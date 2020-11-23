Cellcom Israel announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellcom Israel concludes the third quarter of 2020 with an increase of 3% in revenues compared to the third quarter last year. Revenues totaled NIS 956 million. However, corona virus crisis continues to adversely affect the Company's results and led to a loss of NIS 373 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of NIS 231 million for the third quarter

THIRD QUARTER 20203 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to third quarter of 2019):

Total Revenues totaled NIS 956 million ( $278 million ) compared to NIS 928 million ( $270 million ) in the third quarter last year, an increase of 3.0%.

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the third quarter last year, an increase of 3.0%. Service revenues totaled NIS 695 million ( $202 million ) compared to NIS 709 million ( $206 million ) in the third quarter last year, a decrease of 2.0%.

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the third quarter last year, a decrease of 2.0%. Equipment revenues totaled NIS 261 million ( $76 million ) compared to NIS 219 million ( $64 million ) in the third quarter last year, an increase of 19.2%.

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the third quarter last year, an increase of 19.2%. Operating loss totaled NIS 6 million ( $1 million ) compared to Operating income of NIS 36 million ( $10 million ) in the third quarter last year .

totaled ( ) compared to Operating income of ( ) in the third quarter last year Loss totaled NIS 37 million ( $10 million ) compared to NIS 2 million ( $1 million ) in the third quarter last year .

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the third quarter last year Adjusted EBITDA 1 totaled NIS 231 3 million ( $67 million ) compared to NIS 271 million ( $79 million ) in the third quarter last year, a decrease of 14.8% .

totaled million ( ) compared to ( ) in the third quarter last year, a decrease of 14.8% Net cash from operating activities totaled NIS 202 million ( $59 million ) compared to NIS 273 million ( $79 million ) in the third quarter last year, a decrease of 26.0%.

totaled ( ) compared to ( ) in the third quarter last year, a decrease of 26.0%. Free cash flow1 totaled NIS 44 million ( $13 million ) compared to NIS 53 million ( $15 million ) in the third quarter last year (excluding a total of approximately NIS 181 million resulting from the sale of independent fiber optic infrastructure of the company in residential areas to IBC).

1 Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section in continued of this press release. 2 As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 16, Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the third quarter of 2020 and the third quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 64 million and NIS 72 million in Adjusted EBITDA respectively, an increase of NIS 65 million and NIS 71 million in Cash flows from operating activities respectively. 3 The Group's results include Golan's results from the date closing of the transaction, i.e. as of September 2020

Avi Gabbay, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, referred to the results of the third quarter of 2020:

"In the third quarter, we continued to deal with the effects of the Corona virus pandemic which continued to adversely affect the Company's results. Given the many challenges, we are working to adjust our expense structure and remain focused on providing excellent service to our customers.

We continue to grow our TV and Internet subscriber-base and continue to transfer existing customers to fiber optic. Cellcom Israel currently has approximately 80,000 active fiber customers out of approximately 500,000 households in connected buildings to the IBC's fiber infrastructure.

During the quarter, an investment agreement was signed for HOT to enter as a partner in IBC, pending regulatory approvals. The agreement will allow for a significant expansion in the scope of optical fiber deployment and at an accelerated pace. The wide deployment will transform Cellcom Israel from a company that relies on the fixed network of others to a partner in an extensive and independent infrastructure.

This quarter, we completed the acquisition of Golan Telecom Ltd. ("Golan"). The transaction strengthens Cellcom Israel's position as a leading communications company and is expected to significantly contribute to Cellcom Israel's adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

We received the license for 5G and we are setting up sites that will support this network alongside the expansion of our 4G network which improves the network's performance and the level of service to our customers."

Shai Amsalem, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, said:

"The current quarter includes for the first time, the consolidation of Golan's results, the acquisition of which was completed in late August and therefore the consolidation includes the results of only one month. The results of the third quarter, reflect the continued impact of the Corona virus pandemic which caused a sharp decline in roaming revenues from our customers travelling abroad and tourists arriving in Israel.

The Company's operating expenses declined by NIS 20 million year over year and reflect the effect of the efficiency measures implemented by the Company. Operating expenses compared with the previous quarter increased due to an increase in activity in the Company's service centers and points of sale.

Revenues from fixed-line services continued to grow, thanks to the recruitment of new Internet and TV customers and the transfer of existing customers to the fiber infrastructure.

Revenues from the sale of equipment in the cellular sector increased compared to the same period last year due to among other aspects an increase in online sales. At the same time, these sales carry low gross profit margin.

The Company's adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2020 amounted to NIS 231 million, reflecting a decrease of 14.8% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, mainly in light of the sharp decline in the Company's revenue from roaming services.

Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to NIS 44 million, compared with NIS 53 million in the corresponding quarter (excluding the proceeds from the sale of our fiber network in residential neighborhoods to IBC). The decrease in free cash flow was mainly due to the continued impact of the decline in roaming revenues."

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL; TASE: CEL) ("Cellcom Israel" or the "Company" or the "Group") announced today its financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Main Consolidated Financial Results:



Q3/20203 Q3/2019 Change% Q3/2020 Q3/2019

NIS million US$ million

(convenience translation) Total revenues 956 928 3.0% 278 270 Operating (loss) Income (6) 36 - (1) 10 Loss (37) (2) 1,750% (10) (1) Free cash flow 44 234 (81.2)% 13 68 Adjusted EBITDA 231 271 (14.8)% 67 79 Adjusted EBITDA, as percent of total

revenues 24.2% 29.2% (17.1)%





Main Financial Data by Operating Segments:



Cellular (*) Fixed-line (**) Inter-segment adjustments (***) Consolidated results NIS million Q3'20 Q3'19 Change % Q3'20 Q3'19 Change % Q3'20 Q3'19 Q3'20 Q3'19 Change % Total revenues 637 611 4.3% 365 358 2.0% (46) (41) 956 928 3.0% Service revenues 414 439 (5.7)% 327 311 5.1% (46) (41) 695 709 (2.0)% Equipment revenues 223 172 29.7% 38 47 (19.1)% - - 261 219 19.2% Adjusted EBITDA 114 185 (38.4)% 117 86 36.0% - - 231 271 (14.8)% Adjusted EBITDA, as percent of total

revenues 17.9% 30.3% (40.9)% 32.1% 24.0% 33.8%



24.2% 29.2% (17.1)% (*) The segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. (**) The segment includes landline telephony services, internet services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. (***) Include cancellation of inter-segment revenues between "Cellular" and "Fixed-line" segments.

