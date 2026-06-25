Buildots Launches Intelligence Lab, Construction's First AI-Powered Research Hub

For decades, construction leaders have had very little reliable data to guide the decisions that matter most. How well is a specific project performing in comparison to industry benchmarks? How much MEP work can realistically be delivered in a week? How do you evaluate the productivity of your trades? Drawing on aggregated, anonymized data from global projects, the Buildots Intelligence Lab will provide the industry with the data to answer precisely these kinds of questions.

"The construction industry has always lacked a source of macro-level truth," said Roy Danon, Co-founder and CEO of Buildots. "We believe this is a core factor holding back performance and a key contributor to stagnating productivity. After all, organizations lack data to answer even relatively 'simple' questions relating to output, trade productivity, scheduling, etc. The Buildots Intelligence Lab exists to change that. We're making insights and benchmarks freely available, because we believe this information will have transformative benefits for the entire industry."

The Lab publishes findings structured around three pillars:

Metrics: Standardized metrics that replace subjective estimates with rigorous data (the what).

Standardized metrics that replace subjective estimates with rigorous data (the what). Benchmarks: Global comparisons categorized by sector, region, and trade (the so what).

Global comparisons categorized by sector, region, and trade (the so what). Insights: 'Nuggets' of information that reveal hidden patterns and early-warning indicators.

Findings already challenging conventional wisdom

The Lab's early research both challenges and confirms long-held industry assumptions. For example:

Data center construction faces a massive 20-50% gap between planned weekly Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) output and what is actually delivered, revealing a major cause of delays.

between planned weekly Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) output and what is actually delivered, revealing a major cause of delays. The final 20% of an activity takes 27% of its duration. A consistent "long tail" effect means late-stage stalls are structural, not incidental.

A consistent "long tail" effect means late-stage stalls are structural, not incidental. Top MEP teams move 3x faster than average. Analysis of MEP work reveals that top-tier teams can work up to three times faster than the average, indicating enormous untapped capacity in schedule-critical work.

Analysis of MEP work reveals that top-tier teams can work up to three times faster than the average, indicating enormous untapped capacity in schedule-critical work. Schedule adherence varies widely by project type: Healthcare leads with an average adherence of 65%, data centers follow at around 57%, while commercial and industrial projects sit in the low-to-mid 40% range and education comes in lowest at under 39%.

The Lab will publish research regularly. Academics, analysts, media, and construction professionals are invited to submit hypotheses, share on-site observations, and request data-driven answers to specific questions. By remaining neutral and freely sharing what the data shows, the Lab serves the entire industry, giving everyone a common, objective language for the first time.

The Buildots Intelligence Lab is now live: https://buildots.com/lab/

About the Buildots Intelligence Lab

The Buildots Intelligence Lab is construction's first AI-powered research hub. Drawing on aggregated, anonymized global data, the Lab publishes metrics, insights, and benchmarks designed to drive decisions from the project level to the enterprise. All data published by the Lab is freely available and designed to help address long-standing industry blind spots. It operates as an autonomous research unit within Buildots and invites industry professionals, academics, and analysts to challenge it with their own questions and hypotheses.

About Buildots

Buildots is the global construction intelligence platform, serving as the operational backbone for construction projects of all scales – from local schools and multi-family projects to the world's most complex data centers and mega-projects. By transforming site data into actionable data and insights, Buildots enables construction leaders to know sooner, act faster, and outperform. Buildots is currently used by Fortune 500 contractors and household-name owners, including Turner Construction, JE Dunn, Intel, HOCHTIEF, and Bouygues.

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SOURCE Buildots