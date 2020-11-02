Ceragon Networks Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter Of 2020

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless hauling specialist, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Strong revenues, high gross margin and lower operating expenses generated $1.6 million in GAAP net profit despite COVID-19 constraints, as Ceragon benefited from ISP and 4G operator projects to increase network reach, capacity and speed

as Ceragon benefited from ISP and 4G operator projects to increase network reach, capacity and speed COVID-19-related uncertainty continued to impact Ceragon's performance, especially in Latin America

especially in Continued progress in multiple large operator 5G network processes, moving from design wins to proof of concepts and purchase orders with initial low-volume shipments, in preparation for potential high-volume orders in second half of 2021

Primary Financial Results:

Revenues: $70.6 million compared with $72.2 million for Q3'19 and $62.4 million for Q2'20.

Gross margin: 33.4% compared to 32.2% for Q3'19 and 26.4% for Q2'20.

Operating income (loss): $3.4 million compared with $2.1 million for Q3'19 and $(3.5) million for Q2'20.

Net income (loss): $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share compared with $0.2 million, or $0.00 per diluted share for Q3'19 and $(5.5) million, or $(0.07) per diluted share for Q2'20.

Non-GAAP results: Gross margin 33.5%, operating income $3.7 million, and net income $2.3 million, or $0.03 per diluted share. For reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Cash and cash equivalents: $29.2 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $35.2 million at June 30, 2020.

Ira Palti, President and CEO of Ceragon, commented, "Q3 was a strong period for Ceragon, reflecting the market's urgent need for increased network capacity and its recognition of the critical advantages of our solutions, coupled with our focused execution despite the COVID-19 environment. During the quarter, we achieved new 5G design wins, some of which have already translated into small orders, and completed significant shipments against large-scale 4G expansion projects. We also benefited from ISP activities in the US and Europe, as they move quickly to address broadband gaps left underserved by operators.

"While COVID-19 continues to bring uncertainty to project timing, the need for broadband network expansions - 4G, 5G and others - has never been clearer, and we expect this to continue working to our strengths. Meanwhile, we continue to maintain strong control over our operations, as demonstrated by our success in reducing our operating expenses and strengthening our balance sheet. The trend towards OpenRAN is enhancing our position as a best-in-class vendor in the 5G environment, and we are progressing on track with our 5G-enabling IP-50 platform development efforts and with our advanced 5G hauling chipset. Taken as a whole, as a 5G technology leader with strong 4G and ISP offerings, we believe we are ideally positioned to benefit from current market dynamics and the longer-term 5G promise."

Supplemental revenue breakouts by geography:

Third quarter 2020:

· Europe: 14%

· Africa: 14%

· North America: 14%

· Latin America: 14%

· India: 24%

· APAC: 20%

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless hauling specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



































Revenues

$ 70,581

$ 72,163

$ 188,879

$ 214,327 Cost of revenues

47,003

48,924

134,789

140,095

















Gross profit

23,578

23,239

54,090

74,232

















Operating expenses:















Research and development, net

7,329

6,736

21,389

19,154 Selling and marketing

7,986

9,756

24,459

29,339 General and administrative

4,909

4,610

14,350

16,246

















Total operating expenses

$ 20,224

$ 21,102

$ 60,198

$ 64,739

















Operating income (loss)

3,354

2,137

(6,108)

9,493

















Financial expenses and others, net

1,395

1,378

3,167

4,317

















Income (loss) before taxes

1,959

759

(9,275)

5,176

















Taxes on income

277

415

1,057

2,947 Equity loss in affiliates

98

158

441

472

















Net income (loss)

$ 1,584

$ 186

$ (10,773)

$ 1,757

















Basic net income (loss) per share

$ 0.02

$ 0.00

$ (0.13)

$ 0.02 Diluted net income (loss) per share

$ 0.02

$ 0.00

$ (0.13)

$ 0.02

















Weighted average number of shares used in

computing basic net income (loss) per share

81,277,995

80,303,699

81,019,808

80,202,791

















Weighted average number of shares used in

computing diluted net income (loss) per share

82,000,357

81,652,356

81,019,808

82,012,013

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





September 30,

2020

December 31,

2019 ASSETS

Unaudited

Audited









CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 29,155

$ 23,939 Trade receivables, net

108,394

118,531 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

11,778

11,033 Inventories

51,869

62,132









Total current assets

201,196

215,635









NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Long-term bank deposits

17

17 Deferred tax assets

8,142

8,106 Severance pay and pension fund

5,738

5,661 Property and equipment, net

32,014

34,865 Intangible assets, net

8,015

7,898 Other non-current assets

18,637

17,707









Total non-current assets

72,563

74,254









Total assets

$ 273,759

$ 289,889









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 54,035

$ 59,635 Deferred revenues

2,382

1,734 Short-term loans

17,879

14,600 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

24,833

28,399









Total current liabilities

99,129

104,368









LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Accrued severance pay and pension

10,618

10,709 Deferred revenues

7,495

6,265 Other long-term payables

6,855

8,126









Total long-term liabilities

24,968

25,100









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Share capital:







Ordinary shares

215

215 Additional paid-in capital

420,160

418,062 Treasury shares at cost

(20,091)

(20,091) Other comprehensive loss

(10,050)

(8,666) Accumulated deficits

(240,572)

(229,099)









Total shareholders' equity

149,662

160,421









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 273,759

$ 289,889

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (U.S. dollars, in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flow from operating activities:













Net income (loss) $ 1,584

$ 186

$ (10,773)

$ 1,757 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,728

2,573

8,112

7,011 Stock-based compensation expense 384

422

1,251

1,594 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables, net (10,301)

6,616

6,661

(3,572) Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off 1,384

5,736

8,910

(15,077) Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net 73

(194)

(36)

1,042 Decrease in trade payables and accrued liabilities (274)

(30,760)

(9,269)

(21,297) Increase in deferred revenues 1,075

1,023

1,878

7,173 Other adjustments 122

(33)

(166)

(169) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (3,225)

$ (14,431)

$ 6,568

$ (21,538) Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment, net (1,166)

(2,409)

(4,804)

(9,116) Purchase of intangible assets, net (64)

(249)

(343)

(3,041) Proceeds from bank deposits -

-

-

920 Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,230)

$ (2,658)

$ (5,147)

$ (11,237)















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from exercise of options 293

135

847

391 Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net (1,800)

8,500

3,279

17,400 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,507)

$ 8,635

$ 4,126

$ 17,791















Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents $ (50)

$ (63)

$ (331)

$ (73) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ (6,012)

$ (8,517)

$ 5,216

$ (15,057) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 35,167

29,041

23,939

35,581 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 29,155

$ 20,524

$ 29,155

$ 20,524

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019

























GAAP cost of revenues

$ 47,003

$ 48,924

$ 134,789

$ 140,095 Stock based compensation expenses



(32)



(13)



(92)



(44) Changes in indirect tax positions



(1)



(4)



(3)



(34) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$ 46,970

$ 48,907

$ 134,694

$ 140,017

























GAAP gross profit

$ 23,578

$ 23,239

$ 54,090

$ 74,232 Gross profit adjustments



33



17



95



78 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 23,611

$ 23,256

$ 54,185

$ 74,310

























GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,329

$ 6,736

$ 21,389

$ 19,154 Stock based compensation expenses



(30)



(84)



(129)



(285) Non-GAAP Research and development expenses

$ 7,299

$ 6,652

$ 21,260

$ 18,869

























GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 7,986

$ 9,756

$ 24,459

$ 29,339 Stock based compensation expenses



(167)



(171)



(435)



(553) Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses

$ 7,819

$ 9,585

$ 24,024

$ 28,786

























GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,909

$ 4,610

$ 14,350

$ 16,246 Stock based compensation expenses



(155)



(154)



(595)



(712) Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses

$ 4,754

$ 4,456

$ 13,755

$ 15,534

























GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 1,395

$ 1,378

$ 3,167

$ 4,317 Leases – financial income (expenses)



(157)



91



183



(101) Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net

$ 1,238

$ 1,469

$ 3,350

$ 4,216

























GAAP Tax expenses

$ 277

$ 415

$ 1,057

$ 2,947 Non cash tax adjustments



(76)



182



(4)



(1,090) Non-GAAP Tax expenses

$ 201

$ 597

$ 1,053

$ 1,857

























GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ 98

$ 158

$ 441

$ 472 Other non-cash adjustments



(98)



(158)



(441)



(472) Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -



































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three months ended



Nine months ended, September 30,







September 30,









2020



2019



2020



2019































GAAP net income (loss) $ 1,584

$ 186

$ (10,773)

$ 1,757



Stock based compensation expenses

384



422



1,251



1,594



Changes in indirect tax positions

1



4



3



34



Leases – financial expenses (income)

157



(91)



(183)



101



Non-cash tax adjustments

76



(182)



4



1,090



Other non-cash adjustment

98



158



441



472



Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,300

$ 497

$ (9,257)

$ 5,048































GAAP basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.02

$ 0.00

$ (0.13)

$ 0.02































GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.02

$ 0.00

$ (0.13)

$ 0.02



Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.03

$ 0.01

$ (0.11)

$ 0.06

































Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP basic net income (loss) per share

81,277,995



80,303,699



81,019,808



80,202,791































Weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

82,000,357



81,652,356



81,019,808



82,012,013































Weighted average number of shares used in computing

Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

82,244,119



81,814,367



81,019,808



82,254,919