FINANCIAL REVIEW (THIRD QUARTER OF 2020 COMPARED TO THIRD QUARTER OF 2019):

The Group's results include Golan's results as of September 2020

Revenues for the third quarter of 2020 increased 3.0% totaling NIS 956 million ($278 million), compared to NIS 928 million ($270 million) in the third quarter last year. The increase in revenues is mainly attributed to a 19.2% increase in equipment revenues, which was partially offset by a 2.0% decrease in service revenues.

Service revenues totaled NIS 695 million ($202 million) in the third quarter of 2020, a 2.0% decrease from NIS 709 million ($206 million) in the third quarter last year.

Service revenues in the cellular segment totaled NIS 414 million ($120 million) in the third quarter of 2020, a 5.7% decrease from NIS 439 million ($128 million) in the third quarter last year. This decrease resulted mainly from decrease of the Company's roaming services activities as a result of the Corona virus crisis which was partially offset by revenues from Golan (consolidated as of September).

Service revenues in the fixed-line segment totaled NIS 327 million ($95 million) in the third quarter of 2019, a 5.1% increase from NIS 311 million ($90 million) in the third quarter last year. The increase resulted mainly from an increase in revenues from internet and TV services.

Equipment revenues totaled NIS 261 million ($76 million) in the third quarter of 2020, a 19.2% increase compared to NIS 219 million ($64 million) in the third quarter last year. The increase resulted, among other things, from an increase in the quantity of end user equipment sold online in the cellular segment.

Cost of revenues for the third quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 744 million ($216 million), a 12.9% increase compared to NIS 659 million ($192 million) in the third quarter of 2019. This increase resulted mainly from an increase in the quantity of end user equipment sold in the cellular segment, an increase in the costs of interconnect as a result of an increase in minutes and additional expenses of Golan which was consolidated into the Group's results as of September. This increase was partially offset by decrease of TV services' content costs.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 21.2% to NIS 212 million ($62 million), compared to NIS 269 million ($78 million) in the third quarter of 2019. Gross profit margin for the third quarter of 2020 amounted to 22.2%, down from 29.0% in the third quarter of 2019. This is, among other things, due to increase in sales of end user equipment at a low gross profit.

Selling, Marketing, General and Administrative Expenses and Credit losses ("SG&A Expenses") for the third quarter of 2020 decreased 6.6% to NIS 227 million ($66 million), compared to NIS 243 million ($71 million) in the third quarter of 2019. This decrease resulted mainly from a decrease in salaries and advertising expenses as a result of streamlining the Company's made.

Operating loss for the third quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 6 million ($1 million), compared to operating income of NIS 36 million ($10 million) in the third quarter of 2019. The operating loss is mainly due to the adverse effect of Corona virus crisis over the Company's revenues from roaming services.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by 14.8% totaling NIS 231 million ($67 million) compared to NIS 271 million ($79 million) in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of revenues for the third quarter of 2020 totaled 24.2%, down from 29.2% in the third quarter of 2019.

Cellular segment Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 114 million ($33 million), compared to NIS 185 million ($54 million) in the third quarter last year, a decrease of 38.4%, which resulted mainly from a decrease in roaming services activities as a result of the Corona virus crisis and a decrease in the contribution of end-user equipment sales.

Fixed-line segment Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 117 million ($34 million), compared to NIS 86 million ($25 million) in the third quarter last year, a 36.0% increase, which resulted mainly from increase in activity in internet and TV fields, as well as, due to cost savings related to the fixed-line segment as a result of transfer subscribers to fiber infrastructure and decrease of TV's content costs.

Financing expenses, net for the third quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 32 million ($9 million), compared with NIS 31 million ($9 million) in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 3.2%.

Loss for the third quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 37 million ($10 million), compared with loss of NIS 2 million ($1 million) in the third quarter of 2019. As stated, the loss is mainly due to the adverse effect of the Corona virus crisis on the Company's revenues from roaming services.

Basic loss per share for the third quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 0.22 ($0.07), compared to basic loss per share of NIS 0.01 ($0.003) in the third quarter last year.

OPERATING REVIEW

MAIN PERFORMANCE INDICATORS - CELLULAR SEGMENT:



Q3/20203 Q3/2019 Change (%) Cellular subscribers at the end of period (in thousands) 3,641 2,767 31.6% Churn Rate for cellular subscribers (in %) 8.7% 11.4% (23.7)% Monthly cellular ARPU (in NIS) 45.7 53.2 (14.0)%

(3) Includes Golan's indicators from September, 2020.

Cellular subscriber base of the Company at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was 3.641 million subscribers. The increase in subscriber base is due to the completion of the Golan acquisition.

Cellular Churn Rate for the third quarter of 2020 totaled 8.7%, compared to 11.4% in the third quarter last year.

The monthly cellular Average Revenue per User ("ARPU") for the third quarter of 2020 totaled 45.7 NIS ($13.3), compared to NIS 53.2 ($15.5) in the third quarter last year. The decrease in ARPU resulted mainly from decrease in demand of the Company's roaming services as a result of the Corona virus crisis and the ongoing erosion in the prices of cellular services.

MAIN PERFORMANCE INDICATORS - FIXED-LINE SEGMENT:



Q3/2020 Q3/2019 Change (%) Internet infrastructure field subscribers

- (households) at the end of period (in thousands) 289 278 4.0% TV field subscribers - at the end of period (in thousands) 251 247 1.6%

In the third quarter of 2020, the Company's subscriber base in the TV field increased by approximately 6,000 net subscribers and the Company's subscriber base in the internet infrastructure field increased by approximately 6,000 net households.

FINANCING AND INVESTMENT REVIEW

Cash Flow

Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2020 totaled NIS 44 million ($13 million), compared to NIS 234 million ($68 million) in the third quarter of 2019. In the corresponding quarter, the Company received an amount of approx. NIS 181 million as a result of the sale of the Company's independent fiber optic infrastructure in residential areas to IBC. The decrease in the free cash flow from NIS 53 million ($15 million) to NIS 44 million ($13 million) is mainly due the decrease in receipts from roaming services which was offset by a decrease in capital expenditures in fixed assets and intangible assets.

