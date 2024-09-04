Charles River and Insightec Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Therapeutic Development Utilizing Focused Ultrasound in Neuroscience

"Our collaboration with Insightec represents a significant step forward in advancing neuroscience research," said Professor Julie Frearson, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Charles River. "As we look toward the future of drug discovery, we recognize that technology will be a cornerstone of innovation. The integration of focused ultrasound technology into our preclinical services will enhance the precision and effectiveness of therapeutic delivery strategies, allowing us to refine our use of research models and support the discovery of novel medicines."

Collaboration in Neuroscience

Designed to meet the increasing demand to quickly advance therapeutic development and delivery of genetic medicines, biologics, and immunotherapies in multiple Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) preclinical models in neuroscience, the collaboration provides powerful CNS drug delivery for multiple drug types. Insightec's low-intensity focused ultrasound along with microbubble resonators noninvasively modulate the blood-brain barrier, allowing precise therapeutic delivery of a variety of drugs, including delivery to deep brain structures. Insightec's technology has the potential to revolutionize central nervous system (CNS) delivery for genetic medicines, biologics, and immunotherapies across a variety of tough-to-treat CNS diseases, including ones associated with neurodegeneration, neurodevelopment, and neuro-oncology.

"This partnership will not only expand the application of our low-frequency focused ultrasound technology, but also accelerate the development of groundbreaking therapies for neurological conditions," said Arjun Desai, M.D., Chief Strategic Innovation Officer of Insightec. "By combining our expertise, we aim to revolutionize the way next generation therapeutics are delivered and actuated in the brain, ultimately improving the lives of millions globally."

About Insightec

Insightec is a global healthcare company creating the next generation of patient care by realizing the therapeutic power of focused ultrasound. The company's Exablate Neuro platform focuses sound waves, safely guided by MRI, to provide tremor treatment to patients with medication-refractory essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. Both clinical and pre-clinical research for future applications in the neuroscience space is underway in partnership with leading academic and medical institutions. Insightec is headquartered in Haifa, Israel, and Miami, with offices in Dallas, Shanghai, and Tokyo.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

