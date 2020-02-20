Camtek Announces Record Results for 2019

Expects Growth in the First Half of 2020

Camtek Ltd.

20 Feb, 2020, 13:45 IST

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2019

  • Revenues of $33.2 million, similar to the fourth quarter 2018 and in line with guidance;
  • GAAP operating income of $4.6 million; non-GAAP operating income of $5.4 million, representing an operating margin of 13.8% and 16.3%, respectively;
  • GAAP net income of $4.6 million and non-GAAP net income of $5.4 million; and
  • Strong operating cash flow of $7.5 million.

Highlights of the Full Year 2019

  • Revenues of $134 million; a 9% year-over-year increase;
  • GAAP operating income of $22.0 million;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $25.0 million
  • GAAP net income of $22.0 million;
  • Non-GAAP net income of $23.9 million; and
  • Strong operating cash flow of $24.7 million in 2019 leading to year-end net cash balance of $89.5 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Based on orders in hand, Camtek expected revenues of between $33 and $34 million for the first quarter. However, despite the demand for Camtek's products by Chinese customers, certain governmental restrictions aiming to control the spread of the Coronavirus may cause delays in installations in China, and may therefore impact upon Camtek's revenues in the first quarter.

Since Camtek has good visibility into its second quarter revenues and, assuming the Coronavirus situation is resolved not too far into the second quarter, it is expected that revenue for the first half of 2020 would be at a record level of approximately $70 million.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit Camtek's CEO commented, "Camtek closed 2019 with record revenues and profit. I am very proud of this impressive achievement, especially in light of the weaker semiconductor market last year. We were able to demonstrate 9% year-over-year growth while the semiconductor market as a whole declined by over 10%."

Continued Mr. Amit, "The market drivers for our products remain strong across different applications such as CMOS image sensors, 5G and advanced interconnect packaging.

"The Chinese market is significant to our business and represents an important long-term growth engine. We continue to receive orders from this region and even in recent days we have received several orders for multiple machines from major Chinese customers. Meanwhile, the demand from other territories is also strong. We hope that the Coronavirus will be contained soon and the people in China will be able to get back to their normal lives.

"We have started 2020 with a strong backlog, and as mentioned, we expect record revenues of approximately $70 million for the first half of the year."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $33.2 million, similar to those of the fourth quarter 2018.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $15.8 million (47.7% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $16.7 million (50.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter 2018. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $15.9 million (48.0% of revenues), compared to $16.8 million (50.6% of revenues) in the fourth quarter 2018.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.6 million (13.8% of revenues), compared to an operating income of $6.2 million (18.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter 2018. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $5.4 million (16.3% of revenues), compared to $6.9 million (20.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $4.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to net income of $5.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2018. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $5.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $6.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2018. 

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of December 31, 2019 were $89.5 million compared to $83.0 million as of September 30, 2019. During the fourth quarter, Camtek generated $7.5 million in operating cash flow.

Full Year 2019 Results Summary

Revenues for 2019 were $134.0 million, an increase of 9% over the $123.2 million reported in 2018.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $64.8 million (48.3% of revenues), compared to $60.8 million (49.4% of revenues) in 2018.  Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $65.1 million (48.6% of revenues), compared to $61.2 million (49.7% of revenues) in 2018. 

Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $22.0 million (16.4% of revenues), compared to operating income of $20.0 million (16.3% of revenues) in 2018.  Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $25.0 million (18.7% of revenues), compared to $22.2 million (18.0% of revenues) in 2018.

Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $22.0 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $18.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in 2018. Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $23.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share. This compares to net income of $20.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in 2018.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a conference call today, February 20, 2020, at 9:30am ET.

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call.