Total Equity

Total Equity as of September 30, 2020 amounted to NIS 1,918 million ($558 million). During the quarter, series 4 options in an amount of NIS 75 million were exercised which mainly increased the equity.

Cash Capital Expenditures in Fixed Assets and Intangible Assets and others

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company invested NIS 108 million ($31 million) in fixed assets and intangible assets and others (including, among others, investments in the Company's communications networks, information systems, software and TV set-top boxes and capitalization of part of the customer acquisition costs as a result of the adoption of IFRS 15), compared to NIS 149 million ($43 million) in the third quarter of 2019.

Dividend

On November 22, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors decided not to declare a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2020. In making its decision, the board of directors considered the Company's dividend policy and business status and decided not to distribute a dividend at this time, given the intensified competition and its adverse effect on the Company's results of operations, and in order to strengthen the Company's balance sheet. The board of directors will re-evaluate its decision in future quarters. No future dividend declaration is guaranteed and is subject to the Company's board of directors' sole discretion, as detailed in the Company's annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 20-F filed on March 23, 2020, or the 2019 Annual Report, under "Item 8 - Financial Information – A. Consolidated Statements and Other Financial Information - Dividend Policy".

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS DURING THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020 AND SUBSEQUENT TO THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD

Golan Transaction

Following the Company's previous announcements regarding the signing of a binding memorandum of understanding for the purchase of Golan Telecom Ltd., or Golan, and approval of the transaction by the Israeli Competition Authority and the Israeli Ministry of Communications, or MOC, the Company concluded the acquisition of Golan's entire share capital, for a total sum of approximately NIS 613 million (approximately NIS 545 million plus an amount equal to the cash and deposits of Golan as of the closing date and minus transaction expenses as agreed between the parties) on August 26, 2020.

In addition, as previously reported, Golan's MNO license was replaced with an MVNO license for an interim period, following the deposit of a bank guarantee by Golan with the MOC, in the sum of approximately NIS 75 million, in respect of the demand that Golan will return certain monetary benefits previously received from the MOC, which Golan disputes.

IBC Transaction

In September 2020, the Company announced that it, together with the Israel Infrastructure Fund, or IIF, entered into an investment transaction with Hot Telecommunication Systems Ltd., (together with its affiliates "Hot") in IBC Israel Broadband (2013) Ltd., or IBC, composed of several agreements, or the Transaction. In addition to standard and customary conditions, the Transaction includes an undertaking to substantially increase the deployment of IBC's fiber-optic network over the next few years and the following:

Investment Agreements – Entered between the partnership through which the Company and IIF, hold 70% of IBC's share capital, or the IBC Partnership, and Hot. Under the Investment Agreements, Hot shall become an equal partner in the IBC Partnership, and hold indirectly 23.3% of IBC's share capital, by making an investment substantially equal to the investment made by each of the Company and IIF until the closing date of the Transaction. Further, the Investment Agreements include certain additional governance rights and dead lock mechanisms.

IRU Agreement – Entered between IBC and Hot, under which Hot undertakes to purchase an indefeasible right, to use IBC's fiber-optic network.

Services Agreement – Entered between IBC and Hot, under which IBC undertakes to purchase certain services from Hot and may purchase additional services.

IBC also undertakes to continue to purchase from the Company certain services supplied to it by the Company prior to the closing date.

The completion of the Transaction is subject to regulatory change and required approvals, including regulatory and third party approvals. The Company cannot guarantee such change will be made and approvals will be granted.

For additional details see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 4 – Information on the Company – B. Business Overview – Networks and Infrastructure – Fixed-line Segment – Investment in IBC and sale of fiber-optic infrastructure to IBC".

Update On The Corona Virus And Implications

Following previous announcements, the Company's results for the third quarter of 2020 continues to reflect the negative effects of the Corona virus pandemic on the Company's roaming services.

As previously announced, the Company expects its roaming services to continue to be adversely affected by the Corona virus pandemic, mainly due to implications on the outbound and inbound tourism in Israel, a parameter that directly affects revenues from international roaming services.

For additional details, see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 3. Risk Factors – The Corona virus may adversely affect our results of operations" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects – A. Operating Results - Overview – General".

Regulation

Frequencies

Following the Company's previous announcements regarding the frequencies, including 5G frequencies, won by the Company and its partners to the shared cellular network in the 2020 frequencies tender (and the completion of the acquisition of Golan by the Company), the MOC approved the frequencies allocation between the Company and Marathon 018 Xfone, or Xfone, and in October 2020, the MOC allocated such frequencies designated for the Company to the Company and amended its cellular license accordingly.

For additional details see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors – Risks Related to our Business – We operate in a heavily regulated industry, which can harm our results of operations. Regulation in Israel has materially adversely affected our results", " - We face intense competition in all aspects of our business", "We may not be able to obtain permits to construct and operate cell sites", " - We may be required to indemnify certain local planning and building committees in respect of claims against them", "- We may be adversely affected by significant technological and other changes in the cellular communications industry" and "Item 4. Information on The Company – B. Business Overview – Network and Infrastructure- Spectrum allocation", " – Government Regulations – Permits for cell site construction" and the Company report for the second quarter 2020 under "Other developments during the second quarter of 2020 and subsequent to the end of the reporting period – Regulation – Conclusion of the Frequencies Tender".

Network Deployment

In November 2020, the MOC published a hearing proposing the following: (1) require cellular operators to execute an additional stage in their universal deployment obligation for 4G networks, within 2 years from resolution on the matter (excluding Xfone, whose 2 years period shall commence only on 2022); (2) change the current regulation which allows national roaming and network sharing only between a veteran operator (i.e. the Company, Pelephone and Partner) and a "new" operator (i.e. Xfone and Hot Mobile) and allow all cellular operators to voluntarily cooperate, using national roaming or network sharing configuration (MOCN) in certain periphery areas and a limited number of sites.

The Company is studying the hearing and at this preliminary stage cannot assess the implications on its results of operations, should the proposed be approved.

For additional details see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors – Risks Related to our Business –"We may not be able to obtain permits to construct and operate cell sites" and "Item 4. Information on The Company – B. Business Overview – Cellular Segment - Network and Infrastructure- Permits for Cell Site Construction" and "Network sharing agreements", "Government Regulations – Cellular Segment - Network Sharing" and "Permits for cell site construction".

