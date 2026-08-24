BrainStorm Executive Leadership to Participate in DUPHAT 2026; Executive Chairman Peter J. Pitts Invited to Deliver Two Keynote Addresses and Moderate Panel Sessions

Executive Chairman and Former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter J. Pitts to deliver keynote presentations on establishing an FDA Abraham Accords Office and restructuring NIH research grant models.

Pitts to moderate expert sessions on Translational Pharmaceutical Innovation and the Emerging Roles of Pharmacists.

President and CEO Chaim Lebovits and executive team to conduct strategic regional partnership and healthcare investor meetings in Dubai .

. DUPHAT to take place August 25 to 27, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: BCLI) ("BrainStorm" or the "Company"), a developer of cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that members of its executive leadership team, including President and Chief Executive Officer Chaim Lebovits and Executive Chairman Peter J. Pitts, will participate in the 31st edition of the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals & Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT), to be held August 25 to 27, 2026, at the Dubai World Trade Centre in Dubai, UAE.

As part of the official conference scientific program, Peter J. Pitts, former FDA Associate Commissioner and Executive Chairman of BrainStorm, will deliver two keynote addresses and lead two expert panel sessions:

Keynote Addresses:

Establishing an FDA Abraham Accords Office: Exploring regulatory policy frameworks to harmonize regulatory science, clinical trial collaboration, and therapeutic approvals across the Middle East and global markets. Rethinking NIH Grants to Drive Industry and Academic Collaboration: Reengineering public research funding models to foster direct cooperation between academic institutions, biotechnology developers, and commercial stakeholders.

Session Moderations:

Translational Pharmaceutical Innovation: Moderating an expert panel on accelerating scientific discoveries from laboratory research to commercial stage patient care.

Moderating an expert panel on accelerating scientific discoveries from laboratory research to commercial stage patient care. The Emerging Roles of Pharmacists: Leading a strategic session on the expanding responsibilities of pharmacists in modern healthcare delivery and advanced biopharmaceutical management.

In parallel with the three day conference, BrainStorm leadership will hold executive meetings with regional health regulators, commercial distribution partners, and international investment groups to discuss the strategic positioning of NurOwn® and the planned initiation of the Company's Phase 3b ENDURANCE trial under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) with the U.S. FDA.

"Peter's invitations to deliver these keynotes and moderate core sessions highlight his standing as an international expert on regulatory policy and health system innovation," said Chaim Lebovits, President and CEO of BrainStorm. "As BrainStorm advances toward its Phase 3b trial launch and mainboard NASDAQ uplisting, engaging key stakeholders at DUPHAT will allow us to strengthen our global presence and explore strategic partnerships across the Middle East."

About DUPHAT

Organized under the patronage of regional health authorities, the Dubai International Pharmaceuticals and Technologies Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT) is the premier annual event for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors across the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region. Spanning over three decades, DUPHAT unites more than 31,000 healthcare professionals, health ministers, regulatory officials, biopharmaceutical executives, and academic researchers from over 100 countries. As a central platform for scientific exchange, regulatory alignment, and commercial partnership, the event features a multitrack scientific conference and exhibition dedicated to advanced drug development, translational innovation, and global regulatory science.

About NurOwn®

The NurOwn® technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) derived from bone marrow that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs). Autologous MSC-NTF cells are designed to effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (OTCQB: BCLI) is a leading developer of autologous adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company's proprietary NurOwn® platform uses autologous mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) to produce cells that secrete neurotrophic factors (MSC-NTF cells), designed to deliver targeted biological signals that modulate neuroinflammation and promote neuroprotection.

NurOwn® is BrainStorm's lead investigational therapy for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and has received Orphan Drug designation from both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). A Phase 3 trial in ALS (NCT03280056) has been completed, and a second Phase 3b trial is set to launch under a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement with the FDA. The NurOwn clinical program has generated valuable insights into ALS disease biology, including pharmacogenomic response associated with the UNC13A genotype, biomarker data collected at seven longitudinal time points, and a comprehensive analysis of the "Floor Effect," a critical challenge in measuring clinical outcomes in advanced ALS. BrainStorm has published its findings in multiple peer reviewed journals. In addition to ALS, BrainStorm has completed a Phase 2 open label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), supported by a grant from the National MS Society. BrainStorm is also advancing a proprietary, allogeneic platform based on exosomes designed to deliver therapeutic proteins and nucleic acids. The Company recently received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a foundational patent covering its exosome technology, further strengthening BrainStorm's growing IP portfolio in this emerging area of regenerative medicine. To learn more, visit www.brainstorm-cell.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Special Protocol Assessment (SPA), the clinical development of NurOwn as a therapy for the treatment of ALS, the future availability of NurOwn to patients, and the future success of BrainStorm. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward looking statements contain these words. Forward looking statements are based on BrainStorm's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, management's ability to successfully achieve its goals, BrainStorm's ability to raise additional capital, BrainStorm's ability to continue as a going concern, prospects for future regulatory approval of NurOwn, whether BrainStorm's future interactions with the FDA will have productive outcomes, and other factors detailed in BrainStorm's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at http://www.sec.gov. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BrainStorm's forward looking statements. The forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date of this press release. BrainStorm does not assume any obligation to update forward looking statements to reflect actual results or assumptions if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, unless otherwise required by law. Although BrainStorm believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements.

CONTACTS

Investors:

Michael Wood

Phone: +1 646 597 6983

[email protected]

Media:

Uri Yablonka, Chief Business Officer

Phone: +1 917 284 2911

[email protected]

SOURCE BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.