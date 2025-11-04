Cathetrix to Launch Nephro-Safe for Nephrostomy Patients at MEDICA 2025

The company will also showcase Foley-Safe, the world's first Foley catheter stabilizer that actively reduces the chance of infections and prevents accidental extractions.

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathetrix, a pioneering developer of smart catheter stabilization devices, will present two breakthrough innovations at MEDICA 2025 (November 17–20, Düsseldorf, Germany).

Cathetrix will launch Nephro-Safe, the world's most advanced nephrostomy tube stabilizer, and will showcase, Foley-Safe, the world's first Foley catheter stabilizer with active protection.

Together, these solutions, which will be presented at Booth J35, Hall 16, set a new standard in patient safety, offering multiple layers of defense against infection, accidental dislodgement, and unnecessary discomfort.

For over six decades, Foley catheters have been secured by a retention balloon inside the bladder, a method linked to infections, leakage, and painful displacement. Foley-Safe offers an innovative three-layer protection system:

Fixation – A strong adhesive patch secures the catheter externally, preventing the urine collecting bag movements from reaching the urinary system. Its patch can last 14 days without replacement.





– A strong adhesive patch secures the catheter externally, preventing the urine collecting bag movements from reaching the urinary system. Its patch can last 14 days without replacement. Anti-Slide Smart Mechanism – Absorbs minor movements and reduces stress on the catheter, significantly lowering the risk of urinary tract infections (CAUTIs).





– Absorbs minor movements and reduces stress on the catheter, significantly lowering the risk of urinary tract infections (CAUTIs). Disconnection – In case of sudden, forceful pulling, Foley-Safe's cutting mechanism severs the catheter smoothly, deflating the retention balloon and enabling safe removal without injury.

Debuting under Cathetrix's new sister-company TubeX, Nephro-Safe is designed to bring peace of mind to patients with nephrostomy tubes. Its dual-layer protection system includes:

Secure Anchoring Mechanism – A specially designed adhesive patch, with optional suturing holes, securing the nephrostomy tube to the patient's back and keeps the tube stable.





– A specially designed adhesive patch, with optional suturing holes, securing the nephrostomy tube to the patient's back and keeps the tube stable. Smart Anti-Slide Technology – A uniquely engineered shell absorbs body movements, preventing external forces from transferring to the nephrostomy site and preventing it's extraction. This reduces infection risks, discomfort, and the danger of accidental tube dislodgment.

"Millions of patients worldwide rely on Foley and nephrostomy catheters every year. With Foley-Safe and Nephro-Safe, we offer advanced, multi-layered protection that dramatically improves patient safety and quality of life," said Tal Hadass, CMO at Cathetrix. "We invite healthcare professionals, hospital decision-makers, and distributors to visit us at MEDICA and explore opportunities for collaboration."

About Cathetrix

Cathetrix is an innovative catheter securement device companies that develops and produces smart catheter fixations and delivers safety solutions for hospital and home care.

