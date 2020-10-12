BrainStorm to Present at the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced Stacy Lindborg, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Research, will deliver a presentation at the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, being held virtually October 12-16, 2020.

Dr. Lindborg's presentation will be in the form of an on-demand webinar that will be available beginning today. Those who wish to listen to the presentation are required to register here. At the conclusion of the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, a copy of the presentation will also be available in the "Investors and Media" section of the BrainStorm website under Events and Presentations.

About the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

The conference will feature 80+ on-demand company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting their technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, and tissue engineering. Registrants will have access to 15+ expert-led panels and workshops including a mix of both live and on-demand sessions. The conference will be delivered in a virtual format over the course of five days – October 12-16. There is also a premier partnering system, partneringONE, allowing registrants to plan 1×1 meetings with other attendees. For a list of presenting companies, refer to https://www.meetingonthemesa.com/company-presentations/.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug status designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has fully enrolled a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056), investigating repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells at six U.S. sites supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). The pivotal study is intended to support a filing for U.S. FDA approval of autologous MSC-NTF cells in ALS. BrainStorm also recently received U.S. FDA clearance to initiate a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The Phase 2 study of autologous MSC-NTF cells in patients with progressive MS (NCT03799718) started enrollment in March 2019. For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Phone: +1 646-465-1138

[email protected]

Media:

Paul Tyahla

SmithSolve

Phone: + 1.973.713.3768

[email protected]

