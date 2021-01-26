Celeno and Realtek Debut a Joint Solution for Wi-Fi 6/6E Enabled Fiber Gateways

RA'ANANA, Israel, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celeno Communications, the leading provider of smart, innovative Wi-Fi solutions, today announced a collaboration with Realtek for a high performance reference design for 2.5Gbps gateways.

The joint solution brings together Celeno's latest Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E (6GHz band) silicon, and Realtek's RTL9607DA PON ONU Gateway Processor to provide a reference platform for next generation fiber access products. The platform delivers improved Wi-Fi performance, range and reliability essential in today's highly dense environments.

"Celeno's innovative Wi-Fi 6/6E solutions together with Realtek's PON SoC solution enable fast integration and quick time to market for high performance and cost effective products providing best Wi-Fi user experience" said Lior Weiss, VP Marketing and Business Development at Celeno. "We are excited to collaborate with Realtek and offer our latest generation Wi-Fi 6 solutions for fiber gateways. The collaboration yields a feature-rich reference platform with the latest cutting-edge technologies."

The Celeno CL8000 family features high-performance, highly integrated Wi-Fi 6/6E (802.11ax R2) PCIe chip solutions based on advanced 14nm geometry to offer a low power and cost-effective architecture. The CL8000 architecture packs two Wi-Fi 6/6E access point radios into a single 11x11 BGA package and utilizes only one PCIe gen 3.0 interface. The CL8080 chip can deliver up to 6Gbps of speed and 8 radio chains, 4x4 2.4GHz and 4x4 5GHz, over a dual lane PCIe interface.

The unique single chip architecture with dual transceivers provides a cost-effective Tri-Band solution with an advanced feature set.

With the Celeno Wi-Fi solution, combining the CL8080 and CL8066 chips utilizes only two PCIe interfaces and can support a total of 14 radio chains with flexible MIMO assignments, enabling for example a Tri-Band solution supporting 4x4 MIMO on each band (2.4, 5, 6 GHz) plus a dedicated 4th listening radio utilizing up to two receive radio chains to enable parallel spectrum analysis, Zero-Wait-DFS, Zero-Wait-CAC, beacon analysis and packet sniffing for fast and efficient spectrum scanning and channel characterization.

Service providers can improve their overall network performance and management capabilities to respond better to their customer needs with this unique quad band solution.

"Wi-Fi 6/6E is changing the requirements for gateway designs. The new 6GHz band will enable exciting new industry applications and will mandate a new generation of products that will best utilize the three bands." said Realtek's Vice President and Spokesman, Yee-Wei Huang. "Celeno's advanced Wi-Fi solution together with Realtek's ground-breaking PON technology enable a powerful reference design that will optimally address the demand for next generation, high performance gateways."

Realtek's RTL9607DA 2.5G PON Gateway Processor provides a high performance and flexible enterprise-class gateway solution for operators and carriers worldwide to deploy the next generation of fiber access service to businesses and consumers. The solution integrates a 12.5Gbps routing and switching platform with advanced features, including a multiprotocol xPON ONU MAC and SW that supports the PON modes as defined in IEEE802.3ah (EPON) and ITU-T G.984.3 (GPON).

The RTL9607DA features a highly programmable data forwarding and networking engine with a rich set of integrated peripherals powered by Dual SMP ARM CortextTM-A55 CPU cores. The platform provides the stability and features of multiple generations of PON ONU and HGW designs proven in deployments across the world.

About Celeno

Celeno offers advanced Wi-Fi chipsets and edge software to deliver smart, innovative Wi-Fi connectivity and Wi-Fi Doppler Imaging technology into the realm of high-performance home networks, smart buildings, enterprise and industrial solutions. Celeno's field-proven chips and software technologies have been successfully integrated into numerous OEM Wi-Fi devices and have been deployed in tens of millions of homes around the world. Celeno is headquartered in Raanana, Israel, with a global presence and offices. For more information, visit www.celeno.com.

