Butterfly Medical Secures $21 Million in Upsized Series C Funding to Advance Minimally Invasive BPH Treatment

Strategic Investment Fuels FDA Regulatory Path and Global Commercialization; Company to Showcase Technology at AUA 2026

BOSTON and YOKNEAM, Israel, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfly Medical, developer of a proprietary non-surgical solution for BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia), today announced the successful completion of its Series C funding round, raising $21 million. The strong institutional demand validates the company's therapeutic approach and competitive positioning. The round includes participation from new and existing investors, including the European Innovation Council (EIC), Junson Capital, MedVenture and New Rhein Healthcare Investors.

The Butterfly Prostatic Retraction Device.

"The success of this financing round, which exceeded our target, validates both the clinical potential and significant market opportunity for the Butterfly prostatic retraction device," said Patrick MacCarthy, CEO of Butterfly Medical. "With our pivotal trial now complete and U.S. regulatory filings underway, our focus is now on preparing for commercialization. We look forward to working with the FDA to provide men suffering from BPH with a new solution designed to improve their quality of life."

Butterfly Medical will be showcasing its technology at the American Urological Association (AUA) 2026 Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. from May 15-18. Attendees are invited to visit the Butterfly Medical team at Booth #448 to learn more about the device and the company's clinical progress.

The device, which has already secured CE Mark approval for use in Europe, is designed to alleviate the common and debilitating symptoms of BPH, which affects a large and growing population of men globally. It is a minimally invasive, implantable solution that mechanically retracts the lateral lobes of the prostate to restore urine flow. This proprietary, anatomically designed mechanism is intended to restore and maintain natural urinary flow without the need for cutting, burning or removing tissue, while also being fully reversible.

"We are impressed by both the quality of the team and the financial efficiency of Butterfly Medical's development efforts, which have achieved a stage similar to other minimally invasive BPH solutions with less than half the capital," said Nayan Parekh, PhD, Managing Partner at New Rhein Healthcare Investors and Chairman of the Board at Butterfly Medical. "Based on the platform's clinical data, ease of use, competitive COGS, and zero durable capital equipment, we are excited about the potential for this technology to achieve significant market adoption."

About Butterfly Medical

Butterfly Medical is a medical device company committed to reshaping the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) through its innovative, non-surgical solution. The company's flagship product is designed to restore natural urinary flow to provide significant, long-term relief from BPH symptoms, thereby improving patients' quality of life. The Butterfly® Medical device is CE Mark certified and not yet approved in the U.S., limited by federal law to investigational use. By offering an alternative to both medication and conventional BPH surgery, Butterfly Medical aims to improve the standard of care for millions of men worldwide.

For more information, visit: https://butterfly-medical.com/. Follow Butterfly Medical on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Ellie Hanson

FINN Partners for Butterfly Medical

[email protected]

+1-929-588-2008

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SOURCE Butterfly Medical