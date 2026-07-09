Cato Networks Announces Partner Award Winners at 2026 APJ Partner Summit

AI-native network security leader recognizes APJ and Japan partners driving standout customer impact and business growth

PHUKET, Thailand, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the converged network and security cloud for the AI era, today announced the winners of its partner awards at the 2nd Annual Cato Networks APJ Partner Summit 2026 in Phuket, Thailand. The awards recognize partners across APJ and Japan that demonstrate outstanding commitment to customer success, partner-led growth, technical excellence, and the continued adoption of Cato's AI-native network security platform.

The invite-only summit brings together Cato's cybersecurity and networking partner community from across APJ for peer networking, strategic discussions, frontline insights from cyber defenders, and practical collaboration to improve security in the agentic era. This year's program focuses on how an AI-driven SASE platform helps customers move faster, operate more efficiently, and secure what matters most, without limits.

With the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, Cato is working with partners to accelerate the adoption of SASE in APJ and globally. Customers are increasingly shifting away from security and networking point solutions and choosing the Cato SASE Platform to transform their global IT and security operations for the AI era. Cato is at the forefront of this transformation with its partners.

Cato Networks is also introducing two complementary go-to-market models that give managed service providers and service providers the flexibility to scale on their own terms. Partners building scale in the SMB market can take advantage of the partner-owned pooled licensing model, with full self-service capabilities and built-in license portability to freely move and reallocate licenses across customers. With the self-provisioning model, partners eliminate the procurement cycle entirely. What once took days now takes minutes, enabling instant customer onboarding and upsells with no upfront commitment required. Together, these models give partners the speed, independence, and scalability to grow their business faster.

"The 2026 Cato Networks APJ Partner Awards recognize the partners across APAC and Japan who are delivering exceptional value for customers and helping organizations deliver network security architected for the world of AI," said Karl Soderlund, global channel chief at Cato Networks. "As AI-assisted attacks raise the stakes for every organization, our partners are essential to helping customers stay resilient, secure, and ready for what's next. Congratulations to all of this year's winners."

Japan Partner Award Winners

Top Distributor 2025, Japan - MACNICA, Inc.

Top Partner of the Year 2025, Japan - KDDI CORPORATION

Top MSP 2025, Japan - IIJ Global Solutions Inc.

Rising Star Partner 2026, Japan – SoftBank Corp.

Highest New Logo Revenue 2025, Japan - SCSK Security Corporation

Marketing Excellence Award 2025, Japan – SoftBank Corp.

APAC Partner Award Winners

Top Distributor 2025, APAC - Netpoleon Solutions Pte Ltd

Top Service Provider Partner 2025, APAC – Sify Technologies

Top MSP 2025, APAC - Universal Access and Systems Solutions Phil., Inc.

Rising Star Partner 2026, APAC - Orange Business

Top Reseller of the Year 2025, APAC – CMT Inc.

Technical Excellence Award 2025, APAC - ESCARE Co., Ltd.

To learn how Cato Networks partners with channel leaders to deliver a network security architecture built for the AI era, visit the partner page.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks, a leader in SASE and AI security, delivers secure, zero-trust access everywhere to thousands of customers worldwide. Built for organizations operating across all cloud and hybrid environments, the Cato SASE Platform unifies networking, security, and access, providing them as elastic, modular capabilities that organizations can easily adopt and grow over time. Cato combines the Cato Cloud, a purpose-built global network, with simplified operational experience, all delivered across a robust, AI-driven platform. With Cato, organizations modernize confidently, operate with greater resilience, and innovate faster, without added complexity or risk.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

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SOURCE Cato Networks