BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Present at European Life Sciences CEO Forum

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will provide a corporate update at the 17th Annual European Life Sciences CEO Forum to take place 28 - 29 of February, 2024 in Zurich, Switzerland.



Presentation Details

Presentation Date: Wednesday, 28th February

Time: 13:40h CET

Location: Panorama Room (Track C), Hilton Zurich Airport Hotel

Dr. Stacy Lindborg, Co-CEO of BrainStorm, will also participate in a panel discussion Neuro Advances Panel: Highlighting the Main Opportunities, at 17:20h on February 28.

Dr. Lindborg and Mr. Chaim Lebovits, President and CEO of Brainstorm, will be available for in-person meetings with conference attendees, February 28 – 29, and virtual meetings March 6 – 8.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. BrainStorm holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a Phase 3 trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989), and another grant from the ALS Association and I AM ALS. BrainStorm completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive MS and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

