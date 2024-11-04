CBC Group Chooses OroCommerce to Enhance Digital Commerce Efficiency and Drive Sales Growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Group, a prominent beverage producer, has chosen OroCommerce to elevate its B2B eCommerce capabilities with an AI-driven platform tailored to streamline sales and optimize operations. This collaboration is set to empower CBC's sales teams and deliver a more refined digital experience for its customers, marking a key step in CBC's digital transformation.

"We wanted a partner who shared our vision for transforming the customer experience through digital innovation, and OroCommerce was the perfect fit," said Rami Rimarchuk, Chief Information Officer of CBC Group. "With OroCommerce, our customers gain the ease and convenience they expect, while we drive efficiency, boost sales, and strengthen customer loyalty."

CBC Group produces and distributes popular beverages, including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Kinley Soda, and FUZE Tea. The company also distributes Tuborg and Carlsberg beers and owns several food and beverage businesses, such as Tnuva Dairy, Neviot, Prigat, and Tabor Winery.

OroCommerce, purpose-built for B2B businesses, aligns perfectly with CBC Israel's core business objectives:

Creating exceptional customer shopping experiences

Streamlining bulk sales and matrix ordering processes

Enhancing sales team productivity

Additionally, OroCommerce offers the flexibility and scalability required for a company like CBC with a multi-brand portfolio, supporting ongoing business growth.

Transforming Digital Commerce for Iconic Brands

OroCommerce provides comprehensive B2B eCommerce capabilities tailored to manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who manage complex product catalogs, pricing, and order processes.

With AI-driven features, CBC can implement smart recommendations throughout the sales cycle and create personalized content for customized buying experiences. This transformation allows CBC's sales teams to focus on high-value tasks, such as acquiring new customers and increasing order sizes.

A Leading Marketplace Platform Recognized by Top Analysts

OroCommerce is transforming digital commerce for B2B companies with a platform designed to meet the specific demands of complex business operations. Besides eCommerce, its core combines an advanced CRM system with a Marketplace module, allowing businesses to manage a wide range of models – from straightforward to highly customized.

This specialized approach has earned OroCommerce recognition as a "Leader" in IDC's recent B2B Digital Commerce Applications MarketScape report. The platform's key strengths include:

A dedicated focus on the needs of B2B companies and an in-depth understanding of industry challenges

Direct CRM integration for smarter, more efficient management of customer relationships and sales processes

High flexibility, enabling businesses to adapt swiftly to changing demands

Rapid deployment, helping clients see measurable results sooner

Yoav Kutner, CEO of OroCommerce, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We're honored to work with CBC Group to address their unique challenges. OroCommerce was built specifically for manufacturers and distributors like CBC, and watching our platform help them reach new levels of efficiency is a true reflection of our vision."

