Briya Appoints Professor Jonathan Samet, MD, MS as Chief Epidemiologist, Embedding Academic Rigor in AI-Driven Clinical Research

Former Dean of Colorado School of Public Health at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus to Lead Integration of Epidemiological Methodology into Briya's AIRE™ Platform, Bridging the Gap from Foundational AI and Data to Actionable Evidence

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Briya, the healthtech AI company enabling evidence-driven discovery for life sciences and medical research, today announced it has appointed leading pulmonary physician and epidemiologist Professor Jonathan M. Samet, MD, MS, as Chief Epidemiologist.

In this role, Prof. Samet will lead the integration of epidemiological methodology directly into the Briya AIRE™ research engine, supporting Briya's mission to transform AI from a general-purpose tool into a scientific system capable of generating reliable, defensible evidence for medical and life sciences research. By embedding medical reasoning, study design principles, and endpoint validation into AI-driven workflows, Briya aims to ensure scientific rigor while aligning outcomes with the highest academic standards. This expert-guided approach helps ensure the platform remains closely aligned with clinical research principles, addressing some of the most pressing data and research challenges across the healthcare industry.

"AI in healthcare doesn't fail because it lacks the capability, it fails from a lack of trust and scientific rigor," said David Lazerson, Co-founder and CEO of Briya. "Too often, these tools lack a true understanding of complex medical context, research methodology, and the transparency required to build that trust. With Prof. Samet joining Briya, we are reinforcing our commitment to building an AI ecosystem that researchers and clinicians can not only use but rely on for their critical work."

Prof. Samet brings over 40 years of experience in clinical practice and research. He is Professor of Epidemiology and Occupational and Environmental Health, and former Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health. He has also held senior leadership positions at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the University of Southern California. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, for which he has chaired numerous committees. He previously served as president of the Society for Epidemiologic Research and chaired the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee. Prof. Samet was awarded the 2025 Calderone Prize in recognition of his contributions to the field of public health.

"As AI becomes ever more central to medical research, scientific validity and transparency must remain the uncompromising priority. Efficiency cannot come at the cost of accuracy," said Prof. Samet. "Because trust must be built in from the start, Briya is bringing exactly what the industry and researchers need. By embedding proven epidemiological methodology into its AI workflows, it ensures this powerful technology can be trusted and used for complex clinical and population health research."

Briya's epidemiology-aware research capabilities will be showcased through an interactive live demo at HLTH Europe, Booth D182. To schedule a meeting with the team, please visit: https://briya.com/briya-around-the-world/

About Briya

Briya is a healthcare technology company dedicated to supporting vital medical and biopharma research and innovation with AI and data. Briya AIRE™, the first AI research engine built specifically for clinical and biomedical research, serves as an AI assistant across academia and the pharmaceutical industry. It can collect and analyze complex clinical data, generating insights that can be used to design cohorts, validate endpoints and meet key development milestones. With full anonymization and a federated data approach, Briya accelerates the path to discoveries while maintaining the highest standards of security, compliance, and trust.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn and X, or visit https://briya.com.

Media Contact:

FINN Partners for Briya

Danny Sudwarts

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SOURCE Briya