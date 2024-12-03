Cato Networks Now Available in AWS Marketplace to Accelerate SASE Adoption

AWS Marketplace listings enable AWS customers to enjoy the ease of deployment and elegance of use that defines the Cato experience

TEL AVIV, Israel and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced that the Cato SASE Cloud Platform and Cato SSE 360 are now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from ISVs that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

The growing adoption of cloud services requires that organizations rethink their approach to security and networking. Cato's converged, cloud-native security and networking capabilities help organizations to quickly and securely leverage the power of the AWS platform.



With Cato's listings in AWS Marketplace, organizations can now buy their compute, storage, connectivity, security, and remote access all in one place. In addition, eligible AWS customers can use the AWS Enterprise Discount Program (EDP) to purchase Cato in AWS Marketplace.

"We are working with AWS to meet the increasing demand for Cato products," said Alon Alter, chief business officer at Cato Networks. "Cato is uniquely positioned to enhance security and networking as organizations transform their businesses on AWS, and AWS Marketplace is the ideal venue to provide our joint customers with a seamless, elegant customer experience."

The availability of the Cato SASE Cloud Platform and Cato SSE 360 in AWS Marketplace is the latest expansion of the relationship between Cato and AWS. In August, Cato announced it joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS.

Availability

The Cato SASE Cloud Platform and Cato SSE 360 are generally available for customers globally in AWS Marketplace.

Resources

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

