Bites and EZShift Partners Turn Every Shift Into a Training Moment

Integration connects Bites' AI-powered training platform with EZShift's scheduling system, delivering learning directly inside daily workflows.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bites, the leading frontline enablement platform, and EZShift, a workforce scheduling and attendance platform built for shift-based organisations, today announced a strategic partnership. The integration surfaces Bites' microlearning content directly within EZShift's scheduling environment, allowing frontline employees to access training without leaving the tools they use each shift.

Joint customers will see Bites content appear natively inside EZShift's employee-facing interface without any new apps or logins. Training is delivered where work already happens, in the context of daily operations, at shift start, during schedule reviews, or alongside attendance check-ins. This removes the gap between training and operations, turning everyday shift management into a continuous learning environment.

"Training that lives in a separate system doesn't get done - it's wasted effort with little impact," said Bites CLO and cofounder Hagai Horovitz. "Embedding Bites inside EZShift means learning happens where the work already is, and that changes everything about how frontline teams develop and improve."

"By combining EZShift's scheduling control with Bites' ability to embed training directly into the flow of work, we're delivering a true end-to-end solution for frontline teams," said Tal Grunhut, VP Business Development at EZShift. "Bites turns that operational foundation into a performance engine - teams show up prepared, not just on time."

What the integration delivers

Extended reach - Bites content is visible inside EZShift's daily scheduling environment, putting training directly in front of employees during their daily shift workflows

Reduced friction - Employees access TikTok-style microlearning through WhatsApp, Teams, Slack, and other tools they already use - no additional app or login required.

Right training, right moment - Content is delivered in context, so employees get what they need exactly when they need it.

Unified operations - Scheduling, attendance, and training are accessible from a single platform.

Faster onboarding - New hires receive training through the same interface used to manage their shifts from day one.

For more information visit ezshift.com/bites | go.mybites.io/ezshift

About Bites

Bites is the leading frontline enablement platform built for restaurant, retail, FMCG, and hospitality teams - modernizing how organizations train, communicate, and drive workforce performance at scale. With Bites, companies deliver short, engaging, TikTok-style videos directly to employees' phones through the tools they already use - WhatsApp, Teams, Slack, and more. No new apps. No friction. Just knowledge that reaches people where they work. Bites' AI Studio turns existing materials - PDFs, decks, documents - into fully branded microlearning experiences with AI-generated video, narration, and interactive elements. What used to take weeks now takes minutes. From onboarding to ongoing skill development, Bites drives faster productivity, stronger engagement, and consistent execution across every location and shift. Visit mybites.io.

About EZShift

EZShift is a workforce scheduling and attendance platform built for shift-based organisations. It helps companies manage complex scheduling constraints — from availability and labour laws to role requirements and fairness — while maintaining full operational control. By combining rule-based automation with real-time attendance tracking, EZShift enables managers to build accurate schedules faster, reduce administrative overhead, and ensure consistent execution across every location and shift. Learn more at ezshift.com.

Contact:

Eytan Morgenstern

[email protected]

SOURCE Bites