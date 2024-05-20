Blue Tree's Proprietary Sugar Reduction System Deemed FDA Food Safe, Proceeds to Market in U.S.

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Tree Technologies Ltd., an Israeli-based food tech startup, has obtained self-affirmed FDA food safe status for its proprietary sugar reduction technology and system, in accordance with the requirements laid out by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for food and food contact materials. Blue Tree's proprietary system physically and selectively removes sugar content from natural fruit juice and milk without sacrificing taste. No sugar substitutes. No chemicals. All natural.

Blue Tree plans to license its proprietary sugar reduction system to juice producers throughout the world, providing very specific use instructions that will facilitate the production of a range of healthy, sugar-reduced fruit juices and dairy beverages. The Company will kick off business partnerships with major global juice manufacturers in the coming months.

For Blue Tree, safety is paramount. Over the last year, Blue Tree's cutting-edge sugar reduction system underwent significant internal and external review and safety testing. This process included direct interaction with the FDA to ensure the system meets all relevant safety standards.

The debut of Blue Tree's sugar reduction system coupled with the Company's overarching goal to produce healthier beverages without sacrificing taste comes amidst significant sugar reduction efforts in major jurisdictions around the world. In the United States, for example, the FDA held a virtual public meeting on strategies to reduce added sugars this past November in Washington D.C. stemming from the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health directing the federal government, including the FDA, to consider steps to reduce intake of added sugars, in particular. Blue Tree's sugar reduction system stands uniquely positioned to play a leading role in sugar reduction efforts in the American marketplace given its ability to reduce sugar content without sacrificing taste.

