Chemomab Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of CM-101 First Evidence of Anti-Fibrotic Activity in NAFLD Patients at the AASLD's The Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ 2020

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases, today announces that clinical data from its phase Ib study of CM-101 in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) patients will be presented as a late-breaking poster presentation at The Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ 2020 of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) to be held November 13 - 16.

In this Phase Ib study in NAFLD patients, CM-101, a novel, first-in-class, CCL24 neutralizing antibody decreased serum biomarkers of fibrosis and inflammation with an excellent safety profile and tolerability. This first evidence of anti-fibrotic activity confirms CM-101 mechanism of action and supports its potential utility as anti-fibrotic treatment for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC), Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The poster presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: CM-101 demonstrates reduction in serum fibrotic biomarkers in a phase Ib randomized, controlled multiple dose trial in NAFLD patients

Publication Number: LP18 (24461)

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020: 6:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Session date and time: Late-breaking Abstract Posters

Presented by: Rifaat Safadi, Head of Liver unit, Hadassah medical center, Israel.

In the Liver Meeting Digital Experience™ 2020 Chemomab will present an additional poster that describe the safety, tolerability and target engagement data from its escalating dose phase I study of CM-101 in healthy volunteers. The poster presentation details are as follows:

Abstract Title: CM-101 a novel CCL24 blocking monoclonal antibody demonstrates safety, target engagement and long half- life in a phase I randomized, controlled single ascending dose trial using IV and SC formulations in healthy subjects

Publication Number: 18699

Date: Friday, November 13, 2020: 6:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Session date and time: NAFLD and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis- Clinical

Presented by: Arnon Aharon, Chief Medical Officer, Chemomab Ltd.

About Chemomab

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrosis-related diseases with a high unmet need. Chemomab is advancing its novel and unique proprietary antibody that is based on the fundamental involvement of CCL24 in major inflammatory and fibrotic pathways. CM-101 is currently being tested in a phase IIa study as potential treatment for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC). Chemomab is aiming to further test CM-101 in additional two Phase II studies Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Chemomab is a privately held company and is supported by strong lead investors that include OrbiMed and Thiel Capital.

About CCL24

CCL24 is a soluble protein found to be overexpressed in fibrotic tissues and play a unique and pivotal role in promoting fibrosis and inflammation. CCL24 induces a dual effect that includes a direct activation of fibroblasts and recruitment of inflammatory cells to damaged tissues.

About CM-101

Chemomab's lead clinical candidate, CM-101, is a first in class monoclonal antibody targeting CCL24, a novel and differentiated fibrotic target. CM-101 was shown to substantially attenuate fibrosis and inflammation across a wide range of in-vitro and in-vivo models, including experimental models of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), systemic sclerosis (SSc), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and NASH.

CM-101 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated in phase I clinical studies in healthy volunteers and is currently being tested in a PhIIa study in PSC patients.