Cell Sites

Further to previous reports of claims made by several local planning and building authorities that the Israeli cellular operators may not receive building permits in reliance on the Israeli National Zoning Plan 36 for Communications, or the Plan, for cell sites operating in frequencies not detailed in the Plan and conflicting District Court decisions on the matter, on August 2020, the Israeli Supreme Court ruled that the Plan applies to all cell sites set in the Plan, whether or not the frequencies in which they operate are detailed in the Plan, in accordance with the opinion of the Israeli Ministry of Justice and the Israeli cellular operators position.

For additional details see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors – Risks Related to our Business –"We may not be able to obtain permits to construct and operate cell sites", and "Item 4. Information on The Company – B. Business Overview – Network and Infrastructure- Permits For Cell Site Construction – National Zoning Plan 36 – Site Licensing".

Network Sharing Agreement

In November 2020, the Company announced that its cellular sharing network partner, Marathon 018 Xfone Ltd., or Xfone, has not paid the monthly payment due October 31, 2020, under the sharing network agreement, or Debt. The Company issued a demand for the immediate payment of the Debt to Xfone and intends to act diligently to exercise its rights under the agreement. At this preliminary stage, the Company cannot assess the implications on the Company's results.

For additional details regarding the materiality of the network sharing agreement on the Company's results, see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 3. Risk Factors - Our network sharing agreements consideration constitute a significant portion of our revenues" and Item 4. Information on the Company – B. Business Overview – Networks and Infrastructure – Network sharing agreements".

Changes to the Board of Directors

In September 2020, the Company's board of directors appointed Mr. Eran Shenar and Ms. Diana Ingrid Elsztein-Dan as members of the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Shenar was nominated to the board by the Company's employees, as per the February 2020 collective employment agreement.

Mr. Shenar is the founder and co-owner of Best-Medical Center as of 2019 and of the Multidisciplinary Center of Gastroenterology since 2015 and has served as a business and financial consultant since 2010. From 2009 to 2011 Mr. Shenar served as a director and chairman of the finance committee of Sinopsis Ltd. and a partner in Altos Private Equity. From 2007 to 2009 he served as CEO of Katzir holding fund and as a director in various private companies. From 2003 to 2007 he served as the manager of the Strauss-Elite merger (2003) and Strategic control manager in Strauss-Elite Group and from 1998 – 2003 he served as a manager in the financial advisory division of Somech-Chaikin, KPMG. Mr. Shenar is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an M.B.A. with major in finance, strategy and entrepreneurship and a B.A. in economics and accounting, both from the Tel-Aviv University.

Ms. Diana Ingrid Elsztain –Dan has served as an economist at Magen Eco-Energy Ltd. since 2014. From 2019 to 2020 Ms. Elsztain -Dan served as director of Discount Investment Corporation Ltd. and from 2016 to 2020, she served as director of IDB Development Corporation Ltd., Shufersal Ltd. and Shufersal Nadlan Ltd. From 2014 to 2016 she served as a cost accountant at Ginegar Plastic Products Ltd. and from 2000 to 2012 as a cost accountant at Polysack Plastic Industries Ltd. From 1996 to 2000 she served as an accounts manager at Polysack R.a.c.s Ltd and Chemada Fine Chemicals Ltd. Ms. Diana Elsztain –Dan holds an M.B.A. in Business Administration and Management from the UBA University, Argentina. Ms. Elsztain –Dan is the sister of Mr. Eduardo Elsztain, the former indirect controlling shareholder of the Company.

In September 2020, Mr. Shai Amsalem was appointed as the Company's CFO.

Mr. Amsalem has served as CFO of Golan Telecom Ltd. since 2017. From 2012 to 2016 he served as CFO of Tiv Taam Group. From 2010 to 2012 he served as CFO of Rav-Bariach (08) Industries Ltd. and from 2006 to 2009 he served as CFO of Gibor Sport Active wear Ltd. Mr. Amsalem is a Certified Public Accountant and holds an M.B.A. with major in finance and a B.A. with major in accounting, both from the College of Management.

In October 2020, Mr. Ilan Sigal was appointed as the Company's VP Business Development and as CEO of Golan Telecom (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) effective February 1, 2021.

Mr. Sigal has served as VP marketing of Pelephone communications Ltd., and VP marketing and business development of Yes - D.B.S Satellite Services (1998) Ltd. and Bezeq International Ltd. since January 2019 and from 2016 as VP marketing of Pelephone communications Ltd. From 2010 to 2016 he served as a marketing division manager of Bezeq, the Israeli Telecommunications Company Ltd. for the private and SOHO sectors and from 2007 to 2010 he served as its internet marketing department manager for the private sector. From 2004 to 2007 he served as a marketing department manager of Internet Gold-Golden Lines ltd. for the private sector. Mr. Sigal holds an M.B.A. from the Ono Academic College and a B.A. with major in communications and management, from the College of Management.

In November 2020, Mr. Eli Adadi was appointed as the Company's VP Retail, effective November 23, 2020.

Mr. Adadi has served as CEO of Dynamica Communications Chain Stores Ltd., our wholly owned subsidiary and as manager of our retail apparatus, since 2011. From 2009 to 2011 he served as our sales and revenues manager for the private sector. Mr. Adadi holds an M.B.A. with major in marketing and a B.A. in Business Administration, both from the Ben-Gurion University.

For additional details see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees" – A. Directors and Senior Management".

Developments Regarding Controlling Shareholder

Following previous announcements regarding receivership actions taken in relation to the Company indirect controlling shareholder, Discount Investment Corporation Ltd., or DIC's shares, the court appointed receivers to DIC's shares pledged in favor of the debenture holders of IDB Development Corporation Ltd., or IDB, representing approximately 70.14% of DIC's share capital and an additional [temporary] receiver to additional pledged DIC shares representing approximately 12.12% of DIC's share capital. The receivers received offers for the purchase of the pledged DIC shares and on November 20, 2020, the court approved the sale of DIC's pledged shares to a group of investors led by Mega Or Holdings Ltd subject to further approvals as may be required by law. Pursuant to the Company's licenses such transfer of control requires the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications yet to be provided.

For additional details see the Company's 2019 Annual Report, under "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors – We are controlled by a single shareholder who can significantly influence matters requiring shareholders' approval", "Item 4 - Information on the Company – B. Business Overview – Government Regulations Cellular Segment" "Item 7 – Major Shareholders and Related Party Transactions - A. Major Shareholders".

