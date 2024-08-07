BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Results and Provide a Corporate Update

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will hold a conference call to update shareholders on financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, and provide a corporate update, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

BrainStorm's Chief Executive Officer, Chaim Lebovits, will present a corporate update after which participant questions will be answered. Joining Mr. Lebovits to answer investment community questions will be Haro Hartounian, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer, Bob Dagher, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, and Alla Patlis, CPA, MBA, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Participants are encouraged to submit their questions in advance of the call by sending them to: [email protected]. Questions should be submitted by 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 12, 2024.

The investment community may participate in the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Participant Numbers:



Toll Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 308245

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2354/51009

The replay of the conference call can be accessed by dialing the numbers below and will be available for 14 days.

Replay Numbers:



Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51009

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement.

Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has completed a Phase 3 trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989), and another grant from the ALS Association and I AM ALS. BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive MS and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including the clinical development of NurOwn as a therapy for the treatment of ALS, the future availability of NurOwn to patients, and the future success of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, management's ability to successfully achieve its goals, BrainStorm's ability to raise additional capital, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's ability to continue as a going concern, prospects for future regulatory approval of NurOwn, whether BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's future interactions with the FDA will have productive outcomes, and other factors detailed in BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

CONTACTS

Michael Wood

Phone: +1 646-597-6983

[email protected]

