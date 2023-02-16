CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2022

News provided by

Camtek Ltd.

16 Feb, 2023, 13:30 IST

Record annual revenue of $321 million, 19% YoY growth

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2022

  • Revenues of $82.2 million; an 11% increase year-over-year;
  • GAAP operating income of $20.5 million; non-GAAP operating income of $22.8 million, representing an operating margin of 24.9% and 27.8% respectively;
  • GAAP net income of $21.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $24.0 million;
  • Strong operating cash flow of $19.6 million;

Highlights of the Full Year 2022

  • Revenues of $320.9 million; a 19% increase year-over-year;
  • GAAP operating income of $81.5 million; non-GAAP operating income of $92.0 million; representing operating margins of 25.4% and 28.7%, respectively;
  • GAAP net income of $79.9 million; non-GAAP net income of $90.5 million; and
  • Operating cash flow of $57.8 million in 2022, which led to a year-end total cash, short-term and long-term deposits balance of $479 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects revenues in the first quarter of 2023 between $71-74 million, representing a mid-point 6% decline from the first quarter of 2022.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I am pleased to report record revenues for the fifth year in a row. In the last two years our revenues have more than doubled, while our operating profit has more than tripled. We remain well positioned in the fastest growing segments of our industry such as Heterogenous Integration and Compound Semiconductors, and we expect to benefit from this growth in the future."

Continued Mr. Amit, "We believe that our leading position in the specific segments, broad and diversified customer base and long-term strategic relationships with customers will enable us to again outperform the wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) which is predicted to decline by 20-30% in 2023."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $82.2 million. This compares to fourth quarter 2021 revenues of $74.2 million, a growth of 11%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.9 million (48.6% of revenues), up 6% compared to a gross profit of $37.6 million (50.7% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.2 million (49.0% of revenues), up 6% compared to a gross profit of $37.8 million (50.9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.5 million (24.9% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared to an operating profit of $19.3 million (26.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $22.8 million (27.8% of revenues), an increase of 9% compared to $20.9 million (28.2% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $21.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.8 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $24.0 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net income of $19.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. 

Full Year 2022 Results Summary

Revenues for 2022 were $320.9 million, an increase of 19.0% over the $269.7 million reported in 2021.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis totaled $159.9 million (49.8% of revenues), an increase of 16% compared to $137.4 million (50.9% of revenues) in 2021. 

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis totaled $161.1 million (50.2% of revenues), an increase of 17% compared to $138.0 million (51.2% of revenues) in 2021. 

Operating income on a GAAP basis totaled $81.5 million (25.4% of revenues), an increase of 15% compared to operating income of $70.9 million (26.3% of revenues) in 2021.  

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $92.0 million (28.7% of revenues), an increase of 20% compared to $76.7 million (28.4% of revenues) in 2021.

Net income on a GAAP basis totaled $79.9 million, or $1.66 per diluted share. This is an increase of 33% compared to net income of $60.3 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, in 2021.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis totaled $90.5 million, or $1.88 per diluted share. This is an increase of 27% compared to net income of $71.4 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, as of December 31, 2022, were $478.7 million compared to $429.9 million as of December 31, 2021 and $460.3 million as of September 30, 2022. During the fourth quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $19.6 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, February 16, 2023, at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time).

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_JOji55tsT0KhNgNVI7MaLg

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com  within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expected revenue for the first quarter of 2023 and full year 2023 and statements relating to the compound semiconductors market our expense structure and our target operating model. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,  the impact of any new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, such as changes in U.S. trade policies; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea; the impact of the war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, and continuing or new effects as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchases of our products; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC. 

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and  (ii) tax settlement expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.


 

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)





December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Assets 

U.S. Dollars

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

148,156

241,943

Short-term deposits

251,500

156,000

Trade accounts receivable, net

80,611

57,825

Inventories

65,541

58,759

Other current assets

11,156

5,653



Total current assets

556,964

520,180









Long-term deposits

79,000

32,000

Long-term inventory

5,357

5,150

Deferred tax asset, net

1,004

227

Other assets, net

1,024

190

Fixed assets, net

33,141

25,400

Intangible assets, net

597

610




120,123

63,577



Total assets

677,087

583,757



Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

31,667

33,550

Other current liabilities

56,833

56,137



Total current liabilities

88,500

89,687



Long-term liabilities

Other long-term liabilities

8,748

5,800

Convertible notes

195,737

194,643

204,485

200,443



Total liabilities

292,985

290,130



Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
December 31, 2022 and at December 31, 2021;

46,505,318 issued shares at December 31, 2022 and 45,939,019 at
December 31, 2021;

44,412,942 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 and
43,846,643 at December 31, 2021

 

175

 

172

Additional paid-in capital

187,105

176,582

Retained earnings

198,720

118,771

386,000

295,525

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of December 31, 2022 and
     December 31, 2021)

 

(1,898)

 

(1,898)



Total shareholders' equity

384,102

293,627



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

677,087

583,757






Camtek Ltd.

Consolidated Statements of Income



(in thousands, except share data)




Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars





Revenues

320,909

269,659

82,175

74,171

Cost of revenues

161,053

132,315

42,229

36,591





Gross profit

159,856

137,344

39,946

37,580










Research and development costs

28,859

23,473

6,684

6,699

Selling, general and administrative expense

49,499

42,973

12,801

11,567

78,358

66,446

19,485

18,266










Operating income

81,498

70,898

20,461

19,314





Financial income, net

6,690

1,030

3,801

119





Income before income taxes

88,188

71,928

24,262

19,433





Income taxes expense

(8,239)

(11,651)

(2,589)

(6,673)





Net income

79,949

60,277

21,673

12,760





Net income per ordinary share:









Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars





Basic net earnings

1.81

1.38

0.49

0.29










Diluted net earnings

1.66

1.34

0.45

0.28





Weighted average number of



  ordinary shares outstanding:








Basic

44,158

43,644

44,397

43,845





Diluted

48,229

45,035

48,332

46,301
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

 



(In thousands, except share data)

 




Year ended December 31,

Three Months ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

Reported net income attributable to
     Camtek Ltd.

on GAAP basis

 

79,949

 

60,277

 

21,673

 

12,760

Tax settlement (1)

-

5,305

-

5,305

Share-based compensation

10,523

5,815

2,371

1,622

Non-GAAP net income

90,472

71,397

24,044

19,687





Non–GAAP net income per diluted share

1.88

1.59

0.50

0.43





Gross margin on GAAP basis

49.8 %

50.9 %

48.6 %

50.7 %

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

159,856

137,344

39,946

37,580





Share-based compensation

1,217

653

295

179

Non-GAAP gross margin

50.2 %

51.2 %

49.0 %

50.9 %

Non-GAAP gross profit

161,073

137,997

40,241

37,759





Reported operating income (loss)
attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP

basis

 

 

81,498

 

 

70,898

 

 

20,461

 

 

19,314

Share-based compensation

10,523

5,815

2,371

1,622

Non-GAAP operating income

92,021

76,713

22,832

20,936

(1)  In February 2022 the Company reached a settlement with the Israeli Tax Authorities and recorded a one-time tax expense in respect of its historical exempt earnings.

Contacts

CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO 
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
[email protected] 

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS   
EK Global Investor Relations
Ehud Helft 
Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534463/Camtek_logo.jpg

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.

Also from this source

Camtek Schedules Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Release and Conference Call for February 16, 2023

Camtek Receives an $18 Million Order for Multiple Systems from a Leading Global Compound Semiconductors Manufacturer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics