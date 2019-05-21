Cellect Biotechnology Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP), a developer of innovative technology which enables the functional selection of stem cells, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 and provided a corporate update.

"Our technology continues to be validated with our recently announced mid-study results from our Phase I/II study, further demonstrating the immense potential to reshape the clinical development environment for hundreds of corporations and academic labs by significantly reducing time to market and cost," commented Dr. Shai Yarkoni, Chief Executive Officer. "However, notwithstanding our clinical success, we are undertaking a strategic review of our business and we intend to explore all value-focused options that better reflect our great promise and maximize shareholder equity. Therefore, we are implementing a number of initiatives, including lowering our operating costs, as we remain committed to our IND application and US clinical study plans."

First Quarter Clinical Success Continues to Validate Novel Manufacturing Technology

. The first half of patients planned for the study have completed the 180 day follow up, and 8 out of 12 planned subjects have been enrolled. The Company currently expects its planned human ApoGraft™ Phase I/II trial in to commence sometime during the first half of 2020, following the successful submission of an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Announced preliminary results from the Company's collaboration with Cell2in, a privately held South Korean company, that further demonstrated that Cellect's Apograft™ technology significantly improves both proliferation and functional capabilities of hematopoietic (HSC) and mesenchymal (MSC) stem cells originating from bone marrow, peripheral blood, umbilical cord, and adipose tissue.

The Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.6 million as of March 31, 2019, which includes gross proceeds of $7.0 million from an underwritten public offering completed in February 2019. The Company is implementing a cost reduction plan, including a reduction in workforce, which is designed to preserve the Company's financial resources to allow it to continue its ongoing clinical program, including its planned Phase I/II trial in the United States in collaboration with Washington University while exploring strategic alternatives.

In May 2019, the Company announced that it commenced plans to explore strategic alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value. Potential strategic alternatives that may be evaluated include, but are not limited to, an acquisition, merger, business combination, in-licensing, or other strategic transaction involving the Company or its assets.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results:

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were $0.97 million , compared to $1.11 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $0.79 million in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a decrease in clinical trial activity.

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to a decrease in clinical trial activity. General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were $0.65 million , compared to $1.30 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $0.95 million in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to decrease in expenses related to provision for bonus for 2018 and stock-based compensation.

, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018 and in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in the first quarter of 2019 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was primarily due to decrease in expenses related to provision for bonus for 2018 and stock-based compensation. Finance income for the first quarter of 2019 were $0.21 million , compared to finance income of $1.38 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to changes related to fair value of the tradable and non-tradable warrants issued in a prior fundraising.

, compared to finance income of in the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease was primarily due to changes related to fair value of the tradable and non-tradable warrants issued in a prior fundraising. Net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was $1 .40 million, or $0.008 per share and $0.16 per ADS, compared to $1.03 million , or $0.008 per share and $0.16 per ADS, in the fourth quarter of 2018, and $0.98 million , or $0.008 per share and $0.15 per ADS, in the first quarter of 2018.

* For the convenience of the reader, the amounts above have been translated from NIS into U.S. dollars, at the representative rate of exchange on March 31, 2019 (U.S. $1 = NIS 3.632).

About Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Cellect Biotechnology (APOP) has developed a breakthrough technology, for the selection of stem cells from any given tissue, that aims to improve a variety of stem cell-based therapies.

The Company's technology is expected to provide researchers, clinical community and pharma companies with the tools to rapidly isolate stem cells in quantity and quality allowing stem cell-based treatments and procedures in a wide variety of applications in regenerative medicine. The Company's current clinical trial is aimed at bone marrow transplantations in cancer treatment.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's expectations, beliefs and intentions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe", "expect", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "could", "might", "seek", "target", "will", "project", "forecast", "continue" or "anticipate" or their negatives or variations of these words or other comparable words or by the fact that these statements do not relate strictly to historical matters. For example, forward-looking statements are used in this press release when we discuss Cellect's expectations regarding timing of the commencement of its planned U.S. clinical trial and its plan to reduce operating costs. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In addition, historical results or conclusions from scientific research and clinical studies do not guarantee that future results would suggest similar conclusions or that historical results referred to herein would be interpreted similarly in light of additional research or otherwise. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: the Company's history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund its operations and its inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; uncertainties of cash flows and inability to meet working capital needs; the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to obtain favorable pre-clinical and clinical trial results; the Company's technology may not be validated and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; difficulties enrolling patients in the Company's clinical trials; the ability to timely source adequate supply of FasL; risks resulting from unforeseen side effects; the Company's ability to establish and maintain strategic partnerships and other corporate collaborations; the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; competitive companies, technologies and the Company's industry; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with the Company's technology; the Company's ability to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; and the Company's ability to pursue any strategic transaction or that any transaction, if pursued, will be completed. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.'s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Consolidated Statement of Operation

















Convenience











translation











Three months

Three months ended ended



March 31,

March 31,



2019

2019

2018



Unaudited

Unaudited



U.S. dollars

NIS













Research and development expenses, net

970

3,523

2,857













General and administrative expenses

649

2,355

3,452



























Total operating loss

1,619

5,878

6,309













Financial expenses (income) due to

warrants exercisable into ADS

(328)

(1,192)

(2,224)













Other financial expenses (income), net

115

418

(510)













Total comprehensive loss

1,406

5,104

3,575













Loss per share and ADS:

























Basic and diluted loss per share

0.008

0.029

0.028













Basic and diluted loss per ADS

0.16

0.58

0.56













Weighted average number of shares

outstanding used to compute basic and

diluted loss per share

177,277,833

177,277,833

126,973,049

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheet Data ASSETS















Convenience











translation











March 31,

March 31,

December 31,



2019

2019

2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

U.S. dollars

NIS

(In thousands, except share and per share data) CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents 9,598

34,862

17,809 Other receivables 209

757

816













9,807

35,619

18,625 NON-CURRENT ASSETS:









Restricted cash 92

333

337 Right of use assests 413

1,499

- Other long-term receivables 33

123

132 Property, plant and equipment, net 431

1,566

1,544













969

3,521

2,013













10,776

39,140

20,638



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Trade payables 233

848

887 Other payables 1,425

5,176

4,012 Current maturities of lease liability 135

492

-

1,793

6,516

4,899 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Warrants to ADS 2,648

9,617

1,816 Lease liability 281

1,021

-

2,929

10,638

1,816 EQUITY:









Ordinary shares of no par value:

Authorized: 500,000,000 shares at December 31, 2018

and March 31, 2019; Issued and outstanding:

130,414,799*) and 224,087,799*) shares as of

December 31, 2018 and March 31, 2019, respectively. -

-

- Additional Paid in Capital 29,810

108,269

95,085 Share-based payments 3,387

12,302

12,319 Treasury shares (2,595)

(9,425)

(9,425) Accumulated deficit (24,548)

(89,160)

(84,056)













6,054

21,986

13,923













10,776

39,140

20,638

*) Net of 2,641,693 treasury shares of the Company held by the Company.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. Consolidated Cash Flow Data



Convenience













translation













Three months ended Three months ended







March 31, March 31,







2019 2019

2018







Unaudited Unaudited







U.S. dollars NIS















Cash flows from operating activities:













Total comprehensive loss

(1,406) (5,104)

(3,575)



















Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net

cash used in operating activities:













Exchange rate difference

103 372

(523)



Loss from revaluation of financial assets

presented at fair value through profit and

loss

1 4

-



Depreciation

27 98

105



Share-based payment

(59) (215)

1,247



Changes in fair value of traded and not

traded warrants to ADS

(701) (2,546)

(2,496)



Decrease (increase) in other receivables

19 70

63



Depreciation in right of use assets

31 114

-



Increase (decrease) in other payables

4 15

(911)



Net cash used in operating activities

(1,981) (7,192)

(6,090)



















Cash flows from investing activities:













Restricted deposit

- -

(163)



Marketable securities measured at fair value

through profit and loss, net

- -

4,500



Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(33) (120)

(140)



Net cash provided by investing activities

(33) (120)

4,197









Cash flows from financing activities:













Exercise of warrants and stock options into

shares

- -

399



Issue of share capital and warrants, net of

issue costs

6,839 24,837

12,365



Interest paid

11 37

-



Repayment of lease liability

(38) (137)

-



Net cash provided by financing activities

6,812 24,737

12,764



Exchange differences on balances of cash

and cash equivalents

(103) (372)

523



Increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents

4,695 17,053

11,394



Balance of cash and cash equivalents at the

beginning of the period

4,903 17,809

13,734



Balance of cash and cash equivalents at

the end of the period

9,598 34,862

25,128





