Capitalise.ai and ErisX partner to provide ErisX clients with a unique and innovative trading experience

TEL AVIV, Israel and CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitalise.ai , a leading global provider of a groundbreaking trading analytics and automation platform, and ErisX , a U.S. based crypto spot and regulated futures market, today announced a strategic alliance to offer ErisX Members the ability to trade seamlessly by automating their trading strategies using free-style text and enjoy the breadth of insights provided by Capitalise.ai's advanced research and analytics features.

ErisX Members will now have full, free access to research, analytics and automation features and tools, including backtesting, the ability to loop strategies, smart notifications, and much more. Users will also have access to Capitalise.ai's mobile app for Android and iOS so that they can stay in control of their strategies 24/7, 365 days a year.

"We continue to build and enhance our trading tools to enable traders and investors on all levels to access our competitive spreads and liquidity. Capitalise.ai uses advanced AI, machine learning and natural language processing technologies to make the automated strategies of professionals accessible and available to non-technical users," said Thomas Chippas, CEO of ErisX.

Amir Shiovich, Capitalise.ai CEO & Co-Founder: "We are thrilled to welcome ErisX and their Members as users of our trading analysis and automation platform. We are working hard to harness the power of advanced technologies to simplify market research and analysis and create and execute sophisticated trading strategies. We are confident that ErisX Members will immediately understand how this is a real game-changer for them".

About ErisX

https://www.erisx.com/disclaimer/ ErisX operates a reliable exchange and secure clearinghouse for crypto spot and U.S. regulated futures markets. ErisX's exchange offers a fully transparent order book and a low latency, high throughput platform, and maintains uptime and performance even during market volatility. ErisX's clearinghouse provides settlement assurances and eliminates counterparty credit risk. Assets are segregated and protected, as required under Money Service Business and Money Transmitter Licenses and Commodity Futures Trading Commission ("CFTC") regulations.

ErisX Futures are offered through Eris Exchange, LLC, a CFTC-registered Designated Contract Market and Eris Clearing, LLC, a registered Derivatives Clearing Organization. The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. ErisX Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC, and transactions on the ErisX Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. ErisX Spot Market may be subject to certain state licensing requirements and operates in NY pursuant to Eris Clearing's Bitlicense to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

https://www.erisx.com/disclaimer/

About Capitalise.ai

Capitalise.ai is an innovative analytics and trading automation platform that amplifies top tier brokerage firms' performance by offering a trading experience like no other.

With Capitalise.ai, brokers can now offer all traders analytics and seamless automated trading experience, previously reserved only for highly technical traders. For the first time, traders with zero technical skills can automate their trading using freestyle text.

Capitalise.ai's platform is extensive and rich in capabilities and features and is being utilized by leading brokers worldwide.

https://www.capitalise.ai/ .

Capitalise.ai Media Contact:

Lilach Bar-Tal

[email protected]

ErisX Media Contact

Jessica Darmoni

[email protected]

SOURCE Capitalise.ai