Canada's WestJet Cargo Joins Freightos' WebCargo and 7LFreight Platforms, Boosting Cargo Capacity in North America, Europe and Asia

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos Limited (NASDAQ: CRGO), a leading global freight booking and payment platform, today announced the addition of Canada's WestJet Cargo to its WebCargo and 7LFreight platforms. This collaboration enables freight forwarders to access WestJet Cargo's air freight network and see real-time rates, place eBookings, and pay online.

WestJet Cargo expands WebCargo's network on key tradelanes from Canada's Calgary (YYC) to major international hubs, including Tokyo Narita (NRT), London Heathrow (LHR), and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG). Freight forwarders gain digital access via WebCargo and 7LFreight to WestJet Cargo's reliable services for transporting not only general cargo but also perishables, high-value goods, pharmaceuticals, and time-sensitive shipments.

"WestJet Cargo adds valuable capacity to WebCargo and 7LFreight, connecting thousands of forwarders to over 100 destinations across its network, including for shipping key speciality products like perishables and pharmaceuticals," said Wayne Tyndall, VP Commercial - Freight Forwarders & Airlines. "Since launching WebCargo by Freightos, we've facilitated tens of thousands of eBookings from Europe to Canada alone, and with the addition of WestJet Cargo, forwarders now have even more options on key tradelanes like Calgary to Tokyo, London, and Paris."

"We're excited to join Freightos' platform and expand WestJet Cargo's availability to freight forwarders worldwide," said Kirsten De Bruijn, Executive Vice President at WestJet Cargo. "This collaboration gives forwarders seamless access to our services on essential tradelanes while ensuring reliability and efficiency as global trade demands continue to evolve."

WestJet Cargo, part of the WestJet Group, brings decades of experience to the global freight market. Today, with a fleet of nearly 200 aircraft, WestJet transports passengers and cargo to over 100 destinations across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia.

"Freightos is at the forefront of industry digitization, supporting some 350,000 transactions. This 22% year-over-year increase highlights the growing demand for efficient digital logistics solutions.

Freight forwarders looking to book WestJet Cargo's capacity on WebCargo by Freightos can click here .

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade faster, more efficient, and more resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion-dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for global businesses of all shapes and sizes. Products include the Freightos Marketplace, WebCargo, WebCargo for Airlines, 7LFreight by WebCargo, Shipsta by Freightos, and Clearit.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping.

