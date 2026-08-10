/C O R R E C T I O N -- Camtek Ltd./

News provided by

Camtek Ltd.

10 Aug, 2026, 15:47 IDT

In the news release, CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2026, issued 10-Aug-2026 by Camtek Ltd. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the webinar registration link in the 'Conference Call' section was incorrect. The complete, corrected release follows:

CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2026

Q2 record revenues of $133.2 million; Expects more than 30% growth in H2-26 vs. H1-26 and further growth into 2027

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

2026 Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Record revenues of $133.2 million, a 8% YoY increase;
  • GAAP gross margin of 50.1% and non-GAAP gross margin of 51.4%;
  • GAAP operating income of $27.2 million and non-GAAP operating income of $36.0 million, representing operating margins of 20.4% and 25.9%, respectively; and
  • GAAP net income of $23.3 million and non-GAAP net income of $39.4 million; GAAP diluted EPS of $0.46 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.78.
  • Completion of the acquisition of Visual Layer

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects continued growth in the third quarter of $158 to $160 million which represents an exceptional 20% growth quarter over quarter.

Given our strong order momentum and record backlog, management expects more than 30% growth in H2-26 vs. H1-26 followed by continued growth into 2027.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "I am very pleased with the second quarter results which came ahead of our expectations. Since the beginning of 2026 we have experienced a growing momentum of order intake bringing the total amount of orders received since the beginning of the year to about $600M, with deliveries scheduled for 2026 and 2027. This exceptional order intake coupled with our strong market position in the AP segment is expected to result in phenomenal growth in our AP business of 45% half over half."

Concluded Mr. Amit, "The AI revolution is driving unprecedented demand for data centers. With AI adoption still in its early stages, we believe demand for AI compute infrastructure will continue to grow significantly. Our product development roadmap is closely aligned with the technology roadmaps of the industry leaders. Our strong customer engagement, combined with our expanding product portfolio and proven execution, gives us great confidence in our ability to deliver sustained growth in the years ahead."

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2026 were $133.2 million. This compares to second quarter 2025 revenues of $123.3 million, a year-over-year growth of 8%.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $66.7 million (50.1% of revenues), an increase of 6% compared to $62.2 million (50.8% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $68.5 million (51.4% of revenues), an increase of 7% compared to $64.0 million (51.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $27.2 million (20.4% of revenues), a decrease of 15% compared to $32.0 million (25.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $36.0 million (27.0% of revenues), a decrease of 4% compared to $37.4 million (30.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2025.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, a decrease of 31% compared to net income of $33.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.4 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, an increase of 2% compared to a non-GAAP net income of $38.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2025. 

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term and long-term deposits, and marketable securities, as of June 30, 2026, were $815.8 million compared to $849.7 million as of March 31, 2026. During the second quarter, the Company generated an operating cash flow of $12.2 million.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, on August 10, 2026, at 09:00 ET (16:00 Israel time). Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO, and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will provide access to the video call: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_a_Na02dbSo-7hZ5je-P39g.

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial in link will be sent. For any problems in registering, please email Camtek's investor relations a few hours in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com  within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website. 

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industries' leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on Camtek's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about its business and industry, all of which may change.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including our expectations and statements relating to our future earnings and guidance, the compound semiconductors market and our position in this market. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to,  risks related to the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East; the impact of disruptions to global shipment and supply chain, including but not limited to increased risk and disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, and broader impacts on energy and freight markets; the continued demand  and future contribution of HBM and Chiplet applications and devices to the Company business resulting from, among other things, the field of AI surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations; formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, changes or uncertainty related to the U.S. government entity list and changes in the ability to sell products incorporating U.S originated technology, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes; risks related to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F as published on March 19, 2026, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release unless required by law.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; (ii) acquisition related expenses and (iii) one-time tax expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release. The results reported in this press-release are preliminary unaudited results, and investors should be aware of possible discrepancies between these results and the audited results to be reported, due to various factors.

 

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

June 30,

December 31,

2026

2025

U.S. Dollars

Assets




Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

215,229

177,848

Short-term deposits

327,440

411,450

Marketable securities

87,695

78,862

Trade accounts receivable, net

153,921

90,829

Inventories

99,816

112,202

Other current assets

40,318

25,804



Total current assets

924,419

896,995









Marketable securities

185,473

182,941

Long-term inventory

16,979

15,569

Deferred tax asset, net

11,661

12,933

Other assets, net

1,802

1,881

Property, plant and equipment, net

59,359

55,090

Right of use assets, net

9,968

10,017

Intangible assets, net

16,654

10,062

Goodwill

112,737

74,345



    Total non-current assets

414,633

362,838



Total assets

1,339,052

1,259,833



Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Current liabilities

Trade accounts payable

48,402

33,676

Other current liabilities

76,936

73,749



Total current liabilities

125,338

107,425



Long-term liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities, net

-

1,261

Other long-term liabilities

15,054

14,311

Convertible notes

488,497

519,833

    Total long-term liabilities

503,551

535,405



Total liabilities

628,889

642,830



Commitments and contingencies






Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at June 30,

2026 and at December 31, 2025;

48,760,553 issued shares at June 30, 2026 and 47,920,509 at December 31,

2025;

