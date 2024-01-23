Biomica CEO Set to Engage in Panel Discussion at 8th Annual European Microbiome Movement Summit

The summit gathers leading drug developers and microbiome experts to discuss microbiome functionality, translation, clinical development, biomarker discovery, and manufacturing scale-up. Dr. Haber will join two industry panel discussions: "The Future of Microbiome Therapeutics as Co-therapies: Investment & Development Considerations" on January 30, 2024, at 3:30pm GMT, and "Microbiome Business Pioneers: An Evaluation of Microbiome Industry Verticals & Future Perspectives" on February 1, 2024, at 4:15pm GMT.

Dr. Haber will be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference, and interested parties can contact the investor or public relations team.

About Biomica Ltd.:

Biomica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing PRISM system, a proprietary computational platform powered by Evogene's MicroBoost AI tech-engine. licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN).

For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by AgPlenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra.

For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com

Contacts

Rachel Pomerantz Gerber

Head of Investor Relations at Evogene

[email protected]

Tel: +972-8-9311901

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974949/Biomica.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1947468/Evogene.jpg

SOURCE Biomica Ltd.