Cato Networks Surpasses $350 Million ARR with 43% YoY Growth in 2025

SASE leader continues to scale globally as enterprises modernize networking and security, including the secure adoption of AI

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks, the SASE leader, today announced that its 2025 annual recurring revenue (ARR) surpassed $350 million, an increase of 43% year-over-year (YoY) compared to 2024. Cato is significantly outpacing the SASE market and reinforcing its position as the SASE leader. Gartner® estimates the SASE market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% over five years, reaching $28.5 billion by 2028.

"Cato's mission is to fundamentally simplify and modernize enterprise networking and security, and our growth is a direct reflection of that vision," said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO at Cato Networks. "Surpassing $350 million in annual recurring revenue is a significant milestone that underscores the strong demand from Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000 enterprises for the Cato SASE Platform, and the trust our customers place in us to securely connect their businesses."

Today, more than 4,000 enterprises worldwide have adopted the Cato SASE Platform to redefine enterprise security for the digital and AI era.

Key Leadership Appointments

Over the past 12 months, Cato has strengthened its leadership team with several key appointments across the channel, sales, and marketing departments.

In 2025, Karl Soderlund (global channel chief) was appointed to lead the global channel team and further scale the global partner program, while Nicolas Warnier (vice president of sales, EMEA) and Marcus Guerriero (vice president of sales, Americas) were appointed to lead sales in their respective regions. Soderlund, Warnier, and Guerriero bring extensive experience from leading cybersecurity companies.

In January 2026, Jaime Romero was appointed chief marketing officer. As CMO, Romero will lead Cato's global marketing strategy as the company continues to scale. Romero brings a wealth of experience leading global marketing teams in the networking and cybersecurity industries.

Key 2025 Business Highlights

Cato announced its acquisition of Aim Security, a visionary leader of AI security with customers in the Fortune 500 and Forbes Global 2000.

Cato announced it raised $409 million in Series G funding (initial round and extension) at a valuation of more than $4.8 billion. Total funding is more than $1 billion.

Cato was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SASE Platforms for a second consecutive year.

Cato was named a Leader and Outperformer in the 2025 GigaOm Radar Report for SASE for a second consecutive year.

Cato was named to the 2025 Forbes Cloud 100 for a second consecutive year.

Cato was named to the 2026 Fortune Cyber 60 for a third consecutive year.

Cato announced the Cato Networks Channel First Partner Program, which is a significant evolution to its global partner program.

Cato announced a multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

Cato announced its research and development (R&D) center in Prague will triple in size over the next year.

