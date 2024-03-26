BioLineRx Reports 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate and Portfolio Updates

- Reported significant commercial progress for APHEXDA® -- secured payer coverage representing ~95% of covered lives in the U.S.; continued progress on formulary approvals at targeted major transplant centers; received Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) J-Code to facilitate Medicare reimbursement -

- Announced first patient dosed in randomized Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating motixafortide in first-line pancreatic cancer -

- Continued to support partner Gloria Biosciences in plans to execute pivotal bridging study of motixafortide in stem cell mobilization and Phase 2b randomized study in first-line pancreatic cancer in China -

- Management to host conference call today, March 26, at 8:30 am EDT -

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023, and provided recent corporate and portfolio updates.

"Following FDA approval of APHEXDA® in September, physicians and transplant centers have been very receptive to the value of our strong clinical data, and our commercial team has made substantial progress establishing relationships with transplant centers across the country," said Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "This year will continue to be primarily a foundational period for the commercialization of APHEXDA. We are seeing substantial progress on Pharmacy & Therapeutics committee approvals -- the first step toward center adoption -- and are actively supporting centers as they build usage protocols and treat their first patients. Initial feedback on patient experiences has been positive, and we are already seeing repeat purchases. Notably, we have achieved payer coverage representing approximately 95% of covered lives in the U.S. to date, which we believe reflects the value that APHEXDA offers to payers and patients alike, particularly its ability to mobilize the targeted number of stem cells in fewer apheresis sessions.

"Additionally, through a clinical collaboration with Washington University, we are actively evaluating the potential of motixafortide to support gene therapy for patients with sickle cell disease, a treatment process that requires significant quantities of hematopoietic stem cells. We anticipate data from this proof-of-concept Phase 1 study in patients with sickle cell disease in the second half of this year.

"At the same time, we are making significant progress advancing clinical programs evaluating motixafortide in pancreatic cancer, which if ultimately approved in combination with PD-1 inhibitors, would serve a much larger patient population and provide confidence for expanding into additional solid tumors. In pancreatic cancer, our enthusiasm is bolstered by the compelling data presented last fall from the single-arm pilot phase of the Phase 2b trial sponsored by Columbia University. The first patient has now been dosed in the randomized Phase 2b portion of that study, and we are also working with Gloria Biosciences on the design and execution of a similar randomized Phase 2b combination trial of motixafortide and zimberelimab in pancreatic cancer in China.

"Our vision of bringing a best-in-class stem cell mobilization agent to market, as well as advancing development in pancreatic cancer and other solid tumor areas with major unmet needs, is being actively realized. We look forward to the exciting, continued execution progress that our commercial and development teams will make this year," Mr. Serlin concluded.

Corporate Updates

Launched APHEXDA (motixafortide) in the U.S.

Announced closing of exclusive license agreement that includes development and commercialization rights to motixafortide across all indications in the Asia region, as well as a strategic equity investment

region, as well as a strategic equity investment Strengthened motixafortide intellectual property estate with notice of allowance for U.S. patent covering method of manufacturing motixafortide suitable for large scale production; the patent supplements existing Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as Orphan Drug market exclusivity for autologous stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma patients in the U.S. following last year's FDA approval of APHEXDA

APHEXDA Launch Updates

Reported positive coverage decisions by payers representing ~95% of all covered lives in the U.S.

Received inclusion of APHEXDA in the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines for Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Achieved "on formulary" status for APHEXDA within targeted top 80 transplantation centers (which perform 85% of all U.S. transplants) managing ~20% of stem cell transplant procedures at these institutions; anticipate similar on formulary status of ~35% at end of Q2 2024 and ~60% at year-end 2024

Received Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) J-Code to facilitate Medicare reimbursement for APHEXDA to transplant centers treating Medicare beneficiaries

Clinical Portfolio Updates

Motixafortide (selective inhibitor of CXCR4 chemokine receptor)