46,668,177 shares outstanding at June 30, 2026 and 45,828,133 at

December 31, 2025

 

181

 

178

Additional paid-in capital

272,741

231,892

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,355)

287

Retained earnings

441,494

386,544

712,061

618,901

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of June 30, 2026 and December

31, 2025)

 

(1,898)

 

(1,898)



Total shareholders' equity

710,163

617,003



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,339,052

1,259,833






CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

(in thousands)


 

Six months ended

 June 30,

 

Three months

ended June 30,

 

Year ended

December 31,


2026

2025

2026

2025

2025


U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars





Revenues

254,902

241,955

133,243

123,317

496,072

Cost of revenues

127,271

118,780

66,541

60,706

245,755







Gross profit

127,631

123,175

66,702

62,611

250,317







Operating expenses:





Research and development


31,007

21,836

16,684

11,474

48,345

Selling, general and administrative


42,131

36,665

22,791

19,163

73,769

Total operating expenses

73,138

58,501

39,475

30,637

122,114







Operating income


54,493

64,674

27,227

31,974

128,203







Financial income, net

15,126

10,375

6,977

4,942

25,064

Other expenses

-

-

-

-

(100,932)







Income before income taxes

69,619

75,049

34,204

36,916

52,335







Income tax expense

(14,669)

(7,043)

(10,899)

(3,221)

(1,613)







Net income 


54,950

68,006

23,305

33,695

50,722

Earnings per share information:

 

 

Six months ended

 June 30,

 

Three months

ended June 30,

 

Year ended

December 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars




Basic net earnings per share (in US dollars)

1.18

1.49

0.50

0.74

1.11






Diluted net earnings per share (in US dollars)

1.09

1.39

0.46

0.69

1.04






Weighted average number of




   ordinary shares outstanding:












Basic

46,496

45,622

46,643

45,682

45,703






Diluted

51,433

49,306

51,520

49,327

49,970

 

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results

(In thousands, except share data)


Six Months ended

 June 30,

Three Months ended

 June 30,

Year ended

December 31,

2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars




Reported net income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

 

54,950

 

68,006

 

23,305

 

33,695

 

50,722

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

4,059

1,300

3,570

650

2,801

One-time Tax expenses

7,700

-

7,700

-

-

Loss from extinguishment of Capital Notes (2)

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

88,682

Share-based compensation

7,995

8,203

4,873

4,493

16,819

Non-GAAP net income

74,704

77,509

39,448

38,838

159,024






Non–GAAP net income per diluted share

 

1.48

1.57

0.78

0.79

3.26

Gross margin on GAAP basis

50.1 %

50.9 %

50.1 %

50.8 %

50.4 %

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

127,631

123,175

66,702

62,611

250,317

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

1,707

1,220

1,097

610

2,895

Share-based compensation

1,139

1,344

687

763

2,806

Non- GAAP gross profit

130,477

125,739

68,486

63,984

256,018

Non-GAAP gross margin

51.2 %

52.0 %

51.4 %

51.9 %

51.6 %






Reported operating income attributable to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

54,493

 

64,674

 

27,227

 

31,974

 

128,203

Acquisition-related expenses (1)

4,620

1,856

3,928

928

4,000

Share-based compensation

7,995

8,203

4,873

4,493

16,819

Non-GAAP operating income

67,108

74,733

36,028

37,395

149,022

(1)           During the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $1.3 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $1.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.2 million of compensation-related expenses recorded under research and development expenses line item. (4) $0.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) $2.6 million one-time M&A expenses recorded under G&A line item. (6) $0.6 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

                During the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.8 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $0.2 million of compensation-related expenses recorded under research and development expenses line item. (4) $0.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (5) $2.6 million one-time M&A expenses recorded under G&A line item. (6) $0.4 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

                  During the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $1.3 million, consisting of: (1) $1.2 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.6 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

                  During the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $0.6 million, consisting of: (1) $0.6 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $0.3 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (3) $0.3 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

                  During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded acquisition-related expenses of $2.8 million, consisting of: (1) inventory written-up to fair value in purchase accounting charges of $0.5 million. This amount is recorded under cost of revenues line item. (2) $2.4 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under cost of revenues line item. (3) $1.1 million amortization of intangible assets acquired recorded under sales and marketing expenses line item. (4) $1.2 million reversal of tax provision related to the above adjustment, recorded under the tax expense line item.

(2)           During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a loss of $88.7 million, consisting of: (1) $100.9 million from the extinguishment of Capital Notes recorded under the other expenses line item.  (2) $12.3 million tax benefit recorded under the income tax benefit line item.

Camtek Ltd.
P.O.Box 544, Ramat Gabriel Industrial Park
Migdal Ha'Emek 23150, ISRAEL
Tel: +972 (4) 604-8100   
Fax: +972 (4) 644-0523
E-Mail: [email protected]  
Web site: http://www.camtek.com


CAMTEK LTD.
Moshe Eisenberg, CFO
Tel: +972 4 604 8308
Mobile: +972 54 900 7100
[email protected] 

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  
EK Global Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040
[email protected] 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534463/Camtek_logo.jpg

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.

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