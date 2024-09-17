BioLineRx Launches 'Mobilization Matters': A Digital Resource for People with Multiple Myeloma Preparing for Stem Cell Collection

Patient survey currently underway in partnership with the HealthTree Foundation; data expected in Q1 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today announced the launch of Mobilization Matters, a digital resource for people with multiple myeloma who are preparing for stem cell collection for an autologous stem cell transplant. Launched on Apheresis Awareness Day, this platform offers patient stories, educational resources, and more to support those undergoing this critical phase of treatment.

In conjunction with this launch, BioLineRx is partnering with the HealthTree Foundation to conduct the Mobilization Matters Stem Cell Collection Survey. This initiative aims to gather insights from patients about their experiences with stem cell collection and apheresis as part of their multiple myeloma journey. The findings will help illuminate patient experiences, enhance understanding, and improve care and support strategies. Survey results are expected in Q1 2025.

"We are deeply committed to supporting multiple myeloma patients and their care partner through their stem cell collection process," said Holly May, MBA, President of BioLineRx USA. "Our goal is to enrich education and foster dialogue, empowering patients with knowledge. Mobilization Matters is designed to achieve this by amplifying patient voices and providing comprehensive resources."

In addition to patient stories and survey information, Mobilization Matters features a discussion guide to facilitate conversations between patients and their healthcare teams before apheresis. For more information, visit www.mobilizationmatters.com.

About the Mobilization Matters Survey

The Mobilization Matters Stem Cell Collection Survey is being conducted by the HealthTree Foundation on behalf of BioLineRx among adults with multiple myeloma (ages 18+) who have attempted stem cell collection for a planned transplant. Developed in collaboration with experts from leading institutions and patient advisors, the survey aims to provide valuable insights into the emotional, physical, and daily life challenges patients face during the stem cell collection process. Results will be shared on mobilizationmatters.com, once available.

"This survey will provide important insights into the patient experience with stem cell collection, offering a deeper understanding of the potential challenges involved," said Beth B. Giblin, PharmD, Head of US Medical Affairs, BioLineRx. "Our aim is to use the findings to build on the existing literature and inform data-driven approaches to patient care and support."

"We need to better understand the patient's journey during the stem cell collection process," said Jenny Ahlstrom, Founder & CEO of the HealthTree Foundation. "We are excited to use these data to advance education and drive patient-centered care. This collaboration supports our mission to empower multiple myeloma patients with knowledge, enhance their care experiences, and contribute meaningfully to research."

This survey marks the first patient experience study by the HealthTree Foundation on this critical topic. The research is being conducted through the HealthTree Cure Hub, a patient-data platform and community with over 14,000 registered myeloma patients, where participants can opt into surveys and studies to accelerate research and shape the future of healthcare.

About Stem Cell Mobilization for Multiple Myeloma

Autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT) is the preferred first-line treatment for multiple myeloma – the second most common blood cancer – and is integral to the prospect of improving survival and helping to restore the immune system.i,ii

Prior to ASCT, patients undergo apheresis, a procedure to collect stem cells for transplant. Stem cells are made deep in the bone marrow and need to be mobilized from the bone marrow to the bloodstream for collection during apheresis.iii,iv

ASCT success depends on adequate mobilization and collection of stem cells.iii While more multiple myeloma patients are candidates for ASCT than ever before, stem cell mobilization and collection is a growing challenge. This is due to factors such as increasing proportion of older patients receiving ASCTvi and the use of standard 3- and 4-drug induction therapy, which can further impair mobilization with fewer cells mobilized and additional days of apheresis required.vii, viii

About the HealthTree Foundation

HealthTree is a global nonprofit using innovation to save lives. They provide lifetime personalized support and education, meaningful patient-to-patient connections and a powerful patient data portal. HealthTree's cutting-edge technology empowers patients to better manage their health and engages them as critical contributors to lifesaving research. The trust of their patient community allows HealthTree to provide continually updated, real-world patient data to researchers who seek to advance clinical care and find cures for blood cancers. Visit healthtree.org today.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX) is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases. Since receiving approval for our first marketed product in the U.S., BioLineRx is continuing to advance a pipeline of investigational drugs for patients with sickle cell disease, pancreatic cancer, and other solid tumors. Headquartered in Israel, and with operations in the U.S., the company is driving innovative therapeutics with end-to-end expertise in development and commercialization, ensuring life-changing discoveries move beyond the bench to the bedside.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.biolinerx.com, or on Twitter and LinkedIn.

