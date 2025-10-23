Buildots launches underground utility tracking - turning aerial footage into structured progress insights

Until now, tracking underground utilities, such as drainage, power, gas, telecoms, and water, has relied on site walks, hand-marked drawings, and verbal updates, with drone imagery used primarily for documentation. This has several downsides – it's time-consuming, data is scattered across different platforms, errors are often missed, and teams lack accurate delay risk insights.

"By bringing underground utility tracking into our platform, we're eliminating a major blind spot in construction visibility," said Roy Danon, co-founder and CEO of Buildots. "We're helping the industry move beyond drone documentation, delivering the insights teams need to spot risks early and keep projects on track from day one. It's another step towards Buildots' vision of unifying construction delivery intelligence in a single platform."

Underground utility tracking extends the proven visibility and control that Buildots already provides in later construction phases. Key benefits include:

Automated and objective: Buildots analyzes 3D models against drone imagery to show which elements are complete – no subjective reporting required.

Delivers early warnings: Teams can monitor pace continuously and catch delays early, before they impact downstream work.

A unified platform: Teams track underground utilities using the same dashboards as later construction phases – avoiding duplicated effort and conflicting data.

Mortenson Construction piloted Buildots' underground utility tracking on a data center mega-project in the Southern United States. Abbey Mumford, Operating Group Integrated Construction Director, commented, "The true value of Buildots' underground utility tracking lies in its ability to provide near real-time visibility into our progress and pace. This level of insight has become instrumental in how we manage the project. We're able to leverage the data in a variety of ways, from early decision-making to safeguarding downstream activities, which ultimately helps us maintain control and keep the entire project aligned and on schedule."

Underground utility tracking is particularly valuable for large brownfield developments installing extensive new underground infrastructure, including data centers, healthcare facilities, manufacturing plants, and campus-style developments.

The solution integrates with existing drone workflows. It requires only processed drone captures, allowing companies to continue working with their trusted drone capture provider. The output delivers comprehensive analysis, including visual overlays, progress percentages, and pace forecasts. It is now available to all Buildots customers.

