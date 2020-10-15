Biovo Technologies products in COVID-19 ICU

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biovo Technologies Ltd. ("Biovo"), a medical device company focused on devices for Critical Care and Operating Rooms, announced today it has installed Cuffix™ devices in the largest newly established COVID-19 ward in one of Israel's leading hospitals, with a capacity of 170 ventilated patients. Cuffix™ is the first and only economical, self-contained, disposable cuff pressure regulator and monitor in the market.

Cuffix regulating & monitoring ETT cuff pressure

As ICUs are full and medical personnel is stretched to the limit, bureaucratic obstacles to the application of new products have been reduced in many countries, particularly for single use products that can assist with treating COVID-19 patients and reduce nurse work load. This has dramatically increased worldwide interest in Biovo's products.

Biovo is proceeding with its plan to increase sales and production volumes. We are pleased to announce the recent conclusion of distribution agreements in Australia and Brazil. Following our recent 510K FDA clearance, the next commercialization challenge is in the USA, and discussions are already underway.

About Biovo Technologies

Biovo develops, manufactures, and markets worldwide devices that address unmet clinical needs in Intensive Care Units, Operating Rooms and Anesthesia markets. It is part of the Airway Medix S.A. group, which its shares are traded on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: AWM).

