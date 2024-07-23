California Mobility Center Deploys First GenCell EVOX® for Fast DC EV Charging in Sacramento

GenCell Energy , California Mobility Center

23 Jul, 2024, 18:00 IDT

GenCell to operate a long-term live working demonstration of the GenCell EVOX DER solution at the CMC facility, allowing visitors to get 'charged up'

SACRAMENTO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Mobility Center (CMC) and GenCell® (TASE: GNCL) have partnered to demonstrate the zero-emission GenCell EVOX® bridge power solution for fast EV charging at CMC's Sacramento facility throughout 2024. The GenCell EVOX combines hydrogen fuel cells generating 240kWh/day with 372 kWh of lithium-ion batteries and proprietary AI-driven DERMS software to provide reliable, long-duration, grid-independent climate-resilient power for critical applications. This provides a rapidly deployable, robust micro-grid type system that exemplifies integrated energy storage and hydrogen-based power generation applications for areas that might not have sufficient grid power.

"The partnership with GenCell is another example of the CMC helping accelerate and promote clean energy and transportation technology and ensuring California can meet its clean air goals," said Orville Thomas, CEO of the California Mobility Center. "The CMC's current facility, like a lot of workplaces and fleet depots in California, doesn't have sufficient power for fast charging. This collaboration to showcase the GenCell EVOX will highlight power solutions that can be used to bridge between where technology is now and where we need it to be."

Added Rami Reshef, GenCell CEO: "We share with the CMC a passion and deep commitment for decarbonization of transportation. Through our collaboration, we can demonstrate how GenCell EVOX deployments at critical spots quickly meet both sustainability AND resilience goals, reinforcing interest in and financing for multiple such mobility hubs across the region and beyond. This is a step forward towards our #GreenFSG vision for self-contained fuel-store-generate solutions providing uninterrupted green power anywhere."

The collaboration between the CMC and GenCell aims to advance research and development and adoption of zero-emission vehicles, address related workforce challenges and advance expansion of clean energy and transportation technologies in Sacramento and beyond. The EVOX deployment aligns with CMC's goals by:

  • Introducing EVs and clean mobility options to California communities, especially those that are historically under-resourced or situated in environmentally unhealthy zones;
  • Reducing transportation emissions by providing public access to EV charging;
  • Providing workforce development via a learning lab for students;
  • Ensuring charging and grid stabilization is available to communities in the event of natural disasters or public safety power shutoff situations. 

The CMC, GenCell and the Sacramento Clean Cities Coalition will introduce the GenCell EVOX at an event for stakeholders at the CMC on August 5th; for details, click here.

About the California Mobility Center (CMC)

The CMC is a nonprofit, public-private entity providing future mobility innovators and industry incumbents access to programs and resources that accelerate the pace of commercialization. The CMC aspires to be the leading innovation center for California's clean energy, power, and zero-emission transportation success. The CMC was founded by industry thought leaders in clean technology including California State University, Sacramento, Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) and the Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC), among others. The CMC is strategically located in Sacramento, CA. Its location puts the CMC and its partners in close proximity to California's government and regulators which lead the United States and the world in producing policies around clean energy, power, and zero-emission technology. For more information, visit californiamobilitycenter.org.

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops GreenFSG power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells, Hydrogen2Power™, Ammonia2Power™ and Water2Power™ technologies that deliver uninterrupted power to help the world #SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom, EV charging and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 23 countries. Going ahead, we are designing an ammonia-based hydrogen-on-demand solution to provide economical primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as for rural electrification.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467398/CMC_GenCell_EVOX.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467397/GenCell_Logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467396/California_Mobility_Center_Logo.jpg

