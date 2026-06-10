BladeRanger Strengthens U.S. Market Position Through Acquisition of Envoy Technologies

Building on Envoy's S-1 foundation, the Blink Charging acquisition marks the third Nasdaq-level transaction since Shmuel Yannay assumed control, priming the enterprise for a future public listing.

MIAMI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BladeRanger Ltd. (TASE: BLRN) today announced the acquisition of Envoy Technologies Inc., a U.S.-based electric mobility platform, from Nasdaq-listed Blink Charging Co., in a transaction valued at approximately $14 million.

This landmark acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in BladeRanger's overarching growth strategy since Shmuel Yannay gained a controlling stake, further demonstrating the company's execution capability. The transaction expands BladeRanger's presence in the United States and adds an established operating platform positioned to benefit from the accelerating adoption of electric transportation and shared mobility solutions.

Envoy operates a sophisticated, tech-driven electric vehicle (EV) sharing platform tailored for premium residential communities, multifamily properties, hospitality venues, and corporate campuses across the United States. Utilizing a proprietary, user-centric mobile application, Envoy provides seamless, on-demand EV access. At closing, the platform features an active fleet of approximately 186 electric vehicles deployed across 34 strategic locations nationwide.

Reflecting its advanced corporate governance, Envoy previously initiated a U.S. public market trajectory via a confidential draft Form S-1 filing with the SEC. While paused pre-acquisition, this rigorous process established a benchmark of compliance and structural readiness that sets Envoy apart in the industry. Capitalizing on this momentum, BladeRanger will actively evaluate an Envoy IPO in tandem with a high-growth commercial roadmap designed to maximize long-term shareholder value.

Shmuel Yannay, Chief Executive Officer and Controlling Shareholder of BladeRanger, stated:

"Securing Envoy is a pivotal step forward for BladeRanger as we build on a track record of executing high-value business transactions. Through this acquisition, we gain immediate access to a highly scalable electric mobility platform with active, nationwide operations in the U.S. We are fully committed to enhancing Envoy's operational efficiencies and expanding its market presence. Ultimately, we aim to drive significant long-term shareholder value, utilizing both a robust commercial roadmap and the evaluation of strategic alternatives for a potential public listing."

BladeRanger plans to accelerate Envoy's growth through fleet expansion, geographic diversification, operational enhancements, strategic partnerships and continued investment in technology and customer experience.

Hagay Climor, Chairman of BladeRanger, added:

"Welcoming Envoy Technologies to BladeRanger underscores our commitment to high-growth, scalable opportunities. By aligning Envoy with BladeRanger's operational capabilities and strategic ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to capture the accelerating demand in the U.S. market. We look forward to realizing the full potential of this platform, leveraging its advanced structural readiness toward a potential IPO, and driving a promising new phase of enterprise expansion."

SOURCE BladeRanger Ltd.