Cipia Awarded Design Win for Leading European Luxury Sports Car OEM

Cipia's rapid expansion in Europe continues as luxury sports cars OEM is set to integrate Driver Sense driver monitoring system

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipia (TASE: CPIA), an AI computer vision in-cabin automotive solutions provider, today announced that its Driver Sense, driver monitoring system (DMS), has been selected by a global Tier 1 for a world-leading European luxury sports car OEM. Driver Sense will be integrated into a model to be manufactured in Europe. Cipia's DMS will run on a Samsung Exynos SoC and Start of Production (SOP) is expected during 2026. This is the first design win for Cipia with this OEM.

Yehuda Holtzman, CEO of Cipia, said, "After a strong year of expansion, there are more and more vehicles on the road with Cipia's in-cabin sensing solutions, from family cars to commercial vehicles to luxury sports cars. I'm delighted that another European OEM will be using Cipia's DMS to build safer cars at the highest end of the market".

Cipia now holds 67 design wins across 11 car manufacturers in the US, Europe and China.

About Cipia:

Cipia is a leading provider of intelligent sensing solutions that use edge-based computer vision and AI for safer and better mobility experiences. The company's product lineup includes Driver Sense (driver monitoring system), Cabin Sense (occupancy monitoring system) and Cipia-FS10, a video telematics and a driver monitoring solution for telematics service providers and fleets.

Over a decade of research and development stand behind the company's proprietary market-leading computer vision technology, which has been selected by OEMs globally and serves vehicles on the roads today.

