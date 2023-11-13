Israeli foodTech innovator introduces its 90% chickpea isolate into nutrition bars and cereals to nourish active lifestyle consumers

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant protein pioneer ChickP Protein, Ltd. is forging ahead in the active nutrition market to fill the surging demand for natural, high-protein, plant-based nutrition bars and similar on-the-go, better-for-you products. The company developed a line of prototypes, powered by its signature, 90% chickpea isolate, to fit the requirements of active lifestyle consumers and others who live life on-the-go.

ChickP Taps into Active Nutrition Market with Chickpea Protein Isolate

The company will showcase protein fortified, granola-based demos at the upcoming Fi Europe 2023, 28-30 November in Frankfurt. On display will be a range of granola-based creations including chickpea protein enriched cereal and energy bars. The samples are composed of nuts, seeds, oats, and green buckwheat, infused with a minimum 30% of the proprietary, 90% chickpea isolate. They are naturally mildly sweetened with honey and agave and are rich in fiber.

"Our foray into the active nutrition market was a logical next step for us," emphasizes Liat Lachish Levy, CEO of ChickP. "We're attuned to the thriving demand for good-for-you nutrition snacks that contain rich amounts of plant-based protein."

"The key challenge in fortifying energy snacks with vegan forms of protein, is avoiding a bitter aftertaste while retaining a crispy texture," explains Maor Dahan, head of development and applications for ChickP. "Our chickpea isolate solves both challenges. It has a neutral flavor plus a fine consistency for seamless integration. Moreover, it is a complete protein providing all the essential amino acids, including naturally occurring branch-chain amino acids essential for building and maintaining muscle mass. This makes our 90% chickpea protein isolate the ideal choice for those seeking not just protein but a comprehensive nutritional solution."

ChickP pioneered the breakthrough patented technology for producing the flavorless and odorless 90% chickpea isolate, setting a new standard for delivering an all-natural, clean-label and highly functional ingredient uniquely tailored to suit an array of vegan, plant-based alternatives. It is easily incorporated into dairy analogs such as ice cream and barista creamers, as well as cheese and even as a replacement for eggs.

Innova Market Insights has noted a market upswing in nutritional sports bars enriched with plant protein registering a CAGR of 8.4% between 2020 and 2022. Moreover "high protein" takes top position for the cereal/energy/sports bars category.

According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, active Lifestyle users constitute the largest consumer group of high-protein sports nutrition products, even surpassing athletes and are driving significant market growth ." With the current market hovering around USD 10 billion, data from Global Growth Insights published October 23 estimates the active nutrition market to reach nearly USD16 billion in 2031, following a CAGR of almost 17.5%.

With the powerful animal-free food and beverage trend driving industry toward plant-based snacks, ChickP's sustainably sourced chickpea protein isolate has been designated a finalist at the Fi Europe protein innovation awards. As ChickP focuses on improving the active nutrition sector, the company remains committed to continue innovating and supplying its cutting-edge plant-based protein solutions as premium ingredients for an even broader range of food and beverage applications.

Visit ChickP at Fi Europe, Frankfurt, November 28-30, Booth #3.0J160

About ChickP:

The fast-growing foodTech company is commercially producing a patented 90% chickpea protein isolate for multiple plant-based applications. This functional protein is non-GMO, allergen-free, and has a high nutritional value. ChickP was founded by Ram Reifen, MD, a pediatric gastroenterologist and professor of human nutrition who was driven by a desire to create a protein that can help feed the world while benefiting consumers and food manufacturers. ChickP helps its customers to develop nutritional, plant-based products with speed-to-market and reliability. ChickP is ISO-certified, kosher and halal, and has self-affirmed GRAS status.

For further information, please contact:

Company Contact: Press Contact: ChickP Protein Ltd. Arielle R. Dadon Senior Brand Marketing and Communications Manager NutriPR Liat Simha Tel: +972-9-974-2893 Email: [email protected] Web: www.chickp-protein.com Email: [email protected] Web: www.nutripr.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274807/ChickP_Nutrition_Market.jpg

SOURCE ChickP Protein, Ltd.