Multiple Myeloma

Presented posters at both the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 65 th Annual Meeting on December 10, 2023 , and the 2024 Tandem Meetings on February 21-24 , 2024. The posters reviewed combination premedication benefits in the Phase 3 GENESIS trial, extended PD effect of elevated CD34 + cells in peripheral blood, and a post-hoc subgroup analysis of impaired HSC mobilization patients that demonstrated a consistent benefit of motixafortide + G-CSF over placebo + G-CSF mobilization for all patients

on , and the on , 2024. The posters reviewed combination premedication benefits in the Phase 3 GENESIS trial, extended PD effect of elevated CD34 cells in peripheral blood, and a post-hoc subgroup analysis of impaired HSC mobilization patients that demonstrated a consistent benefit of motixafortide + G-CSF over placebo + G-CSF mobilization for all patients Supported collaboration partner Gloria Biosciences with stem cell mobilization bridging study IND filing in February with the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration in China. Anticipate regulatory action in May 2024 and initiation of pivotal clinical trial in 2H 2024

Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma (mPDAC)

Announced first patient dosed in a randomized, investigator-initiated Phase 2b clinical trial in collaboration with Columbia University assessing motixafortide in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab and standard-of-care chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer

clinical trial in collaboration with Columbia University assessing motixafortide in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor cemiplimab and standard-of-care chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer Advanced plans with collaboration partner Gloria Biosciences on a Phase 2b randomized clinical trial in China assessing motixafortide in combination with the PD-1 inhibitor zimberelimab and standard-of-care chemotherapy as first-line treatment in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Anticipate clinical trial initiation in 2025

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) & Gene Therapy

Continued to enroll patients into a clinical trial in collaboration with Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis to evaluate motixafortide as monotherapy and in combination with natalizumab for stem cell mobilization for gene therapies in sickle cell disease. Anticipate data in 2H 2024

Financial Results for Year Ended December 31, 2023

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 , were $4.8 million , compared to no revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 . Revenues in 2023 (all of which were recorded in the fourth quarter) primarily reflect a portion of the upfront payment from the Gloria Biosciences license agreement, of which $4.6 million was recognized in 2023, as well as $0.2 million of revenues from product sales of APHEXDA in the U.S.

, were , compared to no revenues for the year ended . Revenues in 2023 (all of which were recorded in the fourth quarter) primarily reflect a portion of the upfront payment from the Gloria Biosciences license agreement, of which was recognized in 2023, as well as of revenues from product sales of APHEXDA in the U.S. Cost of revenues for the year ended December 31, 2023 , amounted to $3.7 million , compared to no cost of revenues for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The cost of revenues in 2023 (all of which was recorded in the fourth quarter) primarily reflects a $3.0 million sub-license fee to the upstream licensor of motixafortide payable on closing of the exclusive license agreement in Asia , as well as amortization of an intangible asset in respect of these license revenues in the amount of $0.5 million . Cost of product sales were insignificant, representing approximately 6% of related sales.

, amounted to , compared to no cost of revenues for the year ended . The cost of revenues in 2023 (all of which was recorded in the fourth quarter) primarily reflects a sub-license fee to the upstream licensor of motixafortide payable on closing of the exclusive license agreement in , as well as amortization of an intangible asset in respect of these license revenues in the amount of . Cost of product sales were insignificant, representing approximately 6% of related sales. Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 , were $12.5 million , compared to $17.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses related to motixafortide NDA supporting activities, as well as lower expenses associated with completion of the AGI-134 study

, were , compared to for the year ended . The decrease resulted primarily from lower expenses related to motixafortide NDA supporting activities, as well as lower expenses associated with completion of the AGI-134 study Sales and marketing expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 , were $25.3 million , compared to $6.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The increase resulted primarily from the ramp-up of pre-commercialization and commercialization activities related to motixafortide

, were , compared to for the year ended . The increase resulted primarily from the ramp-up of pre-commercialization and commercialization activities related to motixafortide General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 , were $6.3 million , compared to $5.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The increase resulted primarily from an increase in payroll and related expenses associated with a small headcount increase during the 2022 period, as well as an increase in professional services and legal expenses

