CAMTEK TO REPORT FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2026

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (Nasdaq: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

The Company will host a video conference call later that same day via Zoom, starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Eisenberg, Chief Financial Officer and Ramy Langer, Chief Operating Officer will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results and a few opening remarks.

To participate in the Zoom call, please register at the following link at any time prior to the call:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8oP6rft2SXqXOGqssWL4Ww

Following registration, you will be sent the link to the conference call which is accessible either via the Zoom app, or alternatively from a dial-in telephone number. If you have an issue with registration, please contact the Camtek investor relations team, well in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay through the same link, or from a link to the recording on Camtek's website, beginning within a few hours following the end of the call.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a developer and manufacturer of high-end inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. Camtek's systems inspect IC and measure IC features on wafers throughout the production process of semiconductor devices, covering the front and mid-end and up to the beginning of assembly (Post Dicing). Camtek's systems inspect wafers for the most demanding semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Interconnect Packaging, Heterogenous Integration, Memory and HBM, CMOS Image Sensors, Compound Semiconductors, MEMS, and RF, serving numerous industry's leading global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

With manufacturing facilities in Israel and Germany, and eight offices around the world, Camtek provides state of the art solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at www.camtek.com

CONTACT:

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1534463/Camtek_logo.jpg

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.