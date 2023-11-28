BioT Medical Awarded 2023 AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year

BioT Medical recognized as the Rising Star Partner of the Year winner, showcasing significant year-over-year growth and commitment to AWS-driven innovation

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BioT Medical , a leader in cloud-powered medical devices, is proud to announce that it has been named the Rising Star Partner of the Year (ISV) in the 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards. This award celebrates BioT Medical's exceptional growth and innovation in developing solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The award was announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2023 . The AWS Partner Awards recognize partners who have excelled in embracing specialization, innovation, and customer collaboration. BioT Medical's recognition in this category highlights its dedication to driving technological advancement in healthcare through the AWS cloud.

Daniel Adler, CEO and Co-founder of BioT Medical, expressed his excitement about the win: "We are honored to receive the AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year award. This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to excellence. Our growth and innovation on AWS have enabled us to provide cutting-edge solutions to our customers, helping to transform the landscape of healthcare technology. We look forward to continuing our fruitful collaboration with AWS and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in cloud-powered medical technology."

The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global program focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. BioT Medical's participation in the APN and its substantial growth over the past year underscore its commitment to delivering top-notch solutions and services on AWS.

About BioT Medical

Established in 2018, BioT Medical distinctively positions itself in the healthcare technology landscape with its pioneering cloud-based platform for medical device companies. Uniquely characterized by its self-service, open, regulated, and no-code approach, BioT Medical empowers device manufacturers with unparalleled ease and flexibility in managing and integrating their devices. This innovation facilitates rapid deployment, regulatory compliance, and customization without extensive coding requirements. By simplifying complex processes and ensuring a high standard of security and compliance, BioT Medical is leading a new era in digital healthcare, where technology is both accessible and advanced.

