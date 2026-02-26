Ceragon Showcases 30 Years of Wireless Innovation at MWC 2026 -- Booth #5G51

Future-Ready. Globally Trusted. Here to Stay.

ROSH HA'AIN, Israel, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT), a leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, today announced its participation at Mobile World Congress 2026, where it will demonstrate how intelligent, high-performance wireless infrastructure drives real-world impact — enabling operators, service providers, and enterprises to build networks ready for what's next.

For 30 years, Ceragon has delivered innovative wireless connectivity worldwide. At a time when some are pulling back, Ceragon continues to invest, innovate, and expand, offering the industry's broadest microwave and millimeter wave (mmWave) portfolio to support both public and private networks.

Ceragon's leadership team — including its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Product Officer, the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer, and for the first time at Ceragon, the Chief Technology Officer — will host discussions at the conference with a special focus on initiating a dialogue around future network needs. These conversations aim to shape Ceragon's long-term, wireless and AI-driven technology roadmap.

At MWC this year, Ceragon will feature five interactive demo stations:

Your Network, Your Way – Drivers of Innovation : A comprehensive look at Ceragon's industry-leading portfolio of microwave, mmWave, stabilized solutions, and intelligent network management. Powered by its proprietary system-on-a-chip architecture, Ceragon is paving the path to 100 Gbps capacity, while delivering extended range, ultra-high transmission power, and best-in-class Advanced Space Diversity (ASD).

: A comprehensive look at Ceragon's industry-leading portfolio of microwave, mmWave, stabilized solutions, and intelligent network management. Powered by its proprietary system-on-a-chip architecture, Ceragon is paving the path to 100 Gbps capacity, while delivering extended range, ultra-high transmission power, and best-in-class Advanced Space Diversity (ASD). Unlocking 5G FR2 Bands with New IP-100FR2 : A next-generation solution supporting advanced point-to-point (PtP) and breakthrough Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) capabilities in FR2 spectrum, helping operators maximize spectrum value while protecting existing investments.

: A next-generation solution supporting advanced point-to-point (PtP) and breakthrough Point-to-Multipoint (PtMP) capabilities in FR2 spectrum, helping operators maximize spectrum value while protecting existing investments. mmWave is the New Microwave : Showcasing the industry's broadest portfolio of high-capacity, extended-reach E-band, V-band, and multiband solutions designed for real-world performance and availability, including a live demo of Layer-1 aggregation over split-mount architecture.

: Showcasing the industry's broadest portfolio of high-capacity, extended-reach E-band, V-band, and multiband solutions designed for real-world performance and availability, including a live demo of Layer-1 aggregation over split-mount architecture. Intelligent Network Management : Bringing AI-powered precision – real-time network visibility, advanced analytics, and predictive insights to streamline and automate operations, enhance performance, and achieve simplified, optimized network management.

: Bringing AI-powered precision – real-time network visibility, advanced analytics, and predictive insights to streamline and automate operations, enhance performance, and achieve simplified, optimized network management. End-to-End Private Wireless: Secure, mission-critical connectivity designed for rapid deployment and full lifecycle support.

"As the wireless landscape evolves, our customers are looking for partners who are committed for the long term," said Doron Arazi, Chief Executive Officer of Ceragon. "For 30 years, Ceragon has focused on our customers; listening closely to identify their challenges and delivering high-performance wireless innovation where they need it most. At MWC 2026, our leadership team will engage directly with customers and industry partners to understand future network needs – conversations that will help shape our long-term technology roadmap. We're demonstrating how our broad portfolio and deep expertise enable customers to build networks that meet their unique demands with flexibility, confidence and long-term stability."

Visitors to MWC 2026 are invited to meet Ceragon's experts in Barcelona to explore how to build networks that are future-ready and globally trusted.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at MWC 2026, visit: https://www.ceragon.com/events/2026/emea/mwc

About Ceragon

Ceragon (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of end-to-end wireless connectivity, specializing in transport, access, and AI-powered managed & professional services. Through our commitment to excellence, we empower customers to elevate operational efficiency and enrich the quality of experience for their end users.

Our customers include service providers, utilities, public safety organizations, government agencies, energy companies, and more, who rely on our wireless expertise and cutting-edge solutions for 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical services, and an array of applications that harness our ultra-high reliability and speed. Ceragon solutions are deployed by more than 600 service providers, as well as more than 1,600 private network owners, in more than 130 countries. Through our innovative, end-to-end solutions, covering hardware, software, and managed & professional services, we enable our customers to embrace the future of wireless technology with confidence, shaping the next generation of connectivity and service delivery. Ceragon delivers extremely reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless solutions for a wide range of communication network use cases, optimized to lower TCO through minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources - driving simple, quick, and cost-effective network modernization and positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the "connectivity everywhere" era.

For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON® is a trademark of Ceragon, registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders.

