Bright Security Wins Google for Startups AI Competition and Secures "Next Gen AI Security" Award

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Security, a leader in modern application security, today announced that it has been named the winner of the Google Cloud and Google for Startups AI Competition at HumanX, outperforming 1,420 AI startups worldwide.

In addition, the company was recognized with the "Next Gen AI Security" award at the Global InfoSec Awards 2026, alongside honors for Groundbreaking Application Security and Market Innovator in Application Security Posture Management (ASPM).

As AI-generated code rapidly transforms how applications are built, organizations are shipping faster than ever - but also introducing a new class of security risks.

Generated code often appears correct and production-ready, yet can contain hidden logic flaws, broken access controls, and unsafe execution paths that traditional security tools struggle to detect.

Bright Security is built to address this shift.

"Winning the HumanX competition and receiving the Next Gen AI Security award validates a fundamental change in application security," said Gadi Bashvitz, CEO of Bright Security.

As AI accelerates development, security must move beyond assumptions. It's about understanding how code behaves in real environments and fixing what's actually exploitable.

Securing AI-Generated Code in Real Runtime Conditions

Unlike traditional approaches that rely on static analysis or pattern-based detection, Bright Security focuses on real execution-based validation.

This allows organizations to identify which vulnerabilities in AI-generated code are actually exploitable - not just theoretically possible.

By testing applications in runtime environments, Bright enables security teams to:

Validate AI-generated code against real application behavior

Detect logic abuse, authorization gaps, and API misuse

Prioritize exploitable vulnerabilities over noisy findings

Accelerate remediation and reduce MTTR

This approach ensures that security teams focus on real risk, not assumptions - a critical shift in AI-driven development environments.

From Detection to Validated Risk in the AI Era

As development teams increasingly rely on AI coding tools, application behavior is becoming more dynamic, distributed, and difficult to predict.

Traditional AppSec tools were not designed for this level of complexity.

Bright Security's platform is designed for this new reality - combining AI coding security, runtime validation, and automated remediation to help organizations secure applications without slowing development.

"AI is changing both the speed and the nature of software development," said Bar Hofesh, Chief Technology Officer at Bright Security.

These recognitions reflect a broader industry shift - from simply detecting vulnerabilities to validating real risk and enabling faster, more effective remediation.

Built for Modern AI-Driven Development

Bright Security supports modern development environments, including APIs, microservices, and continuously evolving AI-generated codebases.

By embedding security directly into the development lifecycle, the platform enables organizations to move fast while maintaining confidence in their applications.

As AI adoption continues to accelerate across industries, the need for security solutions that can keep up with real application behavior is no longer optional - it is critical.

Bright Security is not just adapting to this shift.

It is helping define it.

Availability

Bright Security's platform is available to organizations looking to secure AI-generated applications and modern software environments.

Teams can integrate Bright into existing workflows to begin validating and remediating real vulnerabilities without disruption.

For more information, visit [ Bright Security ] or request a demo.

About Bright Security

Bright Security is building the next generation of application security for modern, AI-driven environments. By focusing on real execution, validated risk, and automated remediation, Bright enables organizations to secure applications at the speed of development - without compromising trust or control.

SOURCE Bright Security