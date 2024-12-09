BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Host Investor Call and Provide a Corporate Update

Call Scheduled for December 30, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET; Additionally, Key Opinion Leader Webinar on ALS Advancements to Take Place on December 11, 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that it will hold a conference call and webcast on December 30, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

BrainStorm's President and Chief Executive Officer, Chaim Lebovits, will provide the update. Hartoun Hartounian, PhD, Chief Operating Officer and EVP, and Bob Dagher, MD, Chief Development Officer, will also participate in the call. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a Q&A session with the investment community.

Participants are encouraged to submit their questions in advance of the call by sending them to: [email protected]. Questions should be submitted by 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on December 22, 2024.

The investment community may participate in the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Investor dial in:

U.S. dial in: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 225269

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2354/51756

Those that wish to listen to the replay of the conference call can do so by dialing the numbers below. The replay will be available until Monday, January 13, 2025.

Teleconference Replay Number :

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 51756

As previously announced, BrainStorm will also host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Webinar "Current Developments in the Treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)" on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET. The event will feature a presentation by Dr. Terry Heiman Patterson, Director of the Center for Neurodegenerative Disorders and Professor in the Department of Neurology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University. For more details and to register for the event, click here.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases, leveraging both autologous and allogeneic platforms. The Company holds exclusive worldwide licensing rights for the NurOwn® technology platform, which produces autologous MSC-NTF cells. These cells have received Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm is currently planning the launch of a confirmatory Phase 3b trial in ALS with NurOwn to further evaluate its safety and efficacy. BrainStorm's exosome technology, derived from MSC-NTF cells, represents an allogeneic therapeutic platform, providing customizable, nano-carrier-based solutions for targeted delivery of bioactive molecules. These exosomes exhibit unique immunomodulatory properties and are designed to address critical pathways in neurodegenerative and respiratory diseases. The Company has completed a Phase 3 trial assessing NurOwn in ALS and advanced clinical studies of NurOwn in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), supported by grants from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and the National MS Society (NMSS).

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expectation of continued listing of BrainStorm's common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BrainStorm's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including the clinical development of NurOwn as a therapy for the treatment of ALS, the future availability of NurOwn to patients, and the future success of BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, management's ability to successfully achieve its goals, BrainStorm's ability to raise additional capital, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's ability to continue as a going concern, prospects for future regulatory approval of NurOwn, whether BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's future interactions with the FDA will have productive outcomes, and other factors detailed in BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. We do not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

CONTACTS

IR:

Michael Wood

Phone: +1 646-597-6983

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1166536/BrainStorm_Logo.jpg

SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.