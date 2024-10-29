Biond Biologics Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to Evaluate BND-35 in Combination with Cetuximab in a Phase 1 Clinical Study in Patients with Solid Tumors

MISGAV, Israel, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Biond Biologics Ltd. ("Biond" or the "Company"), is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on novel immunotherapies for cancer and innovative platforms for the intracellular delivery of biologics. Biond is pleased to announce a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, to evaluate its immunotherapy agent BND-35 in combination with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody cetuximab (Erbitux®) in a Phase 1 clinical trial (BND-35-001, NCT06274437) for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors. Under the terms of this agreement, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will supply Biond Biologics with cetuximab to support Biond's Phase 1 clinical trial, aimed at evaluating the safety and efficacy of BND-35 in combination with cetuximab. Enrollment to the BND-35 dose-escalation monotherapy arm has already begun and several patients have already been dosed.

BND-35 is a novel anti-ILT3 (LILRB4) antibody that inhibits the interaction between ILT3 and various extracellular matrix ligands, including fibronectin, a major component of many tumor microenvironments (TME). ILT3 is expressed on myeloid suppressive cells and contributes to a pro-tumorigenic TME. Additionally, ILT3 reduces the effectiveness of targeted antibody therapies that leverage antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP), immunological mechanisms known to eliminate tumor cells. BND-35 reprograms the suppressive TME to a more pro-inflammatory one and reverses the inhibitory effects of ILT3 on ADCC and ADCP mechanisms.

"We are thrilled to partner with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany to secure the supply of cetuximab for our clinical trial and thank Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany for their interest in BND-35" said Tal Sines, VP of Business Development at Biond Biologics. "Our preclinical data show that BND-35 can synergize with therapies such as cetuximab, that promote ADCC and ADCP activities. It could provide a potential new treatment option for patients with solid tumors.

About BND-35

BND-35, an innovative anti-ILT3/LILRB4 antibody designed to remodel the tumor microenvironment. BND-35 is currently under evaluation as a monotherapy in a Phase 1 clinical trial, which is exploring the safety, tolerability, and potential anti-tumor activity of BND-35 (NCT06274437). BND-35 is being assessed as monotherapy in the BND-35-001 trial, and in combination with established anti-EGFR (cetuximab) and PD-L1 therapies across various indications.

About Biond Biologics

Biond Biologics stands at the cutting edge of innovative therapies that target novel oncology pathways and enable the intracellular delivery of biologics. The company is dedicated to leverage advanced science and pioneering technologies into transformative drugs for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Biond Biologics actively seeks synergistic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical entities to bring novel medicines to patients worldwide.

The company's robust pipeline also includes BND-22 (SAR444881), a groundbreaking first-in-class ILT2-blocking antibody in partnership with Sanofi, and BND-67, targeting CD28 shedding, a newly discovered immune evasion mechanism. Additionally, Biond is advancing INspire, a revolutionary platform for the intracellular delivery of protein therapeutics, including antibodies, proteins, or enzymes into cells.

Media Contact:

Tal Sines

VP of Business Development

Biond Biologics Ltd.

+972-4 884 4337

[email protected]

SOURCE Biond Biologics Ltd.