US: 1-888-668-9141 at 9:30am Eastern Time
Israel: 03-918-0609 at 4:30pm Israel Time
International: +972-3-918-0609

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com beginning 24 hours after the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future performance of the Company. These statements are only predictions and may change as time passes. We do not assume any obligation to update that information. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected, including as a result of changing industry and market trends, reduced demand for our products, the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market, increased competition in the industry, the disruption to our business related to the coronavirus, including its spread and effects in and  beyond China across the Asia Pacific region, which includes, inter alia, South Korea and Taiwan, and globally, intellectual property litigation, price reductions as well as due to risks identified in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses, (ii) Chroma transaction expenses, (iii) discontinued operations, and (iv) write off costs with regard to the FIT activities, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

U.S. Dollars (In thousands)

Assets




Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

38,047

54,935

Short-term deposits

51,500

-

Trade accounts receivable, net

31,443

31,644

Inventories

23,803

30,109

Other current assets

2,909

2,613

Total current assets

147,702

119,301



Fixed assets, net

          *18,526

17,117



Long term inventory

2,791

2,056

Deferred tax asset

746

2,366

Other assets, net

113

231

Intangible assets, net

491

476

4,141

5,129

Total assets

170,369

141,547

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

11,334

15,541

Other current liabilities

                       *20,272

23,179

Total current liabilities

31,606

38,720

Long term liabilities

Other long term liabilities

                         *2,461

1,420

2,461

1,420

Total liabilities

34,067

40,140

Commitments and contingencies



Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and at December 31, 2018;



40,742,355 issued shares at December 31, 2019 and 38,535,445 at December 31, 2018;

38,649,979 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 and
36,443,069 at December 31, 2018

 

157

 

151

Additional paid-in capital

101,327

81,873

Retained earnings

36,716

21,281

138,200

103,305

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376  as of December 31, 2019 and
December 31, 2018)

 

(1,898)

 

(1,898)

Total shareholders' equity

136,302

101,407

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

170,369

141,547






*Includes adjustment in respect of implementation of ASC 842 - Leases 

Camtek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share data)

Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars












Revenues

134,019

123,174

33,201

33,174

Cost of revenues

69,235

62,378

17,360

16,457

Gross profit

64,784

60,796

15,841

16,717












Research and development costs

16,331

14,581

4,440

4,125

Selling, general and administrative expense

26,481

26,182

6,813

6,390

42,812

40,763

11,253

10,515






Operating income 

21,972

20,033

4,588

6,202

Financial income, net

801

728

461

237

Income before income taxes

22,773

20,761

5,049

6,439






Income taxes (expense)

(1,950)

(2,030)

(442)

(666)

Net income from continuing operations

20,823

18,731

4,607

5,773

Discontinued operations *




Income from discontinued operations





Income before tax expense

1,257

-

-

-

Income taxes (expense)

(94)

-

-

-

Income from discontinued operations

1,163

-

-

-






Net income

21,986

18,731

4,607

5,773

*Relates to the earn-out payment received from the sale of the PCB business.

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)

Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars






Reported net income attributable to
Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis




21,986

18,731

4,607

5,773

Share-based compensation

2,892

1,682

824

654

Chroma transaction expenses (1)

136

-

-

-

Attributable to discontinued operations 

(1,163)

-

-

-

Effect of FIT reorganization (2)

-

506

-

-

Non-GAAP net income

23,851

20,919

5,431

6,427






Non–GAAP net incomeper diluted share

0.62

0.57

0.14

0.17






Gross margin on GAAP basis 

48.3%

49.4%

47.7%

50.4%

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

64,784

60,796

15,841

16,717






Share-based compensation

292

167

85

62

Effect of FIT reorganization (2)

-

205

-

-

Non-GAAP gross margin

48.6%

49.7%

48.0%

50.6%

Non-GAAP gross profit 

65,076

61,168

15,926

16,779






Reported operating income (loss)
attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis









21,972

20,033

4,588

6,202

Share-based compensation

2,892

1,682

824

654

Chroma transaction expenses (1)

136

-

-

-

Effect of FIT reorganization (2)

-

506

-

-

Non-GAAP operating income 

25,000

22,221

5,412

6,854

(1)  In the second and third quarters of 2019, certain transaction expenses were incurred in relation to the
technological cooperation agreement with Chroma. These were recorded under operating expenses.

(2)  At the end of the first quarter of 2018, the Company ceased its efforts to utilize the remaining inventory and
equipment related to FIT development and recorded a one-time write-off in the amount of $0.5 million,
consisting of: (1) inventory write-offs of $0.2 million, recorded under the cost of revenue line item; and (2)
fixed asset write-offs of $0.3 million recorded under operating expenses. 

CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972-4-604-8308
Mobile: +972-54-900-7100
moshee@camtek.com  

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein
Tel: (US) 1-646-688-3559
camtek@gkir.com

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.

