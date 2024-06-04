New facility to kickstart global roll-out of Brevel's high-value yet affordable microalgae protein for the plant-based food market

KIRYAT GAT, Israel, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microalgae protein company Brevel, Ltd. has opened its first commercial plant. The new facility covers an impressive 27,000 square feet [2,500 square meters] and has the capacity to produce hundreds of tons of microalgae protein powder to serve the flourishing global alternative protein space. This protein is clean, non-GMO, planet friendly and makes a breakthrough in delivering a truly market viable solution.

Brevel Launches Commercial Plant for Microalgae Protein Supply. Credit: Eldad Shatz

The new site located in the desert periphery of Israel facilitates the introduction of Brevel's new plant protein to the commercial food market by bringing production up to industrial levels.

From the new facility, Brevel can provide a fresh source of protein extracted from the uniquely grown microalgae belonging to the chlorella family. The resulting ingredient is highly nutritious possessing the full amino-acid profile and highly cost-effective. It has a neutral flavor and color and leaves a negligible environmental footprint. The company expects the new facility to start rolling its first products by the first quarter of 2025.

Fermentation sees the light

Brevel cultivates its microalgae in indoor bioreactors via the fermentation of sugars. Unique to its technology is the simultaneous application of light and fermentation. This enables the generation of nutrient-rich microalgae in abundant yields, without any form of gene modification.

"Combining light and fermentation to produce microalgae is like putting an electric motor into a Tesla car," explains Yonatan Golan, Brevel's co-founder and CEO. "It may sound like a very simple straightforward task to achieve but is actually extremely complex. This was the challenge we managed to crack and lies at the core of our technology. Until now, fermentation has been confined to dark environments and is instrumental in producing the extremely high yields. However, microalgae's natural makeup of nutrients—including protein, lipids, fiber, and pigments—depend on photosynthesis for their development and growth."

The future is here

Brevel's breakthrough in uniting fermentation and light into a single process results in a steady supply of a white powdered 60-70% microalgae protein concentrate. Its robust functional qualities allow for seamless applications into a full range of meat and dairy alternatives. Brevel will focus first on alternative dairy products. "Our versatile solutions can boost protein content in dairy alternative while mimicking the same sensory experience, added Golan. "We have strategized several joint-venture partnerships in the US, Europe, and Asia. The result will be construction of larger facilities to fulfill growing demands for our sustainable protein in multiple applications."

As part of its waste-free manufacturing process, Brevel valorizes all of the algae's valuable components, making the oil and fibre byproducts available as clean-label emulsifiers and a source of food enrichment for functional foods and food supplements.

How do you like your protein?

At an inauguration event, which welcomed more than 150 attendees including investors, food-tech start-ups, government representatives and food manufacturers, Brevel gave tours of the new state-of-the-art facility which houses advanced bioproduction labs, spacious working environments, a modern food application lab, and the latest in quality control equipment.

The visitors enjoyed tastings of a variety of protein rich plant-based cheese analogous demonstrating Brevel's ability to provide nutritional value without compromising flavor or appearance. "This new facility is just the beginning for Brevel," states Ido Golan, CTO and co-founder of Brevel. "We will make a vital contribution to building a secure, resilient food value chain that will nourish future generations with a new supply line of affordable yet highly nutritious protein."

Brevel will supply its protein to plant-based food formulators and food manufacturers worldwide, some of whom are strategic partners and investors in the company. Today's product developers are actively seeking more neutral-tasting plant proteins as options to commonly used pea and soy proteins, which often pose flavor and texture challenges. The extracted microalgae protein is highly nutritious, has sensory appeal, and shares the same price bracket as soy and pea proteins.

Last year the company netted nearly USD19 million in seed funding. The round, led by NevaTeam Partners and supported by the European Union's EIC Fund, enabled this current phase of commercial-scale production and global outreach.

About Brevel

Brevel was founded by three brothers: Yonatan, Ido, and Matan Golan. They were driven by a mission to nourish the ever-growing global population with a high-value source of plant protein. Brevel's solution addresses the growing demand for nutritious, eco-friendly, and affordable alternatives to animal protein.

The company's patented technology combines an advanced fermentation process using light to cultivate microalgae, which then is converted to a concentrated, highly nutritious whole-protein powder. Its neutral flavour and exceptional functionality allow for seamless integration into a wide array of food applications and helps food companies overcome the common challenges of formulating plant-based alternatives to dairy, meat and eggs that maintain nutritional integrity while meeting sensory expectations.

