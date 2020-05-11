Camtek Announces First Quarter 2020 Results
First quarter revenue $30.2 million; Second quarter expected between $36-38 million;
Record backlog and strong visibility into the second and third quarters
11 May, 2020, 13:46 IDT
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter 2020.
Highlights of the First Quarter of 2020
- Revenues of $30.2 million;
- Shipments to customers amounted to approximately $33 million, however, about
$3 million of this was not recognized due to the Coronavirus related delays in
installations and in accordance with our revenue recognition policy;
- GAAP operating income of $2.9 million; non-GAAP operating income of $3.7 million;
- GAAP net income of $2.8 million and non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million; and
- Operating cash flow of $1.3 million.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects revenues for the second quarter to be between $36-38 million. Based on orders on hand, management further expects continued revenue growth and improved profitability in the third quarter.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO, commented, "Camtek is the leader in the 3D metrology arena. Our strategy is to become a leading supplier in the 2D inspection segment as well. In the first half of 2020, we have expanded and strengthened our position in this segment. Some of our customers ordered multiple 2D Inspection machines with basic configuration which affected our average selling price (ASP). We expect these customers to purchase in the future machines for more complex applications with higher ASPs and margins."
Continued Mr. Amit, "We are seeing strong business momentum. We entered the second quarter with record backlog resulting in good visibility and we expect a significant increase in revenue to between $36-38 million. In the third quarter, we see increased orders for machines with more advanced capabilities and we expect to show an improvement in profitability. It is important to stress that we are still within the Coronavirus pandemic and it is difficult to anticipate its full magnitude and impact on our business in the coming months."
First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $30.2 million, a decrease of 11% compared with the first quarter of 2019.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $13.6 million (44.9% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $17.2 million (50.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $13.6 million (45.2% of revenues), compared to $17.2 million (50.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in the gross margin in the quarter was due to lower revenue and a less favorable product mix in the quarter.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $2.9 million (9.5% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $6.7 million (19.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $3.7 million (12.2% of revenues), compared to $7.3 million (21.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2019.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $2.8 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $6.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $3.6 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.7 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of March 31, 2020 were $90.6 million compared to $89.5 million as of December 31, 2019. During the quarter, Camtek generated $1.3 million in operating cash flow.
Conference Call
Camtek will host a conference call today, May 11, 2020, at 9:00am ET.
Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call.
|
US:
|
1 888 668 9141
|
at 9:00am Eastern Time
|
Israel:
|
03 918 0609
|
at 4:00pm Israel Time
|
International:
|
+972 3 918 0609
For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com
This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update that information. It is important to note that there is no way to predict how the coronavirus situation will evolve further and impact Camtek's business. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations, and our global supply chains, intellectual property litigation, and price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses, (ii) discontinued operations, and (iii) Chroma transaction expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
|
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
U.S. Dollars
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
49,086
|
38,047
|
Short-term deposits
|
41,500
|
51,500
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
37,141
|
31,443
|
Inventories
|
26,476
|
23,803
|
Other current assets
|
3,083
|
2,909
|
Total current assets
|
157,286
|
147,702
|
Fixed assets, net
|
18,548
|
18,526
|
Long term inventory
|
2,881
|
2,791
|
Deferred tax asset
|
745
|
746
|
Other assets, net
|
113
|
113
|
Intangible assets, net
|
474
|
491
|
4,213
|
4,141
|
Total assets
|
180,047
|
170,369
|
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Trade accounts payable
|
16,253
|
11,334
|
Other current liabilities
|
21,650
|
20,272
|
Total current liabilities
|
37,903
|
31,606
|
Long term liabilities
|
Other long term liabilities
|
2,187
|
2,461
|
2,187
|
2,461
|
Total liabilities
|
40,090
|
34,067
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
|
40,765,912 issued shares at March 31, 2020 and 40,742,355 at
|
38,673,536 shares outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 38,649,979 at
|
157
|
157
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
102,202
|
101,327
|
Retained earnings
|
39,496
|
36,716
|
141,855
|
138,200
|
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2020 and
|
(1,898)
|
(1,898)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
139,957
|
136,302
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
180,047
|
170,369
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(in thousands, except share data)
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Revenues
|
30,179
|
34,002
|
134,019
|
Cost of revenues
|
16,622
|
16,846
|
69,235
|
Gross profit
|
13,557
|
17,156
|
64,784
|
Research and development costs
|
4,130
|
3,924
|
16,331
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
6,559
|
6,575
|
26,481
|
Total operating expenses
|
10,689
|
10,499
|
42,812
|
Operating income
|
2,868
|
6,657
|
21,972
|
Financial income, net
|
375
|
17
|
801
|
Income from continuing operations before
|
3,243
|
6,674
|
22,773
|
Income tax expense
|
(463)
|
(647)
|
(1,950)
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
2,780
|
6,027
|
20,823
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
Income before income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
1,257
|
Income tax expense
|
-
|
-
|
(94)
|
Net income from discontinued operations
|
-
|
-
|
1,163
|
Net income
|
2,780
|
6,027
|
21,986
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Basic earnings from continuing operations
|
0.07
|
0.17
|
0.55
|
Basic earnings from discontinued operations
|
-
|
-
|
0.03
|
Basic net earnings
|
0.07
|
0.17
|
0.58
|
Diluted earnings from continuing operations
|
0.07
|
0.16
|
0.54
|
Diluted earnings from discontinued operations
|
-
|
-
|
0.03
|
Diluted net earnings
|
0.07
|
0.16
|
0.57
|
Weighted average number of
|
ordinary shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
38,665
|
36,476
|
37,626
|
Diluted
|
39,628
|
37,267
|
38,432
|
Camtek Ltd.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
|
(In thousands, except share data)
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2019
|
U.S. dollars
|
U.S. dollars
|
Reported net income attributable
|
2,780
|
6,027
|
21,986
|
Share-based compensation
|
817
|
645
|
2,892
|
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
|
-
|
-
|
136
|
Attributable to discontinued operations
|
-
|
-
|
(1,163)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
3,597
|
6,672
|
23,851
|
Non –GAAP net income per share,
|
0.09
|
0.18
|
0.62
|
Gross margin on GAAP basis
|
44.9%
|
50.5%
|
48.3%
|
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
|
13,557
|
17,156
|
64,784
|
Share-based compensation
|
86
|
61
|
292
|
Non- GAAP gross margin
|
45.2%
|
50.6%
|
48.6%
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
13,643
|
17,217
|
65,076
|
Reported operating income
attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis
|
2,868
|
6,657
|
21,972
|
Share-based compensation
|
817
|
645
|
2,892
|
Chroma transaction expenses (1)
|
-
|
136
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
3,685
|
7,302
|
25,000
|
(1) In the second and third quarters of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the
|
CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
|
INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 646 688 3559
SOURCE Camtek Ltd
Share this article