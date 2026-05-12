CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

News provided by

Camtek Ltd.

12 May, 2026, 14:10 IDT

Q1 revenues of $121.7 million; Expects over 25% revenue growth in 2H26 versus 1H26 based on strong order momentum

Q2 revenue guidance of $129-131 million

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

2026 First Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenues of $121.7 million, a slight year-over-year increase;
  • GAAP gross margin of 50.1% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.0%;
  • GAAP operating income of $27.3 million and non-GAAP operating income of $31.1 million, representing operating margins of 22.4% and 25.5%, respectively; and
  • GAAP net income of $31.6 million and non-GAAP net income of $35.3 million; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.63 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.70.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Based on Camtek's backlog and pipeline, guidance for the second quarter is for revenues between $129 million and $131 million. Expects a significant increase in second half 2026 with revenues expected to grow by over 25% versus first half 2026 revenues.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I'm pleased to share that we have experienced an unprecedented start to the year in terms of incoming orders. This exceptional demand has substantially improved our confidence regarding the results over the remainder of 2026 and provides us with a strong foundation as we already start to look ahead into 2027."

Continued Mr. Amit, "Camtek continues to invest heavily in innovation in advanced AI-based algorithms and software capabilities. Leveraging our dedicated AI expert team and our strategic collaboration with Visual Layer whose acquisition we recently closed, we have developed additional cutting-edge capabilities in detection, metrology, and classification. These new capabilities are already demonstrating breakthrough performance, and we believe will further strengthen our competitive edge."

Mr. Amit concluded, "Based on the strong market demand we have experienced, we expect a surge in revenues in the second half of 2026, with revenues expected to grow by over 25% compared with the first half."

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results 

Revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $121.7 million. This compares to first quarter 2025 revenues of $118.6 million, representing a year-over-year growth of 2.5%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $60.9 million (50.1% of revenues), similar to a gross profit of $60.6 million (51.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $61.9 million (51.0% of revenues), similar to a gross profit of $61.8 million (52.1% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $27.3 million (22.4% of revenues), a decrease of 17% compared to an operating income of $32.7 million (27.6% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.1 million (25.5% of revenues), a decrease of 17% compared to $37.3 million (31.5% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $31.6 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, a decrease of 8% compared to net income of $34.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $35.3 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, a decrease of 9% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $38.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025. 

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of March 31, 2026, were $849.7 million compared to $851.1 million as of December 31, 2025, and $522.6 million as of March 31, 2025. During the first quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $3.1 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on May 12, 2026, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ny2_wROuSXmYAH3JpArfaA

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website. 

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogeneous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industries' leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state-of-the-art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expectations and statements relating to our future earnings and guidance, the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks related to the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East; the impact of disruptions to global shipment and supply chain, including but not limited to increased risk and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, and broader impacts on energy and freight markets; the continued demand and future contribution of HBM and Chiplet applications and devices to the Company business resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 19, 2026, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) acquisition related expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)




March 31,

December 31,

2026

2025

U.S. Dollars

Assets




Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

199,597

177,848

Short-term deposits

380,440

411,450

Marketable securities

90,224

78,862

Trade accounts receivable, net

131,743

90,829

Inventories

99,975

112,202

Other current assets

35,505

25,804



Total current assets

937,484

896,995






Marketable securities

179,488

182,941

Long-term inventory

16,764

15,569

Deferred tax asset, net

12,933

12,933

Other assets, net

1,572

1,881

Property, plant and equipment, net

55,857

55,090

Right of use assets, net

10,243

10,017

Intangible assets, net

9,374

10,062

Goodwill

74,345

74,345



    Total non- current assets

360,576

362,838



Total assets

1,298,060

1,259,833



Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

34,305

33,676

Other current liabilities

77,964

73,749



Total current liabilities

112,269

107,425



Long-term liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities, net

819

1,261

Other long-term liabilities

14,633

14,311

Convertible notes

487,811

519,833

    Total long-term liabilities

503,263

535,405



Total liabilities

615,532

642,830



Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at March
31, 2026 and at December 31, 2025;

46,044,477 shares outstanding at March 31, 2026 and 45,828,133 at
December 31, 2025

180

  

178

Additional paid-in capital

267,735

231,892

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,678)

287

Retained earnings

418,189

386,544

684,426

618,901

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 as of March 31, 2026 and December 31,
2025)

 

(1,898)

 

(1,898)

Total shareholders' equity

682,528

617,003

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,298,060

1,259,833

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries 

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three months ended 
March 31,

Year ended 
December 31,

2026

2025

2025

U.S. dollars


Revenues

121,659

118,638

496,072

Cost of revenues

60,730

58,074

245,755




Gross profit

60,929

60,564

250,317




Operating expenses:


Research and development

14,323

10,362

48,345

Selling, general and administrative

19,340

17,502

73,769




Total operating expenses

33,663

27,864

122,114




Operating profit

27,266

32,700

128,203




Financial income, net

8,149

5,433

25,064

Other expenses

-

-

(100,932)




Income before incomes taxes

35,415

38,133

52,335




Income tax expense

(3,770)

(3,822)

(1,613)




Net income

31,645

34,311

50,722








Basic net earnings per share (in US dollars)

0.68

0.75

1.11








Diluted net earnings per share (in US dollars)

0.63

0.70

1.04




Weighted average number of


  ordinary shares outstanding:






Basic

46,348

45,561

45,703




Diluted

51,471

49,286

49,970

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries  

(In thousands, except share data) 


Three months ended
March 31,

Year ended
December 31,

2026

2025

2025

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

Reported net income attributable to
     Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

31,645

 

34,311

 

50,722

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)

489

650

2,801

Loss from extinguishment of Capital Notes (2)

-

-

88,682

Share-based compensation

3,122

3,710

16,819

Non-GAAP net income

35,256

38,671

159,024





Non –GAAP net income per share, diluted

0.70

0.79

3.26





Gross margin on GAAP basis

50.1 %

51.0 %

50.4 %

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

60,929

60,564

250,317

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)

610

610

2,895

Share-based compensation

452

584

2,806

Non-GAAP gross profit

61,991

61,758

51.6 %

Non- GAAP gross margin

51.0 %

52.1 %

256,018





Reported operating income attributable to
Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

27,266

 

32,700

 

128,303

Acquisition of FRT-related expenses (1)

692

928

4,000

Share-based compensation

3,122

3,710

16,819

Non-GAAP operating income

31,080

37,338

149,122

(1) During the three-month period ended March 31, 2026, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.5 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $2.8 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $1.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

(2) During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss of $88.7 million, consisting of: (1) $100.9 million from the extinguishment of Capital Notes recorded under the other expenses line item.  (2) $12.3 million tax benefit recorded under the income tax benefit line item.

Camtek Ltd.

P.O.Box 544, Ramat Gabriel Industrial Park

Migdal Ha'Emek 23150, ISRAEL

Tel: +972 (4) 604-8100   Fax: +972 (4) 644-0523

E-Mail: [email protected]  Web site: http://www.camtek.com

 

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

[email protected]

 

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

[email protected]




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SOURCE Camtek Ltd.

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