Debentures, Material Loans and Financial Liabilities

In October 2020, the Company repaid in early repayment part of the loan in accordance with the loan agreement from June 2017 with Israeli bank, which provided to the Company in March 2019, in amount of approximately NIS 113 million.

For information regarding the Company's debentures and material loans, including the terms of the loan, see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 5B. Liquidity and Capital Resources – Debt Service – Public Debentures" and "-Other Credit Facilities".

Affirmation of the Company's Rating in Relation to Debentures Traded In Israel*

In August 2020, Standard & Poor's Maalot, or Maalot, affirmed the Company's rating at ilA and maintained the Company's rating outlook at "negative", in relation to the Company's debentures traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Among its main assumptions for the rating and outlook, Maalot noted: a significant decrease in revenues from roaming services as well as a decrease in revenues from the sale of end-user equipment, as a result of the Corona virus pandemic; the completion of the acquisition of Golan, during the third quarter 2020; continued erosion in cellular segment revenues in light of the competition in the market; a decrease in the Company's revenues and EBITDA in 2020 and a certain increase in 2021, and a certain increase in the Company's revenues and EBITDA due to the acquisition of Golan.

For additional details regarding the Company's public debentures and undertakings of the Company in relation to their rating included in the Company's shelf prospectus, see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - B. Liquidity and Capital Resources – Debt Service –Public Debentures".

*A security rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities, it may be subject to revision or withdrawal at any time by the assigning rating organization, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating.

The Company prepares its financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). Unless noted specifically otherwise, the dollar denominated figures were converted to US$ using a convenience translation based on the New Israeli Shekel (NIS)/US$ exchange rate of NIS 3.441 = US$ 1 as published by the Bank of Israel for September 30, 2020.

Use of non-IFRS financial measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as income before financing income (expenses), net; other income (expenses) that is not part of the Company's operation; income tax; depreciation and amortization, share of profit (losses) of equity accounted investees and share based payments. This is an accepted measure in the communications industry. The Company presents this measure as an additional performance measure as the Company believes that it enables us to compare operating performance between periods and companies, net of any potential differences which may result from differences in capital structure, taxes, age of fixed assets and related depreciation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for operating income, any other performance measures, or cash flow data, which were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as measures of profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account debt service requirements, or other commitments, including capital expenditures, and therefore, does not necessarily indicate the amounts that may be available for the Company's use. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA as presented by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, due to differences in the way these measures are calculated. See the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the press release.

Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as the net cash provided by operating activities (including the effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents), minus the net cash used in investing activities, excluding acquisition or selling of a subsidiary, short-term investment in tradable debentures and deposits and proceeds from sales of such debentures (including interest received in relation to such debentures) and deposits. See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" below.

Financial Tables Follow

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

(An Israeli Corporation)

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

















Convenience

















translation

















into US dollar









September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

December 31,





2019

2020

2020

2019





NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions





















Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents

698

630

183

1,006

Current investments and deposits, including derivatives

430

123

36

473

Trade receivables

1,153

967

281

1,142

Current tax assets

3

3

1

3

Other receivables

32 * 46

13

32 * Deferred expenses - right of use

34 * 58

17

37 * Inventory

67

80

23

66





















Total current assets

2,417

1,907

554

2,759





















Trade and other receivables

478 * 217

63

459 * Deferred expenses - right of use

331 * 308

90

323 * Property, plant and equipment, net

1,456

1,363

396

1,432

Intangible assets and others, net

1,301

2,161

628

1,294

Investments in equity accounted investees

150

138

40

150

Right-of-use assets, net and Investment property

735

648

188

745





















Total non- current assets

4,451

4,835

1,405

4,403





















Total assets

6,868

6,742

1,959

7,162





















Liabilities

















Current maturities of debentures and of loans from financial institutions

509

513

149

509

Current taxation liabilities

8

-

-

6

Current maturities of lease liabilities

225

204

59

226

Trade payables and accrued expenses

662

653

190

687

Provisions

102

170

49

99

Other payables, including derivatives

272

214

62

299





















Total current liabilities

1,778

1,754

509

1,826





















Long-term loans from financial institutions

300

163

47

300

Debentures

2,517

2,336

679

2,511

Long-term lease liabilities

528

468

136

533

Provisions

22

30

9

22

Other long-term liabilities

3

3

1

4

Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net

14

18

5

19

Deferred tax liabilities

77

52

15

60





















Total non- current liabilities

3,461

3,070

892

3,449





















Total liabilities

5,239

4,824

1,401

5,275





















Equity attributable to owners of the Company

















Share capital

1

2

1

2

Share premium

335

792

230

623

Receipts on account of share options

-

-

-

24

Retained earnings

1,292

1,124

327

1,236





















Non-controlling interests

1

-

-

2





















Total equity

1,629

1,918

558

1,887





















Total liabilities and equity

6,868

6,742

1,959

7,162





















*Reclassified



















Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Unaudited)















































Convenience









Convenience

















translation









translation

















into US dollar









into US dollar









For the nine

months ended

September 30,

For the nine

months ended

September 30,

For the three

months ended

September 30,

For the three

months ended

September 30,

For the

year ended

December 31,





2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019





NIS millions

US$millions

NIS millions

US$millions

NIS millions

































Revenues

2,776 * 2,703

786

928 * 956

278

3,708

Cost of revenues

(2,033) * (2,052)

(596)

(659) * (744)

(216)

(2,725)

































Gross profit

743

651

190

269

212

62

983

































Selling and marketing expenses

(468)

(411)

(120)

(161)

(147)

(43)

(610)

General and administrative expenses

(222) * (245)

(71)

(73) * (76)

(22)

(300) * Credit losses

(23) * (26)

(8)

(9) * (4)

(1)

(29) * Other income (expenses), net

21 * 21

6

10 * 9

3

(20)

































Operating profit (loss)

51

(10)

(3)

36

(6)

(1)

24

































Financing income

41

6

2

13

10

3

49

Financing expenses

(151)

(136)

(40)

(44)

(42)

(12)

(193)

Financing expenses, net

(110)

(130)

(38)

(31)

(32)

(9)

(144)

































Share in losses of equity accounted investees

(4) * (9)

(3)

(4) * (2)

(1)

(10)

































Profit (loss) before taxes on income

(63)