, were , compared to for the year ended . The increase resulted primarily from an increase in payroll and related expenses associated with a small headcount increase during the 2022 period, as well as an increase in professional services and legal expenses Non-operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2023 , were $10.8 million , compared to non-operating income of $5.7 million for the year ended December 31 , 2022. Non-operating expenses and income primarily relate to the non-cash revaluation of outstanding warrants resulting from changes in the company's share price during the respective periods

, were , compared to non-operating income of for the year ended , 2022. Non-operating expenses and income primarily relate to the non-cash revaluation of outstanding warrants resulting from changes in the company's share price during the respective periods Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $60.6 million , compared to $25.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022 . The net loss for 2023 included $17.8 million in non-cash expenses, specifically an expense of $11.1 million for the revaluation of warrants and a one-time $6.7 million impairment of intangible assets associated with discontinuation of the AGI-134 development program. The net loss for 2022 included $6.4 million in non-cash income specifically related to the revaluation of warrants.

was , compared to for the year ended . The net loss for 2023 included in non-cash expenses, specifically an expense of for the revaluation of warrants and a one-time impairment of intangible assets associated with discontinuation of the AGI-134 development program. The net loss for 2022 included in non-cash income specifically related to the revaluation of warrants. As of December 31, 2023 , the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits of $43.0 million . The Company anticipates that this amount and other available resources, including amounts available under a debt facility with Kreos Capital, will be sufficient to fund operations, as currently planned, into 2025

BioLineRx Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION







December 31,

2022 2023







in USD thousands Assets



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents 10,587 4,255 Short-term bank deposits 40,495 38,739 Trade receivables - 358 Prepaid expenses 198 1,048 Other receivables 721 830 Inventory - 1,953 Total current assets 52,001 47,183





NON-CURRENT ASSETS



Property and equipment, net 726 473 Right-of-use assets, net 1,772 1,415 Intangible assets, net 21,885 14,854 Total non-current assets 24,383 16,742 Total assets 76,384 63,925





Liabilities and equity



CURRENT LIABILITIES



Current maturities of long-term loans 1,542 3,145 Contract liabilities - 12,957 Accounts payable and accruals:



Trade 6,966 10,869 Other 1,744 3,353 Current maturities of lease liabilities 427 528 Total current liabilities 10,679 30,852





NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES



Warrants 4,509 11,932 Long-term loans, net of current maturities 8,626 6,628 Lease liabilities 1,729 1,290 Total non-current liabilities 14,864 19,850





COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES



Total liabilities 25,543 50,702





EQUITY



Ordinary shares 27,100 31,355 Share premium 338,976 355,482 Warrants 1,408 1,408 Capital reserve 14,765 17,000 Other comprehensive loss (1,416) (1,416) Accumulated deficit (329,992) (390,606) Total equity 50,841 13,223 Total liabilities and equity 76,384 63,925

BioLineRx Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS







Year ended December 31,



2021 2022 2023



in USD thousands









REVENUES - - 4,800 COST OF REVENUES - - (3,692) GROSS PROFIT - - 1,108 RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES (19,466) (17,629) (12,519) SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES (1,003) (6,462) (25,270) GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES (4,308) (5,066) (6,310) IMPAIRMENT OF INTANGIBLE ASSETS - - (6,703) OPERATING LOSS (24,777) (29,157) (49,694) NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSES), NET (1,830) 5,670 (10,819) FINANCIAL INCOME 559 694 2,068 FINANCIAL EXPENSES (1,006) (2,158) (2,169) LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (27,054) (24,951) (60,614)









in USD

LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED (0.04) (0.03) (0.06)









WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED IN

CALCULATION OF LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE 662,933,695 773,956,973 963,365,525

























