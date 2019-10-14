Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Announces Amendment to Merger Agreement with BiomX Ltd.

NEW YORK and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CHAC, "CHAC"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") sponsored by affiliates of Chardan Capital Markets LLC ("Chardan") and BiomX Ltd. ("BiomX"), a microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage therapies, announced that they entered into an amendment to their definitive agreement.

In connection with the amendment:

Investors have committed or are expected to commit to an additional purchase of $5.0 million of CHAC shares. Cornix Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of Chardan, has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a current shareholder of CHAC to purchase $2.0 million of CHAC shares at $10.35 per share. Current shareholders of BiomX are expected to enter into similar share purchase agreements for $3.0 million of CHAC shares, also at $10.35 per share.

A copy of the supplement to the definitive proxy statement relating to the amendments described above is available for review on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Chardan Healthcare Acquisition Corp.

CHAC is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, acquisition, or similar business combination. CHAC raised $70.0 million in December 2018 for the purpose of combining with a public or privately-held operating business. CHAC was founded and sponsored by affiliates of Chardan. CHAC is Chardan's fifth publicly traded acquisition vehicle.

About BiomX

BiomX is a microbiome company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as harmful bacteria in chronic diseases, such as IBD, PSC, and cancer. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets.

