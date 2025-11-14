BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, and provided a corporate update.

"We are making steady progress toward stabilizing our financial situation and initiating our Phase 3b study of NurOwn, designed to generate confirmatory data to support a potential BLA submission," said Chaim Lebovits, President and CEO. "We have been working closely with our network of clinical sites and with our selected manufacturing partners to ensure operational readiness. We also continue to engage with regulatory authorities and are pleased that the FDA has cleared the planned clinical study. We are committed to working with the ALS community and believe that, if approved, NurOwn will be a valuable therapeutic approach that would slow disease progression and improve quality of life for people afflicted with ALS."

Recent Highlights

NurOwn (MSC-NTF) for ALS

With U.S. FDA clearance secured, the Company is advancing key pre-initiation activities for the Phase 3b clinical trial of NurOwn ® The upcoming Phase 3b ENDURANCE study, is expected to enroll approximately 200 participants at leading ALS centers. The trial will include a 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled period (Part A), followed by a 24-week open-label extension (Part B) to further assess long-term safety and durability of effect. The primary efficacy measure will be change from baseline to Week 24 on the ALSFRS-R. Data from Part A is expected to support a Biologics License Application (BLA). Further trial details are posted on ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT06973629.

A Citizen Petition was filed with the FDA by representatives of the ALS community. The petition requests a renewed regulatory review of the data supporting NurOwn. BrainStorm acknowledges the petition as a constructive development that underscores the continued interest in NurOwn's potential therapeutic value. The Company did not participate in the drafting or submission of this petition.

BrainStorm is planning to host a conference call and webcast for the investment community later in Q4 2025 or early Q1 2026, to provide further updates on the NurOwn Phase 3 program.

Financial Results for the Third quarter Ended September 30, 2025

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were approximately $0.23 million as of September 30, 2025.

Research and development expenditures, net, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were $0.9 million, compared to $1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were approximately $1.1 million, compared to approximately $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was approximately $2.1 million, as compared to a net loss of approximately $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net loss per share for the three months ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 was $0.19 and $0.51, respectively.

About NurOwn®

The NurOwn® technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs). Autologous MSC-NTF cells are designed to effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: BCLI) is a leading developer of autologous adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's proprietary NurOwn® platform uses autologous mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to produce neurotrophic factor-secreting cells (MSC-NTF cells), designed to deliver targeted biological signals that modulate neuroinflammation and promote neuroprotection.

NurOwn® is BrainStorm's lead investigational therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and has received Orphan Drug designation from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). A Phase 3 trial in ALS (NCT03280056) has been completed, and a second Phase 3b trial is set to launch under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA. The NurOwn clinical program has generated valuable insights into ALS disease biology, including pharmacogenomic response associated with the UNC13A genotype, biomarker data collected at seven longitudinal time points, and a comprehensive analysis of the "Floor Effect" — a critical challenge in measuring clinical outcomes in advanced ALS. BrainStorm has published its findings in multiple peer-reviewed journals. In addition to ALS, BrainStorm has completed a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), supported by a grant from the National MS Society. BrainStorm is also advancing a proprietary, allogeneic exosome-based platform designed to deliver therapeutic proteins and nucleic acids. The company recently received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a foundational patent covering its exosome technology, further strengthening BrainStorm's growing IP portfolio in this emerging area of regenerative medicine. To learn more, visit www.brainstorm-cell.com.

BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands (Except share data)



September 30,

December 31,



2025

2024



Unaudited

Audited



U.S. $ in thousands ASSETS

























Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5

$ 187 Other accounts receivable



80



63 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



423



135 Total current assets

$ 508

$ 385













Long-Term Assets:











Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets

$ 24

$ 22 Restricted Cash



231



184 Operating lease right of use asset (Note 3)



334



807 Property and Equipment, Net



283



434 Total Long-Term Assets

$ 872

$ 1,447













Total assets

$ 1,380

$ 1,832













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

























Current Liabilities:











Accounts payables

$ 6,420

$ 6,080 Accrued expenses



350



619 Short-term loans (Note 7)



101



300 Operating lease liability (Note 3)



276



549 Employees related liability



1,876



1,430 Total current liabilities

$ 9,023

$ 8,978













Long-Term Liabilities:











Operating lease liability (Note 3)



50



171 Warrants liability (Note 4)



-



447 Total long-term liabilities

$ 50

$ 618













Total liabilities

$ 9,073

$ 9,596













Stockholders' Deficit:











Stock capital: (Note 5)



16



14 Common Stock of $0.00005 par value - Authorized: 250,000,000 shares at September 30, 2025

and at December 31, 2024 respectively; Issued and outstanding: 11,034,775 and 6,141,762 shares

at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 respectively











Additional paid-in-capital



226,916



218,974 Treasury stocks



(116)



(116) Accumulated deficit



(234,509)



(226,636) Total stockholders' deficit

$ (7,693)

$ (7,764)













Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit

$ 1,380

$ 1,832

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) U.S. dollars in thousands (Except share data)



Nine months ended

Three months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2025

2024

2025

2024



Unaudited

Unaudited Operating expenses:

















































Research and development, net

$ 3,323

$ 2,928

$ 899

$ 1,045 General and administrative



4,386



5,576



1,148



2,003

























Operating loss



(7,709)



(8,504)



(2,047)



(3,048)

























Financial income (expense), net



(343)



(11)



(59)



(54)

























Gain (loss) on change in fair value of Warrants

liability (Note 4)



179



(135)



-



394

























Net loss

$ (7,873)

$ (8,650)

$ (2,106)

$ (2,708)

























Basic and diluted net loss per share from continuing operations

$ (0.91)

$ (1.80) (*)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.51) (*)

























Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in computing

basic and diluted net loss per share



8,673,908



4,793,026 (*)



11,008,047



5,309,796

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