(149)

(44)

1

(40)

(11)

(130)

































Tax benefit (taxes

on income)

10

23

7

(3)

3

1

23

Loss for the period

(53)

(126)

(37)

(2)

(37)

(10)

(107)

Attributable to:





























Owners of the Company

(52)

(126)

(37)

(1)

(37)

(10)

(107)

Non-controlling interests

(1)

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

Loss for the period

(53)

(126)

(37)

(2)

(37)

(10)

(107)

































Loss per share





























Basic loss per share (in NIS)

(0.45)

(0.83)

(0.24)

(0.01)

(0.22)

(0.07)

(0.90)

































Diluted loss per share (in NIS)

(0.45)

(0.83)

(0.24)

(0.01)

(0.22)

(0.07)

(0.90)

































Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of basic earnings (loss) per share (in shares)

116,196,729

150,284,438

150,824,438

116,196,729

162,810,134

162,810,134

118,376,455

































Weighted-average number of shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings (loss) per share (in shares)

116,196,729

150,824,438

150,824,438

116,196,729

162,810,134

162,810,134

118,376,455

































*Reclassified































































Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)













Convenience









Convenience















translation









translation















into US dollar









into US dollar







For the nine

months ended

September 30,

For the nine

months ended

September 30,

For the three

months ended

September 30,

For the three

months ended

September 30,

For the

year ended

December 31,



2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019



NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions Cash flows from operating activities



























Loss for the period

(53)

(126)

(37)

(2)

(37)

(10)

(107) Adjustments for:



























Depreciation and amortization

665

690

201

226

230

67

898 Share based payments

5

14

4

3

6

1

8 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

(7)

-

-

(8)

-

-

(8) Net change in fair value of investment property

4

5

1

4

2

1

6 Gain on sale of shares in a consolidated company

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

- Taxes on income (Tax benefit)

(10)

(23)

(7)

3

(3)

(1)

(23) Financing expenses, net

110

130

38

31

32

9

144 Other expenses

2 * 6

2

2 * 6

2

3 Share in losses of equity accounted investees

4 * 9

3

4 * 2

-

10





























Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



























Change in inventory

27

(14)

(4)

(7)

14

4

28 Change in trade receivables (including long-term amounts)

54

109

32

3

(4)

(1)

80 Change in Deferred expenses - right of use (including long-term amounts)

14

(37)

(11)

6

(12)

(3)

20 Change in other receivables (including long-term amounts)

8

(19)

(6)

15

(18)

(5)

(7) Changes in trade payables, accrued expenses and provisions

(44)

(43)

(13)

(34)

(15)

(4)

(27) Change in other liabilities (including long-term amounts)

28

(57)

(17)

25

(19)

(6)

23 Payments for derivative hedging contracts, net

(8)

(1)

-

(1)

16

5

(10) Income tax paid

(14)

(4)

(1)

(7)

2

-

(12) Income tax received

10

-

-

10

-

-

10 Net cash from operating activities

795

638

185

273

202

59

1,036





























Cash flows from investing activities



























Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(274)

(195)

(56)

(88)

(58)

(17)

(324) Acquisition of intangible assets and others

(172)

(145)

(42)

(61)

(50)

(15)

(233) Investment in equity accounted investee

(154) * (3)

(1)

(154) * -

-

(157) Change in current investments, net

(9)

401

117

-

446

130

(49) Receipts for other derivative contracts, net

8

11

3

-

-

-

9 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

181

-

-

181

-

-

181 Interest received

9

5

1

2

-

-

13 Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired

-

(608)

(177)

-

(608)

(177)

- Cash disposed from sale of shares in a consolidated company

-

(1)

-

-

3

1

- Net cash used in investing activities

(411)

(535)

(155)

(120)

(267)

(78)

(560)





























*Reclassified



























































Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation) Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (cont'd) (Unaudited)











Convenience









Convenience













translation









translation













into US dollar









into US dollar





For the nine

months ended

September 30,

For the nine

months ended

September 30,

For the three

months ended

September 30,

For the three

months ended

September 30,

For the

year ended

December 31,











2019

2020

2020

2019

2020

2020

2019

NIS millions

US$ millions

NIS millions

US$millions

NIS millions



























Cash flows from financing activities

























Payments for derivative contracts, net (1)

(4)

(1)

(1)

(3)

(1)

(2) Receipt of long-term loan from financial institutions 150

-

-

-

-

-

150 Repayment of long-term loans from financial institutions (212)

(100)

(29)

-

-

-

(212) Repayment of debentures (504)

(417)

(121)

(196)

(194)

(56)

(504) Repurchase of own debentures -

-

-

-

-

-

(10) Proceeds from issuance of debentures, net -

194

56

-

-

-

- Interest paid (117) * (120)

(35)

(42) * (43)

(13)

(151) Equity offering -

5

1

-

-

-

309 Proceeds from exercise of share options -

140

41

-

75

22

4 Payment of principal of lease liabilities (204) * (177)

(51)

(71) * (59)

(17)

(256) Net cash used in financing activities (888)

(479)

(139)

(310)

(224)

(65)

(672)



























Changes in cash and cash equivalents (504)

(376)

(109)

(157)

(289)

(84)

(196)



























Cash and cash equivalents as at the beginning of the period 1,202

1,006

292

855

919

267

1,202 Cash and cash equivalents as at the end of the period 698

630

183

698

630

183

1,006



























*Reclassified



























Cellcom Israel Ltd (An Israeli Corporation) Reconciliation for Non-IFRS Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

The following is a reconciliation of loss to Adjusted EBITDA:



Three-month period ended September 30, Year ended December 31,

2019 2020 Convenience translation into US dollar 2020 2019

NIS millions US$ millions NIS millions Loss for the period (2) (37) (10) (107) Taxes on income (tax benefit) 3 (3) (1) (23) Financing income (13) (10) (3) (49) Financing expenses 44 42 12 193 Other income 6 1 - 10 Depreciation and amortization 226 230 67 898 Share of loss of equity accounted

investees (net of income tax) 4 2 1 10 Share based payments 3 6 1 8 Adjusted EBITDA 271 231 67 940

Free cash flow

The following table shows the calculation of free cash flow:



