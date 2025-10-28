BUFFERZONE® Wins 2025 Top InfoSec Innovators Award for Most Innovative Endpoint Security

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd., a pioneer in endpoint protection through patented containment technology, has been named the "Most Innovative Endpoint Security" winner in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2025 Top InfoSec Innovators Awards.

The award honors BUFFERZONE® Safe Workspace®, a privacy-first suite that allows employees to safely use the web, email, and external content – while keeping ransomware, data theft, phishing, and zero-days attacks securely out.

Safe Workspace® combines Protection By Containment™ with NoCloud® AI, creating a secure virtual environment on each device so risky activities stay within containment. Even if malware executes, it remains isolated, keeping the trusted desktop and network safe. NoCloud® AI performs real-time, on-device analysis using the endpoint's NPU, GPU, or CPU, enhancing privacy, speed, and user experience.

"Innovation and simplicity guide BUFFERZONE," said Dr. Ran Dubin, CTO. "By isolating risk at the click and applying AI on the device, organizations get stronger protection with greater privacy and less complexity."

About Cyber Defense Awards

This marks Cyber Defense Magazine's 13th year of recognizing cybersecurity innovators, including the Top Global CISOs for 2025, on its Cyber Defense Awards platform. Judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazer and market makers. Learn more about the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2025 here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2025/

Availability

BUFFERZONE Safe Workspace® is available for enterprises, SMBs, and MSSPs. Learn more at www.bufferzonesecurity.com or contact [email protected].

About BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, BUFFERZONE® Security Ltd. specializes in endpoint protection through patented Protection By Containment™ technology. Safe Workspace® enables organizations to interact securely with web, email, and external content while maintaining privacy and productivity. NoCloud® AI brings real-time, on-device threat detection to every endpoint, ensuring that no data ever leaves the device. BUFFERZONE helps organizations defend against ransomware, data stealers, zero-days, phishing, and other advanced threats with maximum protection and minimal complexity.

