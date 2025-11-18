BioLineRx to Report Third Quarter 2025 Results on November 24, 2025

Management to Hold Conference Call at 8:30 a.m. EST

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ: BLRX) (TASE: BLRX), a development stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Monday, November 24, 2025, before the U.S. markets open.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST featuring remarks by Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial +1-888-281-1167 from the U.S. or +972-3-918-0685 internationally. A live webcast and a replay of the call can be accessed through the event page on the Company's website. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software to listen to the live broadcast. The call replay will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live conference call. A dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 26, 2025; please dial +1-888-295-2634 from the US or +972-3-925-5904 internationally.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: BLRX) is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing life-changing therapies in oncology and rare diseases. The Company's first approved product is APHEXDA® (motixafortide), with an indication in the U.S. for stem cell mobilization for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma, and is commercialized by Ayrmid Ltd. (globally, except Asia) and Gloria Biosciences (in Asia). BioLineRx has retained rights to develop motixafortide in metastatic pancreatic cancer (PDAC) and has a Phase 2b PDAC trial currently ongoing under a collaboration with Columbia University.

In addition, BioLineRx has established a joint venture with Hemispherian AS to develop GLIX1, a first-in-class, oral, small molecule targeting DNA damage response in glioblastoma and other solid tumors, for which a Phase 1/2a clinical trial is planned to be initiated in the first quarter of 2026.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.biolinerx.com, or on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS:

United States

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

Israel

Moran Meir

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2154863/BioLineRx_Ltd_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BioLineRx Ltd.