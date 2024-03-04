BioLineRx Strengthens Intellectual Property Estate with Notice of Allowance for U.S. Patent Covering Method of Manufacturing Motixafortide (BL-8040) Suitable for Large Scale Production

- New patent, when issued, will be valid until December 2041 -

- Additional IP complements U.S. market exclusivity awarded to BioLineRx upon FDA approval of APHEXDA® (motixafortide) in September 2023 as a result of its Orphan Drug and New Chemical Entity designations -

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX), a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a patent, "Process for Manufacturing Peptide," covering a method of manufacturing motixafortide (BL-8040) that is suitable for large scale production.

In addition to a broad range of U.S. and international patents covering various aspects of motixafortide, including composition of matter, methods of synthesis, methods of use and combinations, BioLineRx was granted seven years of Orphan Drug market exclusivity beginning on September 8, 2023, the day APHEXDA® (motixafortide) was approved by the FDA, in combination with G-CSF, for use by multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation. Additionally, motixafortide was granted five years of market exclusivity across all indications as a New Chemical Entity (NCE). The NCE exclusivity also commenced on September 8, 2023.

"This is a very meaningful addition to our IP portfolio as we look to scale up the production of motixafortide to support both the commercial demand for APHEXDA for stem cell mobilization in multiple myeloma patients as well as the numerous ongoing clinical trials underway in other indications, including metastatic pancreatic cancer and for gene therapies in sickle cell disease," stated Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx. "When combined with the seven years of Orphan Drug Designation market exclusivity that we were granted upon FDA approval of APHEXDA beginning last September, and five years of exclusivity across all indications as a New Chemical Entity, we have a broad set of IP protections that we believe will allow us to maximize the value of this important molecule for our company and shareholders for years to come."

Motixafortide has also been granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in the U.S. for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

