CarobBiome™ carob-based prebiotic fiber is CarobWay's first product roll-out in North America

Key takeaways

CarobWay sealed an exclusive distribution agreement with GRA Nutra Corp to expand its line of carob-based solutions into the US.

CarobBiome™, CarobWay's first branded ingredient to go commercial in 2026.

CarobBiome™ is a novel, natural prebiotic fiber derived from carob fruit that promotes digestive comfort, enhances satiety and contributes to overall metabolic function.

CarobBiome™ can be incorporated into dietary supplements, functional foods and beverages.

Basel, Switzerland, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioactive ingredients innovator, CarobWay, GmbH announces it has sealed an exclusive distribution agreement with GRA Nutra Corp., a Delaware-based developer and distributor of natural ingredients. CarobWay's first commercial product, CarobBiome™, will roll out in 2026. This alliance enables CarobWay to expand its full line of carob-based solutions into the US.

CarobWay, GRA Nutra Seal US Distribution Agreement

CarobBiome™ is a novel, natural prebiotic fiber derived from carob fruit shown to support wellness on several fronts: it promotes digestive comfort, enhances satiety, and contributes to overall metabolic function.

Bringing the ancient Biblical superfruit back to the forefront of the functional food and natural supplement markets, CarobWay runs a fully vertically integrated company operating as a cultivator and innovator of specialty carob sourced ingredients. With GRA Nutra, the full portfolio is in the pipeline for availability across North America.

CarobBiome™ is a clean-label, minimally processed prebiotic sourced from upcycled carob pulp. It is extracted using a proprietary method that applies only water and heat and allows a clean and simple ingredient list. CarobWay's production capacity is ready to scale, as it preps itself to serve the US market next year.

CarobBiome™ for foods, beverages, and supplements

"By integrating CarobWay's responsibly produced, high-quality, carob-based ingredients into GRA Nutra's North American portfolio, we enhance the value we can deliver to our customers across the functional food, beverage, and supplement industries," affirms Lynda Doyle, CEO of GRA Nutra Corp. "I have known CarobWay's co-founders, Udi Alroy and Guido Schaer for many years, and they have a long history of bringing top-tier natural products into the market. I'm excited to work directly with them. I have immense respect for their expertise and their commitment to making a lasting impact on our industry. The rapid growth CarobWay has already achieved is remarkable. This collaboration underscores our shared vision for a more sustainable future and reflects our dedication to advancing industry standards through integrity, innovation, and lasting partnerships."

Dual fibers for gut and metabolic health

CarobBiome™ comprises 85% total fiber, bringing together the perfect balance of insoluble and soluble fractions. The insoluble portion naturally supports g.i. regularity and reduces bloating. The soluble portion fuels beneficial microbes and carries naturally occurring polyphenols. Prebiotics are valued for nurturing beneficial gut bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs). SCFAs are known to support gut barrier function, facilitating blood glucose management, and help enhance satiety while reducing cravings, leading to improved weight management and blood sugar balance.

Fiber is making a comeback

According to Innova Market Insights around one in three Americans report they've adjusted their diets for weight loss, while prebiotics are gaining traction as functional ingredients that add fiber, reduce sugar, and replace fat.

"CarobBiome™ addresses two everyday consumer concerns, digestive comfort and metabolic support," maintains Udi Alroy, co-founder and CEO of CarobWay. "CarobBiome™ was designed to be gut-friendly, label-friendly, and highly functional."

CarobBiome™ is neutral-flavored and heat-stable, enabling seamless integration into versatile food and beverage applications including baked goods, snacks, meal replacements, and shakes. It imparts no bitterness or off notes that can complicate reformulation. It also is vegan, allergen-free, and non-GMO.

The company has positioned itself as a key educator on the positive wellness, functional, and environmental traits of carob. Carob is renowned for its abundance of polyphenols, D-pinitol (a known anti-diabetic compound), prebiotic fibers, vitamins, and minerals providing multifaceted positive impact.

Planet friendly

The carob tree is a drought-resilient perennial that thrives on marginal lands, requires minimal water and inputs, resists pests naturally, and contributes to carbon sequestration and long-term soil health. Moreover, CarobBiome™ is an upcycled ingredient with a zero-waste footprint, since the seeds and other fractions are valorized into additional ingredients.

"We are at the intersection of three fast-rising megatrends shaping the flourishing food-as-medicine movement," notes Alroy. "CarobBiome™ is powerful, yet very gentle on digestion making it suitable for people of all ages. It has relevance across multiple health categories, including metabolic and blood sugar balance, gut health, sports nutrition, and weight management. This partnership with GRA Nutra will be instrumental in effectively introducing our carob-powered portfolio into the US functional food and dietary supplement space. Their strong product development and commercialization expertise will further accelerate our growth."

About CarobWay

CarobWay is an innovative natural nutrition company unlocking the full potential of the carob fruit. We develop a new generation of science-backed, carob-derived ingredients that support metabolic and gut health. Through a fully vertically integrated model — from cultivating select carob varieties to delivering scalable, on-demand solutions, CarobWay aligns cutting-edge nutrition with global wellness trends and sustainable values.

About GRA Nutra

GRA Nutra, part of the A4F family, pioneers sustainable, fermentation-based, algae-derived, and formulated ingredients for nutrition, health, and visual appeal. With vertically integrated production and a resilient supply chain, GRA Nutra delivers natural, high-quality, and affordable ingredients and colors made in Europe with sustainability at its core.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2818669/CarobWay.jpg

SOURCE CarobWay