Three-month period ended September 30, Year ended December 31,

2019 2020 Convenience translation into US dollar 2020 2019

NIS millions US$ millions NIS millions Cash flows from operating activities(*) 202 137 40 756 Cash flows from investing activities (120) (267) (77) (560) Purchase (sale) of short-term tradable

debentures and deposits (**) (2) (446) (130) 38 Acquisition (sale) of shares in a

consolidated company or in equity

accounted investees 154 620 180 157 Free cash flow 234 44 13 391



(*) Including the effects of exchange rate fluctuations in cash and cash equivalents and lease payments. (**) Net of interest received in relation to tradable debentures.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (An Israeli Corporation) Key financial and operating indicators

NIS millions unless otherwise stated Q1-2019 Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Q4-2019 Q1-2020 Q2-2020 Q3-2020 FY-2019

















Cellular service revenues 404 420 439 416 396 385 414 1,679 Fixed-line service revenues 317 312 311 318 327 339 327 1,258

















Cellular equipment revenues 158 162 172 169 156 147 223 661 Fixed-line equipment revenues 92 63 47 69 54 25 38 271

















Consolidation adjustments (43) (37) (41) (40) (41) (41) (46) (161) Total revenues 928 920 928 932 892 855 956 3,708

















Cellular adjusted EBITDA 146 163 185 133 131 125 114 627 Fixed-line adjusted EBITDA 78 70 86 79 113 97 117 313 Total adjusted EBITDA 224 233 271 212 244 222 231 940

















Operating profit (loss) 9 6 36 (27) 18 (22) (6) 24 Financing expenses, net 27 52 31 34 64 34 32 144 Loss for the period (16) (35) (2) (54) (43) (46) (37) (107)

















Free cash flow 46 55 234 56 57 24 44 391

















Cellular subscribers at the end of period (in 000's) 2,853 2,745 2,767 2,744 2,747 2,734 3,641 2,744 Monthly cellular ARPU (in NIS) 47.2 51.9 53.2 50.5 48.1 46.9 45.7 50.7 Churn rate for cellular subscribers (%) 11.0% 11.3% 11.4% 11.3% 8.8% 8.7% 8.7% 48.8%

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Disclosure for debenture holders as of September 30, 2020

Aggregation of the information regarding the debenture series issued by the Company (1), in million NIS

Series Original Issuance Date Principal on the Date of Issuance As of 30.09.2020 As of 23.11.2020 Interest Rate (fixed) Principal Repayment Dates Interest Repayment Dates (3) Linkage Trustee Contact Details Principal Balance on Trade Linked Principal Balance Interest Accumulated in Books Debenture Balance Value in Books (2) Market Value Principal Balance on Trade Linked Principal Balance From To H (4)(5)(6)** 08/07/14

03/02/15*

11/02/15* 949.624 608.299 575.783 2.871 578.654 605.328 608.299 579.259 1.98% 05.07.18 05.07.24 January-5 and July-5 Linked to CPI Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami

Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel

Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. I (4)(5)(6)** 08/07/14

03/02/15*

11/02/15*

28/03/16* 804.010 562.807 549.009 5.554 554.563 588.640 562.807 549.808 4.14% 05.07.18 05.07.25 January-5 and July-5 Not linked Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. J (4)(5) 25/09/16 103.267 104.192 103.661 0.608 104.269 104.599 104.192 103.893 2.45% 05.07.21 05.07.26 January-5 and July-5 Linked to CPI Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. K (4)(5)** 25/09/16

01/07/18*

10/12/18* 710.634 710.634 706.624 6.013 712.637 715.040 710.634 706.817 3.55% 05.07.21 05.07.26 January-5 and July-5 Not linked Mishmeret Trust Company Ltd. Rami

Sebty. 48 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-6374355. L (4)(5)(7)** 24/01/18

10/12/18*

12/05/20* 835.937 824.979 775.989 15.2 791.189 781.255 824.979 777.514 2.50% 05.01.23 05.01.28 January-5 Not linked Strauss Lazar Trust Company (1992) Ltd. Ori Lazar. 17 Yizhak Sadeh St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03- 6237777. Total

3,403.472 2,810.911 2,711.066 30.246 2,741.312 2,794.862 2,810.911 2,717.291













Comments :

(1) For a summary of the terms of the Company's outstanding debentures see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - B. Liquidity and Capital Resources - Debt Service - Public Debentures". In the reporting period, the Company fulfilled all terms of the debentures and Indentures. Debentures financial covenants - as of September 30, 2020 the net leverage *** was 2.65. In the reporting period, no cause for early repayment occurred. (2) Including interest accumulated in the books. (3) Semi annual payments other than regarding Series L. (4) Regarding the debentures, the Company undertook not to create any pledge on its assets, as long as debentures or loans are not fully repaid, subject to certain exclusions. (5) Regarding the debentures - the Company has the right for early redemption under certain terms. (6) In February 2015, pursuant to an exchange offer of the Company's Series H and I debentures for a portion of the Company's outstanding Series D and E debentures, respectively, the Company exchanged approximately NIS 555 million principal amount of Series D debentures with approximately NIS 844 million principal amount of Series H debentures, and approximately NIS 272 million principal amount of Series E debentures with approximately NIS 335 million principal amount of Series I debentures. Series D and E debentures were fully repaid in July 2017 and in January 2017, respectively. (7) In December 2019, the Company repurchased Series L Debentures for approximately NIS 10 million.

(*) On these dates additional debentures of the series were issued, the information in the table refers to the full series. (**) As of September 30, 2020, debentures Series H, I, K and L are material, which represent 5% or more of the total liabilities of the Company, as presented in the financial statements. (***) Net Leverage - the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-time influences. Net Debt defined as credit and loans from banks and others, debentures and interest payable, net of cash and cash equivalents and current investments in tradable securities. The definition of net leverage refers to Adjusted EBITDA for a period of 12 consecutive months. Accordingly, the net leverage ratio above includes the effects of the new standard IFRS 16 (applied by the Company as of January 1, 2019) on the Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended on September 30, 2020. For details of the effects of IFRS 16 on the Company's results see footnote 2 on page 1 of this press release and note 2 F to the Company's financial statement for the period ended on December 31, 2019.



Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Disclosure for debenture holders as of September 30, 2020 (cont`d)

Debentures Rating Details *

Series Rating

Company Rating as of

30.09.2020 (1) Rating as of 23.11.2020 Rating assigned upon

issuance of the Series Recent date of rating as

of 23.11.2020 Additional ratings between original issuance and the recent date of rating

as of 23.11.2020 (2)

Rating H S&P

Maalot A A A+ 08/2020 06/2014, 08/2014, 01/2015, 09/2015, 03/2016,

08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018,

12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020, 08/2020 A+,A(2) I S&P Maalot A A A+ 08/2020 06/2014, 08/2014, 01/2015, 09/2015, 03/2016, 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018, 12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020, 08/2020 A+,A(2) J S&P Maalot A A A+ 08/2020 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018, 12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020, 08/2020 A+,A(2) K S&P Maalot A A A+ 08/2020 08/2016, 06/2017, 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018, 12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020, 08/2020 A+,A(2) L S&P Maalot A A A+ 08/2020 01/2018, 06/2018, 08/2018, 12/2018, 03/2019, 08/2019, 05/2020, 08/2020 A+,A(2) (1) In August 2019, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating outlook from an ""ilA+/negative" to an "ilA/negative". (2) In May 2012, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating from an "ilAA/negative" to an "ilAA-/negative". In November 2012, S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilAA/negative". In June 2013, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating from an "ilAA-/negative" to an "ilA+/stable". In June 2014, August 2014, January 2015, September 2015, March 2016, August 2016, June 2017, January 2018, June 2018, August 2018 and December 2018 S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilA+/stable". In March 2019, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating outlook from an "ilA+/stable" to an "ilA+/negative". In August 2019, S&P Maalot updated the Company's rating outlook from an "ilA+/negative" to an "ilA/negative". In May 2020, S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilA/negative". In August 2020, S&P Maalot affirmed the Company's rating of "ilA/negative". For details regarding the rating of the debentures see the S&P Maalot report dated August 17, 2020, included in the Company's current report filled in the Israeli Securities Authority website ("MAGNA") on August 17, 2020.

* A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating.

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Aggregation of the information regarding the Company's Material Loans (1), in million NIS

Loan Provision Date Principal Amount

as of 30.09.2020 Interest Rate

(nominal) Principal Repayment Dates

(annual payments) Interest

Repayment Dates

(semi-annual

payments) Linkage From To



Loan from financial institution

(2)(3)(4)(5)(6) 06/2016 50 4.60% 30.06.18 30.06.21 June-30

and December-

31, commencing

December 31,

2016 through

June 30, 2021 Not linked Loan from financial institution(2)(3)(4)(5)(6) 06/2017 100 5.10% 30.06.19 30.06.22 June-30

and December-31, commencing December 31, 2017 through June 30, 2022 Not linked Loan from bank(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7) 03/2019 150 4.00% 31.03.21 31.03.24 March-31

and September-30, commencing September 30, 2019 through March 31, 2024 Not linked Total

300











Comments :

(1) For a summary of the terms of the Company's loan agreements see the Company's 2019 Annual Report under "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects - B. Liquidity and Capital Resources - Other Credit Facilities" and the reference therein to "- Debt Service - Public Debentures". (2) In the reporting period, the Company fulfilled all terms of the loan agreements. (3) Loan agreements financial covenants - as of September 30, 2020 the net leverage* was 2.65. (4) In the reporting period, no cause for early repayment occurred. (5) In the loan agreements, the Company undertook not to create any pledge on its assets, as long as the loans are not fully repaid, subject to certain exclusions. (6) According to the loan agreements the Company may prepay the loans, subject to a prepayment fee. (7) In October 2020, the Company repaid part of the loan in early repayment, in amount of approximately NIS 113 million.

(*) Net Leverage - the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA, excluding one-time influences. Net Debt defined as credit and loans from banks and others, debentures and interest payable, net of cash and cash equivalents and current investments in tradable securities. The definition of net leverage refers to Adjusted EBITDA for a period of 12 consecutive months. Accordingly, the net leverage ratio above includes the effects of the new standard IFRS 16 (applied by the Company as of January 1, 2019) on the Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended on September 30, 2020. For details of the effects of IFRS 16 on the Company's results see footnote 2 on page 1 of this press release and note 2 F to the Company's financial statement for the period ended on December 31, 2019.

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of September 30, 2020

a. Debentures issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such debentures held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments

(without

deduction of

tax) ILS linked to

CPI ILS not

linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year 167,516 218,787 - - - 83,358 Second year 167,516 218,787 - - - 71,538 Third year 167,516 340,880 - - - 59,717 Fourth year 167,516 340,880 - - - 44,844 Fifth year and on 41,234 965,634 - - - 58,907 Total 711,298 2,084,968 - - - 318,364

b. Private debentures and other non-bank credit, excluding such debentures held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments

(without

deduction of

tax) ILS linked to

CPI ILS not

linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 100,000 - - - 7,390 Second year - 50,000 - - - 2,550 Third year - - - - - - Fourth year - - - - - - Fifth year and on - - - - - - Total - 150,000 - - - 9,940

c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) - None.



Principal payments Gross interest

payments

(without

deduction of

tax) ILS linked to

CPI ILS not

linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 37,500 - - - 5,248 Second year - 37,500 - - - 3,748 Third year - 37,500 - - - 2,248 Fourth year - 37,500 - - - 750 Fifth year and on - - - - - - Total - 150,000 - - - 11,994

Cellcom Israel Ltd.

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of September 30, 2020 (cont`d)

d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) - None.

e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and debentures based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments

(without

deduction of

tax) ILS linked to

CPI ILS not

linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year 167,516 356,287 - - - 95,996 Second year 167,516 306,287 - - - 77,836 Third year 167,516 378,380 - - - 61,965 Fourth year 167,516 378,380 - - - 45,594 Fifth year and on 41,234 965,634 - - - 58,907 Total 711,298 2,384,968 - - - 340,298

f. Out of the balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data - None.

g. Out of the balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above (in thousand NIS) - None.

h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and debentures of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above (in thousand NIS) - None.

i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of debentures offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder (in thousand NIS) - None.

j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of debentures offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments

(without

deduction of tax) ILS linked

to CPI ILS not

linked to

CPI Euro Dollar Other First year 188 370 - - - 391 Second year 188 370 - - - 373 Third year 188 2,023 - - - 356 Fourth year 188 2,023 - - - 297 Fifth year and on 442 8,666 - - - 576 Total 1,194 13,452 - - - 1,993

k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of debentures offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies (in thousand NIS) - None.

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.