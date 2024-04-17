BioLineRx Announces Poster Presentation on Apheresis Center Efficiency and CXCR4 Antagonists including APHEXDA® (motixafortide) in Patients with Multiple Myeloma at the ASFA 2024 Annual Meeting

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today announced a poster presentation on apheresis center efficiency and CXCR4 antagonists including APHEXDA (motixafortide) in patients with multiple myeloma. The poster will be presented at the American Society for Apheresis (ASFA) 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place April 17-19, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) is part of the standard of care treatment paradigm for multiple myeloma and prolongs survival for patients with this cancer type.1 Historically, depending on induction regimens and mobilization strategies, approximately 50% to 75% of patients required more than one apheresis session to collect a target number of cells.2,3

The model in the poster at ASFA analyzed the number of apheresis days needed to collect ≥6 million CD34+ cells/kg using different mobilization regimens based on product-specific Phase 3 studies. A direct comparison was used between daily filgrastim alone and in combination with APHEXDA based on the Phase 3 GENESIS trial that supported the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of APHEXDA. In the absence of head-to-head Phase 3 studies, an indirect comparison was made between daily filgrastim, plerixafor in combination with filgrastim, and APHEXDA in combination with filgrastim. The calculations were based on data from the MOZOBIL® (plerixafor) US Prescribing Information and local laboratory assessments in the GENESIS trial.4

"Variability in the time to mobilize sufficient stem cells for ASCT is a significant operational challenge for apheresis centers that can cause suboptimal experiences for patients, as well as delays in care and cost impact," said Edmund K. Waller, MD, PhD, FACP, Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology, Winship Cancer Institute, Emory University. "Research of this type supports clinical and institutional decision making and we look forward to presenting the model at the poster session at ASFA."

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that affects some white blood cells called plasma cells, which are found in the bone marrow. When damaged, these plasma cells rapidly spread and replace normal cells in the bone marrow. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2024, it is estimated that more than 35,000 people will be diagnosed with multiple myeloma, and nearly 13,000 people will die from the disease in the U.S.5 While some people diagnosed with multiple myeloma initially have no symptoms, most patients are diagnosed due to symptoms that can include bone fracture or pain, low red blood cell counts, tiredness, high calcium levels, kidney problems, or infections.

About the GENESIS Trial

GENESIS (NCT 03246529) is a 2-part, Phase-3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study evaluating the safety and efficacy of APHEXDA (motixafortide) plus filgrastim (G-CSF), compared to placebo plus filgrastim, for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients. Part 1 was a single center, lead-in, open-label study involving 12 patients treated with motixafortide plus filgrastim designed to ascertain the dose. Part 2 involved 122 patients who were randomized 2:1 in a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study. The primary objective of the study was to evaluate if one dose of motixafortide plus filgrastim is superior to placebo plus filgrastim in the ability to mobilize ≥ 6 million CD34+ cells in up to two apheresis sessions. A key secondary objective of the study was to evaluate if one dose of motixafortide plus filgrastim is superior to placebo plus filgrastim in the ability to mobilize ≥ 6 million CD34+ cells in one apheresis session. The study showed that APHEXDA combined with filgrastim (G-CSF) significantly enhanced the rate of mobilizing ≥6 × 106 CD34+ cells/kg in up to 2 apheresis days compared to placebo + filgrastim. Central laboratory assessments were used for the efficacy results. Local laboratory results were used for clinical treatment decisions.

About APHEXDA®

APHEXDA (motixafortide) is a CXCR4 antagonist with long receptor occupancy (greater than 72 hours) that, in combination with filgrastim (G-CSF), enables mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells to the peripheral blood for collection and subsequent autologous stem cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.6

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases. The company's first approved product is APHEXDA® (motixafortide) with an indication in the U.S. for stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma. BioLineRx is advancing a pipeline of investigational medicines for patients with sickle cell disease, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors. Headquartered in Israel, and with operations in the U.S., the company is driving innovative therapeutics with end-to-end expertise in development and commercialization, ensuring life-changing discoveries move beyond the bench to the bedside.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.biolinerx.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