BioLineRx Ltd. STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Ordinary shares Share premium Warrants Capital reserve Other comprehensive

loss Accumulated deficit Total

in USD thousands BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2021 9,870 279,241 - 12,322 (1,416) (277,987) 22,030 CHANGES IN 2021:













Issuance of share capital and warrants, net 8,956 40,476 975 - - - 50,407 Warrants exercised 2,235 18,967 - - - - 21,202 Employee stock options exercised 5 41 - (39) - - 7 Employee stock options expired - 621 - (621) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 1,495 - - 1,495 Comprehensive loss for the year - - -

- (27,054) (27,054) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2021 21,066 339,346 975 13,157 (1,416) (305,041) 68,087 CHANGES IN 2022:













Issuance of share capital and warrants, net 6,029 (1,007) 433 - - - 5,455 Employee stock options exercised 5 14 - (14) - - 5 Employee stock options expired - 623 - (623) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 2,245 - - 2,245 Comprehensive loss for the year - - -

- (24,951) (24,951) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2022 27,100 338,976 1,408 14,765 (1,416) (329,992) 50,841 CHANGES IN 2023:













Issuance of share capital, net 3,242 10,847 - - - - 14,089 Warrants exercised 1,000 5,559 - - - - 6,559 Employee stock options exercised 13 45 - (31) - - 27 Employee stock options expired - 55 - (55) - - - Share-based compensation - - - 2,321 - - 2,321 Comprehensive loss for the year - - - - - (60,614) (60,614) BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2023 31,355 355,482 1,408 17,000 (1,416) (390,606) 13,223

BioLineRx Ltd. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year ended December 31,

2021 2022 2023

in USD thousands CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Loss (27,054) (24,951) (60,614) Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating

activities (see appendix below) 3,481 (1,289) 38,006 Net cash used in operating activities (23,573) (26,240) (22,608)







CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Investments in short-term deposits (78,000) (44,000) (47,588) Maturities of short-term deposits 39,873 48,322 49,329 Purchase of property and equipment (97) (131) (116) Purchase of intangible assets - (185) (181) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (38,224) 4,006 1,444







CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Issuance of share capital and warrants, net of issuance costs 50,407 14,359 14,089 Exercise of warrants 10,907 - 2,928 Employee stock options exercised 7 5 27 Proceeds from long-term loan, net of issuance costs - 9,126 - Repayments of loans (3,376) (2,832) (1,543) Repayments of lease liabilities (196) (220) (445) Net cash provided by financing activities 57,749 20,438 15,056







DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4,048) (1,796) (6,108) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF YEAR 16,831 12,990 10,587 EXCHANGE DIFFERENCES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 207 (607) (224) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF YEAR 12,990 10,587 4,255









BioLineRx Ltd.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







Year ended December 31,



2021 2022 2023



in USD thousands

APPENDIX

















Adjustments required to reflect net cash used in operating activities:







Income and expenses not involving cash flows:







Depreciation and amortization 703 654 1,384

Exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents (207) 607 224

Fair value adjustments of warrants 1,936 (6,425) 11,054

Share-based compensation 1,495 2,245 2,321

Interest and exchange differences on short-term deposits (262) (672) 15

Interest on loans 301 1,117 1,148

Warrant issuance costs - 171 -

Exchange differences on lease liabilities 55 (224) (42)

Intangible assets impairment - - 6,703



4,021 (2,527) 22,807











Changes in operating asset and liability items:







Increase in trade receivables - - (358)

Increase in inventory - - (1,953)

Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other receivables 24 (650) (959)

Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals (564) 1,888 5,512

Increase in contract liabilities - - 12,957



(540) 1,238 15,199



3,481 (1,289) 38,006











Supplemental information on interest received in cash 138 342 2,020

Supplemental information on interest paid in cash 682 593 1,111











Supplemental information on non-cash transactions:







Changes in right-of-use asset and lease liabilities 183 706 149

Warrant issuance costs - 262 -

Purchase of property and equipment - 28 -

Fair value of exercised warrants (portion related to

accumulated fair value adjustments) 10,295 - 3,631



